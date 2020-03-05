Sports
Supporters Chairman Condemns Attack On Club’s Bus
The Chairman of Rivers United Supporters Club, Franklin Owhor has condemned the attack on the official team bus of the club, last Sunday.
He described the attack as barbaric and uncivilised act in this modern time.
Owhor made the condemnation in a telephone interview with Tidesports, following a press Statement by the club’s media Officer Sammy Wejinya.
According to him, it was alleged that the attack was masterminded by former defender of the defunct Dolphins FC of Port Harcourt, Victor Ezurike, who claims that Rivers State Government is owing him.
The attack left one of the club officials, Charles Ahuzi injured and he was rushed to the nearby hospital.
“I was able to call the man in question, Ezurike, I told him he should not bite the finger that fed him,” Owhor said.
He advised any player who has problem with the club to petition the club to Nigeria Football Federation( NFF) or League Management Committee(LMC) and not to attack players or bus.
Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Flamingoes Leave For Conakry, Today
Nigeria’s female Under-17 team, Flamingoes, would, today leave Nigeria for Conakry, Guinea, for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup second round qualifying fixture billed to hold on March 7.
This is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Communication, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ademola Olajire.
Olajire added that the Stand-in-Coach, Bankole Olowookere, has picked 18 players out of the 40 in camp for the encounter.
“Olowookere’s charges will fly to Conakry on Thursday for first leg encounter which was postponed by a week as a result of the Guinean legislative election that held last Saturday,” he said.
The players include two goalkeepers, five defenders, six midfielders and five strikers.
The selected players are Nelly Ekeh (Ibom Angels), Chinyere Kalu (Rivers Angels), Chidinma Ogbuchi (FC Robo), Oluwabunmi Oladeji (Dream Stars) and Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels)
The other players include Miracle Ohaeri (Ibom Angels), Blessing Sunday (Osun Babes), Taiwo Lawal (Aseyori Queens), Olusola Sobowale (FC Robo), Oluwayemisi Samuel (Osun Babes), Adoo Yina (Confluence Queens), Rofiat Imuran (Sunshine Queens) and Amarachi Odoma (Nasarawa Amazons).
The rest are Anuoluwapo Salisu (Dream Stars), Hannah Yusuf (Nasarawa Amazons), Olamide Bolaji (Osun Babes), Alvine Dahz (Bayelsa Queens) and Sukura Bakare (Dream Stars).
Tidesports source reports that the return leg will take place at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, on Saturday, March 14.
Sports
Oyo State Vows To Retain U-19 Cricket Title
Oyo State team, yesterday vowed to retain its title at the South-West U-19 Cricket Tournament tagged “The Jide Bademosi Cup”, currently underway at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan.
Johnson Idakwo, Head Coach, Oyo State Cricket Association (OSCA) told newsmen that its cricketers were fully prepared and motivated to win.
“We are here to defend our title which we won at the maiden edition in 2017. The tournament is superb and fantastic. I have seen a lot of good talents from other states taking part.
“This tournament is like a talent hunt discovery and it’s a very good one for the development of cricket in Nigeria.
“We are prepared and not scared, we will approach every game as they come. I’m optimistic that we’ll retain the title,” he said.
Tidesports source reports that four states, Lagos, Oyo, Ogun and Osun are participating in the competition ending on Saturday.
Idakwo added that five players from the Oyo State are currently in the national team.
“Three of the players were at the U-19 World Cup and presently we have two players at the national camp preparing for a tournament in Kenya.
“Akachukwu Chima, Vincent Adewuyi and Sulaiman Runsewe are all grassroots players doing both Oyo State and Nigeria proud. They are all in the national team right now,” he said.
He added that there are lots of improvement in the players from what he saw at the 2017 maiden edition.
“There is no underdog in this tournament. I’m surprised to see that Osun is being represented by a formidable strong team. I see them bat, bowl and their warm-up is fantastic,” he said.
It would be recalled that Oyo State won the maiden edition in 2017 after defeating Ogun by 191 runs to 113.
Sports
Rohr Recalls Iheanacho To S’Eagles
Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has been recalled to the Super Eagles by the Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr ahead of the AFCON qualifier clash against Sierra Leone.
Iheanacho was dropped from Nigeria squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Iheanacho has been duly criticised in the past, but Rohr has rewarded him for managing to get his groove back by giving him a recalling him to his squad.
Rohr also handed the first invitation to Cyriel Dessers who has made headlines with Heracles in the Dutch Eredivisie being the top scorer with 15 goals in 25 appearances.
The AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone will be played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba later this month.
Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)
Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Wigan Athletic, England); Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Kingsley Ehizibue (FC Koln, Germany)
Midfielders: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Etebo Oghenekaro (Getafe FC, Spain); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain)
Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia); Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Cyril Dessers (Heracles Almelo, The Netherlands); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France)
