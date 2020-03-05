Nigeria: A Nation At Risk

You cannot be blessed even by your own children if you hate their mother. So, you better begin to love the mother of your children. You want to hate the woman and love the children? It does not work like that. Some children have not experienced genuine love from their fathers because their fathers hated their mother. You wonder why many men are old and are haggard? When men are incapacitated, they are left in the hands of loved ones. Today, you are a man, carrying all the beautiful girls in the city, jumping from one hotel to the other, flying from one airport to another; a day will come when you will be incapacitated, looking for who will help you sit down and get up. It is your investment in love that will keep you. The mystery of love is so unique, it is so powerful that if we know it, genuine success will come out. It is not about your profession. Thank God for education, thank God for universities and all; but Joseph never attended any. A lover of God, a lover of man, a lover of anything and everywhere, is a carrier of God.

Many Christians are born again, they have accepted Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of their sins, their sins truly have been forgiven but they have not yet received the love of God. It is true your sins are forgiven, but until you genuinely open your heart to God’s love, you may just be confessing Christ; yet you have not experienced the power of his love. The power of God’s love is overwhelming. It is so powerful that a woman who had lived all her life as a prostitute, when she encountered that love, ran home, got the most expensive perfume she had, poured it at the feet of Jesus and used her hair to wipe it. Many questioned why Jesus allowed that prostitute to wipe His feet with her hair, why the alabaster oil was not sold and the proceeds given to the poor? But the prostitute’s action was a display of somebody who had not only had her sins forgiven but had experienced the power of love. Love is a weapon that can silence curses, terminate diseases, and stop the mouth of lions. That is why, when it turns negative, people kill for love, nations go to war for love, heroes are brought down for love. Historically, many wars were fought just because a man loved a woman. Love is powerful and the devil also uses it as an instrument. But if we understand the mystery of love, there is nothing God’s love cannot bring into manifestation.

Your city needs to embrace the love of God; it doesn’t matter who the governor or president is. It is our love for God, our love for ourselves, our love for mankind, that matters; because, the legacy you leave on earth will speak after your exit. We have seen lots of political maneuverings in our nation; all points to one thing; that God rules in the affairs of men.

Romans 9:16 says: So then [it is] not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that sheweth mercy. (KJV)

Mysteries are given only to people that value them. Jesus revealed mysteries to his disciples only. There are many with Degrees, connections and god-fathers that are struggling, but there are others who are rising out of the dust just because they love. The love of God is a carrier of heavenly grace, it brings an end to afflictions and sorrows.

1 Chronicles 29:3 says: Moreover, because I have set my affection to the house of my God, I have of mine own proper good, of gold and silver, [which] I have given to the house of my God, over and above all that I have prepared for the holy house (KJV)

David said something very touching in the above Scripture. “I have a lot of things of my own but I have set my affection on the house of God”. I have set my affection to love my community, to love my neighbours. If you look at what people do, you can’t love them and if you love people for who they are to you, or if they deserve your love, then, your love is not from God. True love, is the love that gives men what they don’t deserve. I call us to true love.

Some of us don’t even know where our parents were buried, nor the people that helped us. Every day, we see the society; the way we drive our cars, the way we treat our landlords and tenants. There is a diminishing of love in our society with a multiplier effect of death, kidnap, chaos, violence and things that have never been associated with us as Nigerians. Nigeria is now a place where 500 people can die without qualm.

Look at how the CAN leader in Adamawa State was killed, the extent of brutality and the quality of life of those men. What do they intend to achieve and how would they achieve it?

When we are blind to love, we are blind to the pathway of success. Joseph was a victim but through love, he traced his way back to fulfill his destiny. His destiny was truncated but he overcame in that strange land through love.

I must say, if you must succeed in any place, don’t hate the people. If you hate the Ogoni man, you can’t succeed in Ogoni land; if you hate the Kalabari man, you cannot succeed in Kalabari land; if you hate the Ikwerre man, you cannot succeed in Ikwerre land. Wherever you hate, you can’t make any genuine progress. Even if you succeed, you will lose it in your life time. If you hate a woman, her children will not be a blessing to you. My prayer for you, re-examine yourself and reposition your heart, set your heart for the genuine love of God, love for His Kingdom. Love is a choice, it’s not a gift. Choose to love. David said “I have set my heart”.

John 3:16 says: For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. (KJV)

Why the name of Jesus today is above every other name is because it is a gift of love. Jesus is embedded in love. He was dying on the Cross with a spear by his side, vinegar for water, and a crown of thorns was placed on his head. With his last breath, he said “Father forgive them for they know not what they do”.

Luke 23:34 says: Then said Jesus, Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do. And they parted his raiment, and cast lots. (KJV)

Today, His name is highly exalted above every other name. At the four corners of the earth, everybody talks about His love. Why? It takes God’s love to overcome the darkness of the world.

What is the love of God?

The love of God is the fullness of God in your life. You can buy anything from anywhere but you can only seek his love to have it. The use of life is love and the time of love is now, so that we can change our society and experience genuine success and growth. With love, the Bible says, everything in the hand of Joseph was blessed. Love can make you experience genuine progress and genuine blessings.