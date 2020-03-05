Opinion
Nigeria: A Nation At Risk
The National Commission on Excellence in Education in the United States of America used the title: ‘A Nation at Risk’ in its report in 1983. Nations all over the earth do set up some commissions of inquiry to look into various challenges so as to make recommendations on how the nation can move forward in terms of excellence. In Nigeria, there have been such commissions of inquiry set up to look into the nation’s challenges, demonstrating the desire to ensure stability and also provide some worthy legacies for future generations.
Among other things, there was “Vision 2010” and other programmes such as “War Against Indiscipline”, “Structural Adjustment Programme” etc. The promotion of a culture of excellence, good behaviour, diligence at work, etc, were sought to be imbibed by Nigerians for the good of the country. How effectively Nigerians have cultivated the culture of excellence and discipline would remain controversial. Excellence or discipline, as a personal culture, can be seen easily in how an individual behaves and interacts with others.
A nation is at risk when there is absence of personal polish among the citizens. What we see in Nigeria daily include grossness, meanness, brashness, shamelessness and lack of consideration for others. In conduct and utterances crudeness features.
Emergence of a League of the Living Dead in any nation signifies a serious risk. Such category of people, even though living physically, is characterized by seriously diminished degree of deep inner feeling which manifests in obtuseness.
A nation is at risk where a battle rages, without anyone knowing what the ground or grouse of the war is. How would any one explain the logic of a bill being proposed to treat “repentant terrorists” as if they were on a humanitarian mission? The league of the living dead include wealthy and powerful people in society who become so befuddled that they begin to behave like demigods. Great opulence can make some people lose touch with ordinary human beings.
The fact that the class of Nigerian political leaders has lost touch with the masses that they are supposed to represent, is demonstrated in the current issue about purchase of “exotic cars”. The fact that there are protests from various quarters against spending huge sums of money to replace the cars being used by our lawmakers, illustrates the idiom that “the falcon cannot hear the falconer.
Obtuseness in the ruling class manifests in making lavish spending on luxuries, but at the same time looking for where to borrow money and also raising taxes in various ways. Hubris, defined as great and unreasonable pride, is indeed an idiom. Those who live in opulence, ask for more and more comfort, but tell others to be prudent, while they themselves grow pot-belly, exemplify features of the league of the living dead. In their hubris, they behave as if the country belongs to them alone.
A nation is at risk where the citizens or some sections of the leadership class live in bondage; a situation where people are held hostage by terrorists, kidnappers, obtrusive law-enforcement agents, etc. A society where the thoughts, aspirations, values and desires of the greater majority rarely rise beyond mundane issues, there is a risk of attracting some ignoble psychic forces. There are people who become patrons of such energy-centres, from which sources they draw power to do some ignoble deeds. Thus, there are a number of human robots who are physically living but whose humanity is zero.
The best legacy which any leadership can give a nation and its future generations, include such lasting values which manifest in the nobility of the actions and aspirations of the people. Part of the risk that a nation can encounter include the cultivation of life-styles and propensities which would take several generations to put right again. This is where exemplary leadership puts a nation in great advantage. It’s good to have role models!
It would be wrong to lay all the blames for the current aberrations in Nigeria on the leaders. Truly, every nation gets the kind of leadership which it deserves, just the same way that every individual gets the kind of experience most appropriate for him. But where no efforts are made to eliminate observable risks and correct unhelpful mind set and propensities, then the risk of unpleasant experiences in the future becomes greater.
To learn from unpleasant experiences of the moment is better than passing blames or glossing over wrong doings. Whether such wrong doings are individual or national, they provide opportunities to make appropriate adjustments and change for the better. It follows that if through our current sad experiences we can change and improve for the better, then our present travails would not have been in vain.
What Nigerian lawmakers can do for the nation is to compile and study various complaints, fears, genuine demands and aspirations of the Nigerian masses. Then bills can be proposed for inquiries into the various areas of risk or challenges, so that each of them can be addressed realistically. Peace, stability and progress cannot grow from the soil of injustices in personal and collective dealings.
A most common complaint across the country is the nation’s reward system. Do we place emphasis on merit, diligence, productivity, etc in political decisions with regards to dispensing of national largesse? Are we being circumspect in the demands that we make, with obtuseness about the state of the larger majority? A nation that does not recognize or reward merit and place emphasis on social justice is a nation at risk. Bishop Matthew Kukah would say: “We have practised madness for too long!”
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Opinion
Mystery Of Love And Success (2)
You cannot be blessed even by your own children if you hate their mother. So, you better begin to love the mother of your children. You want to hate the woman and love the children? It does not work like that. Some children have not experienced genuine love from their fathers because their fathers hated their mother. You wonder why many men are old and are haggard? When men are incapacitated, they are left in the hands of loved ones. Today, you are a man, carrying all the beautiful girls in the city, jumping from one hotel to the other, flying from one airport to another; a day will come when you will be incapacitated, looking for who will help you sit down and get up. It is your investment in love that will keep you. The mystery of love is so unique, it is so powerful that if we know it, genuine success will come out. It is not about your profession. Thank God for education, thank God for universities and all; but Joseph never attended any. A lover of God, a lover of man, a lover of anything and everywhere, is a carrier of God.
Many Christians are born again, they have accepted Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of their sins, their sins truly have been forgiven but they have not yet received the love of God. It is true your sins are forgiven, but until you genuinely open your heart to God’s love, you may just be confessing Christ; yet you have not experienced the power of his love. The power of God’s love is overwhelming. It is so powerful that a woman who had lived all her life as a prostitute, when she encountered that love, ran home, got the most expensive perfume she had, poured it at the feet of Jesus and used her hair to wipe it. Many questioned why Jesus allowed that prostitute to wipe His feet with her hair, why the alabaster oil was not sold and the proceeds given to the poor? But the prostitute’s action was a display of somebody who had not only had her sins forgiven but had experienced the power of love. Love is a weapon that can silence curses, terminate diseases, and stop the mouth of lions. That is why, when it turns negative, people kill for love, nations go to war for love, heroes are brought down for love. Historically, many wars were fought just because a man loved a woman. Love is powerful and the devil also uses it as an instrument. But if we understand the mystery of love, there is nothing God’s love cannot bring into manifestation.
Your city needs to embrace the love of God; it doesn’t matter who the governor or president is. It is our love for God, our love for ourselves, our love for mankind, that matters; because, the legacy you leave on earth will speak after your exit. We have seen lots of political maneuverings in our nation; all points to one thing; that God rules in the affairs of men.
Romans 9:16 says: So then [it is] not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that sheweth mercy. (KJV)
Mysteries are given only to people that value them. Jesus revealed mysteries to his disciples only. There are many with Degrees, connections and god-fathers that are struggling, but there are others who are rising out of the dust just because they love. The love of God is a carrier of heavenly grace, it brings an end to afflictions and sorrows.
1 Chronicles 29:3 says: Moreover, because I have set my affection to the house of my God, I have of mine own proper good, of gold and silver, [which] I have given to the house of my God, over and above all that I have prepared for the holy house (KJV)
David said something very touching in the above Scripture. “I have a lot of things of my own but I have set my affection on the house of God”. I have set my affection to love my community, to love my neighbours. If you look at what people do, you can’t love them and if you love people for who they are to you, or if they deserve your love, then, your love is not from God. True love, is the love that gives men what they don’t deserve. I call us to true love.
Some of us don’t even know where our parents were buried, nor the people that helped us. Every day, we see the society; the way we drive our cars, the way we treat our landlords and tenants. There is a diminishing of love in our society with a multiplier effect of death, kidnap, chaos, violence and things that have never been associated with us as Nigerians. Nigeria is now a place where 500 people can die without qualm.
Look at how the CAN leader in Adamawa State was killed, the extent of brutality and the quality of life of those men. What do they intend to achieve and how would they achieve it?
When we are blind to love, we are blind to the pathway of success. Joseph was a victim but through love, he traced his way back to fulfill his destiny. His destiny was truncated but he overcame in that strange land through love.
I must say, if you must succeed in any place, don’t hate the people. If you hate the Ogoni man, you can’t succeed in Ogoni land; if you hate the Kalabari man, you cannot succeed in Kalabari land; if you hate the Ikwerre man, you cannot succeed in Ikwerre land. Wherever you hate, you can’t make any genuine progress. Even if you succeed, you will lose it in your life time. If you hate a woman, her children will not be a blessing to you. My prayer for you, re-examine yourself and reposition your heart, set your heart for the genuine love of God, love for His Kingdom. Love is a choice, it’s not a gift. Choose to love. David said “I have set my heart”.
John 3:16 says: For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. (KJV)
Why the name of Jesus today is above every other name is because it is a gift of love. Jesus is embedded in love. He was dying on the Cross with a spear by his side, vinegar for water, and a crown of thorns was placed on his head. With his last breath, he said “Father forgive them for they know not what they do”.
Luke 23:34 says: Then said Jesus, Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do. And they parted his raiment, and cast lots. (KJV)
Today, His name is highly exalted above every other name. At the four corners of the earth, everybody talks about His love. Why? It takes God’s love to overcome the darkness of the world.
What is the love of God?
The love of God is the fullness of God in your life. You can buy anything from anywhere but you can only seek his love to have it. The use of life is love and the time of love is now, so that we can change our society and experience genuine success and growth. With love, the Bible says, everything in the hand of Joseph was blessed. Love can make you experience genuine progress and genuine blessings.
Opinion
Why Stigmatise The Dyslexic?
The broken down definition of dyslexia is interpreted into ‘dys’ – meaning difficulty and ‘lexia’ meaning words, simply put, difficulty with words. This, in a way, gives a negative perspective on dyslexia. It also makes society look adversely upon dyslexia and people who suffer from it. But what exactly is dyslexia? It is a specific kind of reading difficulty.
Dyslexic symptoms can shut down the brain when the victim is nervous, or forced to work under the gun. Other symptoms include: difficulty lerning foreign language, difficulty in auditory processing, poor testing skills difficulty completing tests.
The rest are difficulty in remembering people’s names and songs titles, difficulty telling jokes or memorising scripts, great difficulty in school even though they are smart.
Despite average to above average intelligence, children with dyslexia have difficulty learning to “decode” or read words by associating sounds and letters or letter combinations. They have difficulty recognising common” sight words”, or frequently occurring words that most readers recognise instantly. Victims of this disorder also encounter difficulty learning how to spell. In addition to the outlined notable problems, a recent research has shown that dyslexia cases show difficulty in rhyming and breaking words down into individual sounds as well as hearing the fine distinction among individual sounds or phonemes of language
A key sign of dyslexia in children is trouble decoding words. They tend to lose the ability to match letters to sounds and then use the skill to read words accurately and fluently. This is obvious given the child’s natural disposition to struggling with basic language skill called phonemic awareness. Sadly, dyslexia is seen as a disease, a misconception that has caused quite a lot of victims to be bullied into low self esteem, anxiety, depression, aggression, anti social behaviour and even suicide. All these overt negative expressions of an inward feeling, triggered by a misconceived impression of a folk, prevent an eventual attainment of full potentials by the folk.
Although it could be an indisputable fact that the moment the ability to match letters and their combination with the sound they make begins to pose problem, every other learning step becomes harder , yet, one still finds it hard to be convinced on how that could really constitute a justifiable ground for the dyslexic to be stigmatized.
Surprisingly, these difficulties that the dyslexic have to contend with, do not in any way have any connection to their overall intelligence. Studies revealed that while people with dyslexia may be slow readers, they often, paradoxically, are very fast and creative thinkers with strong reasoning abilities. This is why in current society, professionals try to steer away from describing a child as dyslexic, as this is how labeling can start to manifest.
Instead, educational professionals refer to these children as ‘children with specific learning difficulties.’ This phrase hopefully completely replaces the term dyslexic. Little wonder Warnock & Brahm. (2010), posits that health professionals want to eradicate this problem as this is how children and young people are stigmatised in schools because they are defined as a certain label. Come to think of it, in relation to a disability, a label can promote a sense of helplessness.
For children diagnosed of dyslexia, they can feel embarrassed about their indifference to their peers. Like Reid (2011) stated, “an indifference at school can lead to bullying as other pupils would think that there is something wrong with that child”. Thompson (2009), corroborates this when he said, “they are described as having a deeply discrediting attribute or mark of social disgrace”. In Mcdonald (2019), the writer expressed a corelation between dyslexia and crime.
His introduction of a social model approach implies that this correlation is in a social rather than medical context. The society could well be getting it wrong should it fail to show love and patience towards this set of persons instead of stigmatizing them. The world today celebrates entrepreneurs, authors, and leaders who are dyslexic.
Adult dyslexic who learn to read well likely organise the brain circuitory for reading in different ways than normal readers by building alternative reading pathways.
No two dyslexics have exactly the same experience and dyslexia isn’t hopeless therefore, it is not in our hands to write off any, who knows, if given the adequate support, the weak today could become strong tomorrow.
Jim-George is a student of Eastern Polytechnic, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
In Defence Of Gender Parity
The male and female genders confirm of God’s creation. There is this age- long gender disparity in the world. And this disparity has caused degradation and maltreatment of the female gender which is contrary to creation ordination by God. The Biblical Creation account put it this way: And God said, let us make man in our image, after our likeness, and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air and over the cattle, and over all the earth and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth. So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them. (Genesis 1:26-27).
God did not make any mistake in creating woman from man. Indeed, Adam and Eve did not misunderstand each other while living on earth as humans; even when they disobeyed God. The maltreatment of women as second-class or semi human beings is alien to God’s original account of creation. The male and female folks make mistakes or misbehave in the society. But, the moment the female folk makes mistake or misbehaves the society roars and condemns them.
Traditionally, the female gender has been made to suffer in the society by some obnoxious traditions. Some traditions in the world do not allow the women to become the he d or compound chief. Across the world, traditional factors had hampered the development of women for too long.
The Beijing Conference held in year 2000 in China, sparked awareness for women liberation across the world. It is obvious that society had a wrong mindset and perception against the female gender. In some tradition, women are perceived to be good in only home keeping which is not normal. Some women have intellectual capacity and ability to change the world.
Another problematic issue against the female gender in the society is custom and culture. Some cultural practices have hindered and frustrated the women. folk in the society. For instance, in Saudi Arabia, women were not allowed to drive cars. It was just recently that the law was amended for women to drive cars. Again, female genital mutilation is a barbaric practice. But it is being practised subtly in some African societies.
Religion is another subtle platform where women rights are denied and relegated to the background. There are some misconceptions and beliefs against the female gender. The advice of 1st Peter 3:7 is erroneously misconstrued. In the words of St. Peter, “Likewise, ye husbands, dwell with them according to knowledge, giving honour unto the wife as unto the weaker vessel, and as being heirs together of the grace of life that your prayers be not hindered”. St. Peter advocated for family unity which is missing in the society today.
When the values of wives are not sustained by husbands in the home, how can they be supported in the larger society? Deborah and Huldah were prophetesses in the Bible who maintained their integrity and redirected their society in their time in public service. There is no need for gender disparity in Nigeria or African society or elsewhere in the world.
The female gender should not be treated with disdain in the society. Today, because of perceived injustice and maltreatment against the women folk, so many women folk, so many women-based associations have been formed to protect female gender in terms of abuse.
In this 21st Century, there is revolution of women development in all facets of life in the world. For instance, in Nigeria, women are working hard to realize the 35 percent affirmative action in political positions. Based on such agitation, the Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike, insisted that women should become vice chairmen of all the 23 local government councils in the state.
Without mincing words, today, there is no field of endeavour without the presence of women experts. The creation of gender disparity is an activity that can be corrected or redefined in the society. The female folk should be given their pride of place in the society.
Indeed, it is worthy to note that the problem of gender parity starts from the family unit. Therefore, female child should be treated with respect to avoid gender disparity. The society should see the female gender as an integral part of the society.
Indeed, without the female gender, the world would not move forward. Therefore, let the female gender be supported by the men folk for women to have a sense of belonging in the scheme of things in society, especially, the African society.
Ogwuonuonu wrote from Port Harcourt.
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
We’ve Improved Security In Rivers To Attract Foreign Investors – Governor Wike
-
Featured5 days ago
PDP, Only Existing Party In Rivers State – Governor Wike
-
Politics3 days ago
Amaechi Loses Staunch Ally To PDP In Rivers
-
News3 days ago
Fruit Garden Market: RSG Assures Transparency In Shop Allocation
-
News3 days ago
No Plan To Ban Int’l Flights Into PH, Says RSG …Places State On Red Alert, Sets Up Rapid Response Team …Italian Bizman Stable, Showing Mild Symptoms, NCDC Confirms …Four Chinese, 39 Nigerians Quarantined In Plateau
-
Editorial3 days ago
Senate And Constitution Review
-
News3 days ago
Police Academy Bill Passes 2nd Reading In Senate
-
News3 days ago
Imo Guber: S’Court Rules On Appeals, Today