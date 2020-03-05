Politics
Ihedioha vs Uzodinma: ‘God Alone Gives Irreversible Judgement Not Supreme Court’
An activist lawyer, Barr. Paul Ede, yesterday aligned himself with the position of Justice Chima Nweze on the application filed by former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha.
Recall that the Supreme Court had dismissed Ihedioha’s ap-plication seeking a review of its earlier judgment that sacked him and declared Hope Uzodinma governor of Imo State.
In a majority judgment of a seven-man panel of judges led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, the apex court had ruled that its verdict was final on the governorship tussle in the state.
However, Nweze who was one of the Justices disagreed with the judgment against Ihedioha, stressing that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship can-didate’s application had merit
Speaking with our source, Edeh commended Justice Nweze for outlining the truth, stressing that only God can make laws that can’t be reversed.
According to Edeh: “I totally align myself with the dissenting judgment of Justice Nweze who was bold enough to state what some of us believed the law truly is because any court ruling not predicated on the rule of law and in accordance with laid down principles of justice should not be encouraged.
“Justice Nweze if I may quote him verbatim said ‘In my intimate reading of the January 14 judgment, the meat and substance of Ihedioha’s matter were lost to time frame.
“This court has set aside its earlier judgment, therefore, it can’t use time frame to extinguish the right of only person. This court has the power to overrule itself and can revisit any decision not in accordance with justice.”
Politics
We Are Part, Parcel Of N’Delta, Group Insists
Members of the Warri Consultative Forum (WCF) have stated that the Itsekiri ethnic nationality constitutes a key stakeholder in the Niger Delta region, and therefore, should also be considered for appointment as coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) with the sack of Prof. Charles Dokubo.
The Executive Secretary of the group, Mr. Gabriel Meni, made this request in a chat with newsmen in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, saying that they have not benefited from appointment at the PAP office since its establishment in spite of their huge financial contributions to the revenue profile of the country.
He stated that the amnesty programme was meant to cover indigenes of the nine mandate states, wondering why only persons from one ethnic group were considered fit for the position, a situation that makes the other groups non-relevant in the amnesty scheme.
Meni noted that disseminating nuisance by way of violence and pipeline vandalism and economic sabotage was not the preserve of any tribe, adding that the Federal Government should not give the wrong impression that it was only interested in dancing to the whims and caprices of only those that have exhibited furious violence and belligerency.
The WCF frowned at rumours making the rounds that persons of Northern origin were being considered for appointment into an interim management committee to oversee the management of the Office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme until a substantive coordinator was appointed, wondering what a northerner has to do with the PAP considering that it was the programme that engendered the current peace and tranquillity in the region that has led to sustained oil and gas production and exploration activities till date.
“It has been revealed that the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno has been mandated to set up an interim management committee to oversee the running of the affairs of the PAP until further notice with the following persons being pencilled down already, viz: Mr. A.A. Lawal as chairman; Col. Udoma as secretary; Mr. Anthony S.A. (Legal) and Brig-Gen Mohammed as director of Finance and Administration, respectively”.
The WCF pointed out that the PAP was an interventionist agency meant to address the agitations of the region only and not meant for all Nigerians, and therefore, should not be politicized by way of federal character appointment as interventionist agencies in the North do not have persons from other regions appointed amongst them.
While charging President Muhammadu Buhari not to succumb to pressure to re-awaken hostilities in the peaceful region by appointing northerners into the interim management committee, the WCF tasked him on the appointment of an Itsekiri man as PAP coordinator this time around to give them and others a sense of belonging, adding that doing otherwise was an invitation to another round of anarchy and gross disruption in oil and gas production operations.
Politics
Nigeria Owes Obasanjo, Says Atiku
A former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar has said no individual has bestrode the Nigerian political space as positively and purposefully as former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.
He stated that it is not an exaggeration to describe Obasanjo as the pre-eminent political colossus in Nigeria, saying that “Nigeria owes very much to Obasanjo.”
Atiku, who was Obasanjo’s Vice President, between 1999 and 2007, in a tribute to the former President on his 83rd birthday, yesterday noted that many Nigerians would read about Obasanjo’s birthday on their mobile devices, which is one of his legacies to the Nigerian people.
He also said Obasanjo’s love for Nigeria and commitment to its unity, good governance and stability has prevented him from retiring.
He said, “From Congo, to South Africa, to Angola, to Liberia and São Tomé and Príncipe, your democratic fingerprints on the African continent are indelible. You have served and still serve as a beacon of democracy and a guardian of constitutionality.
“Nigeria owes you a debt that we cannot pay because you led us to pay the foreign debts that we could not imagine paying. By that singular action, you planted trees for generations yet unborn.
“You hold the enviable and esteemed record of being the first African military ruler to have voluntarily and without internal and external pressure, restored power to the government democratically elected by the Nigerian people.
“It was not your will to be in office, but it was your will to bequeath democracy to Nigeria. And after 21 years of the Fourth Republic, Nigeria has cause to celebrate your democratic credentials.”
Politics
Oshiomhole Remains Our National Chair, Says Delta APC Chair
The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State, Prophet Jones Erue, yesterday insisted that the embattled former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole remains the national chairman of the ruling party.
A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Jabi had earlier in the day ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole as the national chairman of APC pending the determination of a substantive suit.
Presiding Judge Danlami Senchi gave the order following an application of interlocutory injunction asking the court to suspend Oshiomhole having been suspended as a member of the APC by the party in his home state.
Justice Senchi held that the second respondent in the suit, the APC, wrongfully kept Oshiomhole (first respondent) as national chairman of the party.
The court also ordered that Oshiomhole stop parading himself as the chairman of the APC, urging the APC to desist from acknowledging him as such.
Reacting to the ruling however, Erue told our correspondent in Asaba via phone that nobody can remove Oshiomhole as national chairman through the back door.
Erue said that what is unfolding are schemes ahead of the 2023 general elections.
“The man remains our chairman,” he said. “Nobody can through the back door hijack our party.
“All these are in view of 2023, those who are interested are scheming. But I sometimes laugh at politicians who brag about.
Trending
