News
APC Vice-Chair Backs Oshiomhole’s Suspension
National Vice Chairman, Northwest of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Mustapha Salihu has backed the order of a Federal Capital Territory FCT High Court which suspended the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole yesterday.
Salihu, who has been having a running battle with the national chairman over the party’s choice of Arch. Waziri Bulama as National Secretary, told journalists on Wednesday that Oshiomhole was about to create more chaos in the party, alleging that the national chairman wants to foist Bulama on the National Working Committee (NWC) as its acting head.
Comrade Salihu said; “immediately the court injunction was given, the national chairman called the party’s National Publicity Secretary to issue a statement to the press that Bulama is the chief secretary to the party.
“I believe you people (Journalists) are aware of the meeting held about a month ago on that matter, which ended without a decision. Since then, there has not been a decision as to the replacement of the secretary. The chairman is about to create more chaos within the party as he gave the order.
“The public should know that any decision that Oshiomhole makes henceforth is an illegal decision and will not hold. We will keep our fingers crossed until the court decides. I am saying this so that there will not be two national secretaries and there can be no affirmation from a national chairman that has been suspended.”
Asked whether he would accept the choice of Bulama as National Secretary should the party take that position, he said; “the party cannot accept Bulama. Who is the party? The person that should hold that position must be the most senior person in the party.”
To assist the National Chairman, the APC has two Deputy National Chairmen. One for the South and the other for the North. However, both offices are now vacant. While the Deputy National Chairman, South, Otunba Niyi Adebayo had since been appointed as Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Deputy National Chairman, North, Sen. Lawali Shuaibu is on indefinite suspension.
The party scribe, Mr Bulama is still having a running battle with his own zonal Chairman, that is, the National Vice Chairman, Northeast Zone, Comrade Salihu Mustapha.
The National Vice Chairman, Northwest, Barr. Inuwa Abdulkadir is also on indefinite suspension while the National Auditor, Mr George Moghalu has since been appointed as the Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority NIWA.
News
Coronavirus: No Isolation Centre In Abuja, North-Central -Lawan
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, expressed disappointment over the poor state of coronavirus isolation centre at the University Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said this is despite voting about N620 million to set up isolation centres, to be managed by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control.
Lawan stated this when he visited a proposed isolation facility centre at the Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada.
The Senate President lamented the lack of preparedness and expressed frustration at the state of the isolation centres, which were yet to be completed.
The Senate President further lamented that Nigeria, despite being the country with the largest economy in Africa, had yet to have a completed isolation centre in any of the geo-political zones that would provide emergency responses to diseases outbreak in the country.
He said, “First of all, let me say that the representatives of the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and the management of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital are in high spirits, looking determined to discharge their mandates and obligations.
“But from our inspection here, the temporary isolation centre is really not in good shape, it doesn’t look ready to receive any patient, and I believe that this is something that we need to fix between now and tomorrow.
“We are in an emergency, even if we don’t have people who are affected, we shouldn’t just rest on our oars. We have to do everything and anything possible to fix that temporary isolation centre to be prepared to receive anyone who falls sick in this respect.
“There’s no way that Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa, with a population of 200 million, and yet the Federal Capital and six surrounding states of the North-Central, you don’t have one room that you can call an isolation centre, where anyone who unfortunately falls into this crisis will be taken to. This is not acceptable.
“I also believe that we should have a replication of the permanent site, we should be able to complete this and then have five others across the remaining geopolitical zones of the country.
“Let’s spend money on our people, we waste money on some things that are less important. This is about the health and lives of the people of this country, and therefore, no investment is too much.
“So, we should be prepared at all times. We had Ebola, SARS, now we have coronavirus; we do not know what else will come, but we should be prepared and ready for any eventuality, and no investment is too much.”
The Senate President assured Nigerians that the relevant committees of the Senate will follow-up on Thursday to ensure that work on the isolation centre begins and is completed.
“The Senate Committee on Health will come back tomorrow (Thursday), we want to see that temporary isolation centre fixed,” he added.
News
Accolades As RSNC GM Marks Birthday
Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, family members and staff of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC) have described the General Manager of the corporation, Elder Vincent Ake, as a father, mentor, administrator and a man with a kind heart.
These were the words of accolades that characterised the brief birthday ceremony organized by his children and attended by friends, associates and staffers of the corporation at the board room of the establishment, yesterday.
Taking the lead, the first son of Elder Vincent Ake, Ndubuisi, described his father as a humble and God-fearing man, who has given them the best in life through educational empowerment.
He averred that the children were happy to celebrate their father as a way of expressing their appreciation to him for the good foundation and legacies he has banqueted to them
A member of the House of Assembly representing ONELGA Constituency 1, Hon. Christian Ahiakwo, who proposed the toast, described the celebrant as a role model and an exemplary leader, saying that Elder Vincent Ake was a man of many honours.
Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), The Tide Chapel, Comrade Amadi Akujobi, described the general manager as a good and compassionate leader, adding that he has put smiles on the faces of workers since his appointment as general manager.
He prayed Almighty God to grant him more grace, wisdom and fruitful celebrations in the future.
Earlier, the celebrant, Elder Vincent Ake, had described the birthday party as surprising and a coup, saying that he did not have any prior knowledge of the event until he was called into the boardroom of the corporation, where he met a tumultuous crowd already seated to celebrate the special day with him.
“My children are full of surprises during my birthday”, saying that they have a way of secretly mobilising resources to celebrate him.
He thanked the members representing his constituency in the Rivers State House Assembly, his children, brothers and the entire staff of the newspaper corporation for the honour done him.
Kiadum Edooker
News
Protests Rock Kano Over Alleged Blasphemy Against Prophet Muhammad
Youth numbering hundreds, yesterday, stormed the Kano Hisbah office in protest over an alleged blasphemy song against the Holy Prophet Muhammad.
The placards-bearing protesters accused the state government and the security agencies of being reluctant to act over the matter.
Idris Ibrahim, also known as Baba Idris, who led the protests, told reporters that it was to call the attention of the government to take the necessary action, threatening that they will take the law into their hands if the needful is not done.
According to Ibrahim, a similar incident had happened in the state in the past, and nothing was done.
A musician in the state known as Yahaya Sharif-Aminu had composed a song which was said to be containing alleged derogatory comments attributed to the Prophet Muhammad.
The youths have already taken violent action against the family members of the musician who had since fled the area.
Sharif-Aminu’s family house, located at Sharifai quarters in Kano Municipal Local Government Area has been set ablaze, last Friday.
The musician is said to be a member of the Islamic Tijjaniya sect and a member of Faidha group.
He is yet to speak on the matter.
Hisbah Commander, Harun Ibn-Sina, who addressed the protesters, said the parents of the musician have been arrested and are currently under police custody.
Also, the state Commissioner or Police, Habu Sani, represented by one Hamza, told the protesters that the police are making efforts to arrest the fleeing singer.
He urged the protesters to be law-abiding citizens by allowing the security agents to do their job.
