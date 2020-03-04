Group Rejects Immunity For NASS Leadership

A Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has rejected the Bill by the National Assembly to provide immunity for presiding officers of the federal and state legislature in the country.

The group urged Nigerians to reject and counter the plan by every peaceful means possible.

The President-General, COSEYL, Mr Goodluck Ibem, made the position of the group known yesterday in an interview with our source in Aba.

“A serious National Assembly cannot be thinking of granting immunity to its presiding officers when Nigerians are even asking that the NASS run on part time basis.

“This is to reduce the unnecessary burden politicians have imposed on Nigerians and just as the clamor for reduction of the financial burden is on, they are thinking of increasing the burden in another way.

“Rep. Odebumi Olusegun (APC-Oyo), who sponsored the bill did not give any tangible reason other than that it fits into international best practices.

”He should tell Nigerians why other things like budgeting, procurement processes etc. in Nigeria are not done following international best practices.

“He should also tell them why it is at this point when the country is facing economic challenges because of corrupt practices that he sees needless protection for NASS officers as a thing lawmakers should waste time on.

“We are totally against such a bill because it will increase financial recklessness and robbery from our national purse”, he said.

He said that the demand by lawmakers for immunity against prosecution for corruption charges when their primary duty has nothing to do with contracts was selfish.

Ibem said that the move shows that the lawmakers are selfish and do not have the interest of the people at heart.