Ayade Swears In Chief Judge Amid Controversy

Amidst controversy over who becomes the Chief Judge of Cross River State, the Governor, Prof Ben Ayade has sworn in Justice Maurice Eneji as the acting Chief Judge.

Justice Akon Bassey Ikpeme was rejected by the State House of Assembly because she is not an indigene of the state and also over allegations that she was Governor Ayade’s candidate.

Justice Ikpeme was appointed as acting Chief Judge by National Judicial Council (NJC)

Her name was sent to the Governor for recommendation and also to the House for confirmation but the House rejected her.

However, Governor Ben Ayade yesterday at the state executive council chamber swore in Justice Maurice Eneji as the acting Chief Judge of the state.

In a press release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Christian Ita and made available to newsmen, the appointment followed the non-confirmation of Justice Ikpeme,

“This follows the non-confirmation, Monday, of Justice Akon Ikpeme as the substantive Chief Judge of the state by the Cross River State House of Assembly.

“Ayade said the swearing-in of Justice Eneji was imperative as law and nature abhors vacuum. He congratulated the acting Chief Judge on his appointment and urged him to dispense justice without fear or favour.

“I urge you to dispense justice without fear or favour; you should have fairness of mind. The law is blind and should not be sensitive to religion, ethnicity, colour or any other affiliation.

“We ask that the leadership of the judiciary under your watch be very exemplary, such that every other state would like to emulate. We know your background and believe that you are competent and capable and worthy of this office,” he said.

The governor used the occasion to clear any doubts as to how receptive the state is to everyone, irrespective of where they come from.

“Cross River State is known for fairness, equity and what is fair. We are opposed to anything that is repugnant to natural justice. Our people are not known for bias and prejudices.”

He said as a governor, he has taken several decisions in the past to ensure equity and fairness in the distribution of government positions so as to have a balanced representation across the senatorial zones in the state.