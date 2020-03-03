Sports
Nigerian Women’ll Secure Ticket At Qualifiers -Coach
The National Female Beach Volleyball Team Coach, Francis Imodu says he is optimistic that Nigeria would secure a ticket from the second phase of the Tokyo Olympics Qualifiers in Abuja.
Tidesports source gathered that Nigeria is in Group C of the Tokyo Olympics Qualifiers Women Beach Volleyball Second Round/Continental Cup 2020.
Imodu told Newsmen, yesterday in Abuja that the team were 80 percent ready to make the country proud.
He said the team would at the Abuja qualifiers which begins on Wednesday replicate their performance at the first round of the qualifiers in Ghana.
“The team have been preparing for the qualifiers. It is a possible project for the ladies to make the country proud and qualify for the Olympics.
“The players have been preparing and training, and they are determined to give their best because they want to reach the next level of their career and be Olympians.
“They emerged champions in the first round of the qualifiers in Ghana and I’m sure they will replicate their performance to make the federation and the country proud,” Imodu said.
Tidesports also reports that the Beach Volleyball Qualifying Tournament will take place from Wednesday to Sunday at the Jabi Lake Beach in Abuja.
Nigeria will compete against Kenya, Cape Verde, DR Congo and Zambia in Group C of the qualifiers.
Sports
Kaduna Promises Special Scholarship Packages For Talented Athletes
The Kaduna State Government will provide talented athletes identified at the ongoing sixth edition of the State Sports Festival with special scholarship packages, an official disclosed yesterday in Kaduna.
The state’s Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, made the disclosure while declaring open the festival at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium.
She said the state government would, in view of the importance attached to sports, provide incentives such as scholarship packages to students who distinguished themselves in events.
“To provide these incentives, the state has instituted special scholarship packages for those who excel in sports,” Balarabe declared.
She said the state government was aware of the importance of sports in promoting the socio-economic development of states.
The deputy governor pointed out that this knowledge led to the need to give the state’s Sports Development Ministry the necessary support to ensure the festival was held annually.
She said the state government was hopeful the festival would enable young athletes in the state to find national and international space to exhibit their talents.
“Sports generally enhance students’ academic performance. Youths involved in sports are also most likely not to engage in drugs and they do not drop out of school.
“Sports unites people, and it is as such a driving force that makes us to begin to provide sports facilities in all public schools,’’ Balarabe said.
She charged the chairmen of all local governments in the state to support events at the grass roots to ensure an all-round development.
“Also, let me call on corporate organisations and public-spirited individuals to come and partner with us in ensuring this sports festival is sustained annually,” she said.
Tidesports source reports that over 2,000 athletes and officials from the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state are featuring in the one-week event.
Sports
Police Games: Zones Six, Nine Win Gold In Taekwondo
Zones 6 and 9 Police Commands as well as the Force Headquarters, yesterday registered their presence on the medals table in the ongoing National Police Games in Anambra.
At the end of the first day of hostilities, Zone 6 won gold in the male category of Team Poomsae, while Zone 2 and Zone 11 won silver and bronze medals, reflectively.
In the female category of Team Poomsae, Force Headquarters won gold, followed by Zone 2 and Zone 11, who got silver and bronze for their efforts.
Also in Poomsea event, Godtime Amanze won gold for Zone 9 in the individual male category; Christopher Asuquo also secured silver for Zone 9, while Amos Popoola won bronze for Zone 11.
In the female category also concluded, Force Headquarters went home with gold, courtesy of Betty Osado, Zone 3 went away with silver through Basirat Muritala, while Ameze Omorogiera picked bronzes for Zone 5.
The heavy weight category of Kyorugi event was also concluded, with Omobobola Ajayi winning gold for Force Headquarters in the female event.
Olarewaju Adegoke won silver for Zone 11, while Zone 5 and Zone 6 shared bronze through Queen Attah and Augusta Ogbalo, respectively.
Zone 11 won gold in Light Weight male, through Olawunmi Femi, followed by Zone 2 with silver won by Kuroro Sunday, while Ifeanyi Obi and Francis Omoba shared bronze for Zone 9 and Force Headquarters.
Welter Weight gold for male was won by Kamaru Buraimoh for Force Headquartres, silver went to Zone 6 through Daniel Emmanuel, while Ajese Leke and Olukoga Mathew won bronze for Zone 11 and Zone 2, respectively.
The National Coach for Taekwondo, Peter Awodi, expressed delight that the quality of games had improved with the introduction of technology.
Awodi lauded the winners for doing their zones proud, the taekwondo event ended yesterday.
Sports
Away Victory Excites Rivers United Supporters Club Chairman
The chairman of Rivers United supporters club of Port Harcourt, Franklin Owhor has expressed happiness over the away victory of the team against Heartland FC of Owerri, last Sunday.
He stated that away victory in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) is not an easy task, as he commended their good performance.
Owhor said this in a telephone interview with Tidesports, saying that with the away win, it is clear that United are at the verge of lifting the league tittle this season.
It was match day 22 of the NPFL season that saw Rivers United defeated Heartland of Owerri 2-0 at Okigwe Stadium.
“I feel excited because United supporters came out massively and cheer the club to victory in Owerri”, Owhor said.
According to him, the support from the supporters club made United feel at home during the match.
“They got the victory against Heartland because they feel at home, as our support was massive”, he explained.
The number one supporter of the pride of the state urged the technical crew to have faith in the players, adding that they will rejoice at the end of the league season.
By: Kiadum Edookor
