Opinion
Amotekun And Malami’s ‘Illegalities’
Indisputably, the indigenous security outfit set up by state governors of the South West geo-political zone, Operation Amotekun, was birthed by the alarming insecurity in the country. By the constitution, the President is the chief security officer of the nation. The ‘chief’ which is synonymous with principal suggests there are subordinates. Perceptively, governors are sub-chief security officers in their respective states. It is comparable to the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioners of Police in various state Commands.
Over the years, communities set up vigilante groups to complement the conventional security agencies in protecting their environments. No sane persons will fold their hands and wait for Police that are insufficient and under-equipped. Evidently, many villages in the country don’t have a police post let alone equipping them adequately. In other words, majority of the masses are actually on their own. Hence, complementing the conventional security agencies becomes germane.
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami recently declared Amotekun illegal despite the fact that a religious police, HISBAR has existed in the north since 2003 without such objection. Or, is it probable that Malami is a religious and ethnic bigot who is merely influenced by personal interests? For about five years that Malami has been in office as AGF, not even once had he condemned any atrocities from his region or religion.
Since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in 2015, thousands of innocent citizens across many states have lost their lives to Fulani herdsmen’s attacks. Their records are not different from Boko Haram insurgencies. Most of the incidents occurred at midnight when their victims were asleep. These extremists were always armed with cutlasses and lethal weapons including AK-47 guns. The rebels are callous to the extent that ambushing a whole village doesn’t take them anything. As a matter of fact, they have reduced human beings to cows, goats and rams that are slaughtered cheaply in abattoirs.
Churches are not left out. Worshippers in churches had been ambushed and massacred many times even while holding night vigils. Peoples’ farmlands are repeatedly destroyed with impunity, and nothing has happened. Ordinary condemnations from the federal government are rarely made. Recently, a chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lawal Andimi, was gruesomely murdered. Yet, the office of the AGF maintained its usual silence on such atrocities.
On many occasions, the Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) had openly claimed responsibility for homicides and threatened to do more except given free access to other peoples’ farmlands for cattle rearing. The most painful aspect is that ordinary arrests are seldom carried out not to talk about arraignment in the court. Consequently, citizens live in fear in their own lands while herdsmen are shielded and portrayed as lords to their victims. Recently, the group charged South West governors to dump Amotekun or forget 2023 presidency.
Of course, by the composition of the security chiefs to favour the northern region against federal character in the nation’s constitution, no one should be shocked to encounter such outrageous developments.
Recently, the publisher of Sahara Reporters and convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoleye Sowore, was eventually released from unlawful detention after a court granted him bail even with stringent conditions which he met but the federal government ignored the court orders. Luck also smiled at Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) as he benefitted from the ‘largesse’ by being released, possibly to balance the calculation.
Not a simple apology was tendered by Malami over such monumental blunders; instead, he boldly professed he ordered their release out of self-pity and discretion. It means Malami as the AGF exercises superior powers to override orders of the court on perceived ‘illegalities’. Or will court rulings unfavourable to the government amount to illegalities and to be righted by the AGF? This is, indeed, absurd in a democracy and must be condemned.
Similarly, under Malami, law graduates of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) have continued to roam the streets after qualifying for admission into the Nigerian Law School despite President Buhari’s assent to the NOUN (Amendment) Act to resolve the crisis. By the Council of Legal Education Act, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice gives directives to the Council.
The exposed gimmicks so far leave much to be desired from the chief law officer of the federation. A law officer mustn’t only be officially qualified but ethically sound too. Unbelievably, Malami was accused of covertly urging a court to dismiss the NOUN law graduates’ applications as ineligible for admission into the law school. Impliedly, Malami declared NOUN ‘an illegal institution’. At the same time, artfully hosting and cajoling the graduates to opt out of litigation with assurances to resolve it speedily. Immediately the matter became statute-barred, Malami showed his true colour and dumped the NOUN law graduates.
Luckily, Buhari later gave assent to the Amendment Act, thereby remedied the claimed controversial clause. All these show that detractors of the government are not outsiders. Many times, allegations suggest that some insiders are possibly sponsoring insecurity in the country for selfish interests. By the outbursts from some quarters over setting up of Amotekun to complement the orthodox security agencies, believably, some powerful persons have skeletons in their cupboards. The herdsmen’s overindulgences indicate that some ‘powerful’ persons are sponsoring and shielding them from justice.
Sensibly, what is needed is to ensure that Amotekun collaborates with national security agencies. That’s esprit de corps. But to hurriedly declare it illegal is not only a drift but a bunkum. Emphatically, state governors have a duty to secure citizens in their respective states. Even local governments and villages have a duty to secure their environments too. In most well-to-do homes, security guards are deployed to secure the families. Could that be declared illegal too?
Of course, suspects apprehended by the neighbourhood watch must be handed over to the Police for prosecution, accordingly. No sensible person will watch how citizens, particularly Christians and southerners are murdered, butchered uncontrollably every now and then, and condemn the robust ideas by Southwest state governments. In fact, other geo-political zones should urgently think outside the box too.
Interestingly, positive minds have zeroed Malami’s action. President Yemi Osinbajo has been commended for his intervention. However, it must be noted that everything has an expiry date. Time has come to end terrorizations and killings of citizens by blood-thirsty herdsmen and criminal elements.
Adegbola, a social commentator, wrote from Lagos.
Should Power Privatisation Be Revoked?
There are several indices currently calling on the Federal Government to quickly revoke the said Privatization Policy of the Power Sector.
First is the persistent power outage. The steady increase in demand for electric power without its equivalent supply has resulted in a consistent power failure. Currently, more communities and cities are lamenting such persistent power outage
With a population approximated at 180 million people, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, obsolete KVA lines traversing several kilometers, as well as old and ill-maintained equipment are still used. It is therefore not out of place that the constant breakdown of such overused equipment; poor maintenance culture and a huge managerial inefficiency are already waging war against some top beneficiaries of the said privatization policy.
While they remained adamant at depriving the public of electric power and losing investors on a daily basis, couple with their failure to offer adequate electricity supply for both local businesses as well as domestic consumption, the cry of most small and medium-scale business owners could play out in the current debate against the so-called privatization agreement.
Secondly, investors who have benefitted from the said privatization policy appeared to have failed woefully in keeping to the agreement that gave rise to their services. Since the formation of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), The Independent Regulatory Agency, as provided in the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (2005) were assigned with the task of issuing licences to individuals who were ready to operate within clearly stipulated terms, as well as operating guidelines.
Owners of the distribution companies who keyed into the terms and conditions that gave rise to such public services were to be guided by their integrity, honesty and responsibility. Not only were they expected to meet the growing demand of Nigerians in the area of power distributions, but also to ensure that all conditions necessary for a smooth flow of their relationship with the public were satisfied.
But today, the reverse appears to be the case. One would wonder if the shortcomings in their service should be attributed to the Federal Government failing to keep its own side of the agreement or, if the blame should now be shared between them and the public.
But sad enough, the key private players in the Power Sector appear not to be responsive to the outcry of the public; but seem to have remained rather incurably addicted to persistent power outage; constant disagreement between their workers and the end consumers while they continue to offer dissatisfied services to individuals, corporate organizations and public ventures.
Again, several years have witnessed their inability to address not only the high monthly electricity bills, but also the decree of fluctuations involved in the bills. Industrial and domestic consumers have continued to lament the persistent hike witnessed in their monthly electricity bills.
In this regard, their actions appear to have eaten up the primary aim of privatization, and the aim of providing for more efficiency and alleviate the electricity burden on the poor consumers appears to have been woefully defeated. Even in some quarters where individuals from some Electricity Distribution offices would still present some monthly electric bills to innocent consumers who have witnessed total blackout all through the said month, the agony and plight of such end-consumers appear to have received less publicity in the media.
Another area of concern is the high cost of meters as well as the process and several barriers one must suffer in order to get a meter. The chances of procuring a meter and having them installed should be re-examined since the electricity meters are responsible for reading and establishing the billing circle and it’s used to quantify the precise amount of energy consumed within a specific period of time.
Yet, key players in the sectors appear inactive in their responsibility of allocating and installing these meters on request. Since 2013 when the private sector took over part of the task of supplying meters to the final consumers, the huge metering gap seems not to have been narrowed.
This has resulted in the inability of the sector to regulate between the consumption rate and the exact amount the suppliers of electricity would need in order to remain in business.
Persistent public views have proved that the so-called giants of power distribution have remained reluctant in measuring the actual electricity consumption per kilowatt hour. Consequently, in some quarters, individuals have continued to witness huge electricity bills on monthly basis.
Despite several legislation aimed at averting this hurtful trends, end-users have continued to suffer wrongly since they have not truly been liberated from this huge plight.
Today, it appears that the problems facing the Power Sector has worsen than it was before the Privatization Policy was initiated, and individuals who have been so quiet and patient are now calling for a total overhauling of the said Privatisation Policy.
Now that their failure is greater than what they themselves could imagine, and the innocent eyes of meaningful individuals, organizations, corporate bodies and public functions can now see through, one would want to ask whether the present administration should be more proactive and forceful at reviewing and revoking the Privatization Agreement on Power Distribution, or remain indifferent?
James wrote from Port Harcourt.
Managing The Age Of Innocence
Adolescence is a Latin word which translates to “growing up”. It is therefore the transitional stage of physical and mental human development. This generally occurs between puberty and the legal age of adulthood, which runs from the age of 13 to 19.
Historically, puberty has been associated with teenagers and the onset of adolescent development, which ordinarily is the transition period from the age of innocence to the age of intuitive and intrinsic knowledge. But the start of puberty has, to a very large extent, witnessed increased pre-adolescent evolution, particularly in the female sex.
Consequently, the adolescent phase, in recent times, has had occasional extension beyond the teenage years, thus creating a sharp contrast with previous adolescent development processes, especially in males.
Indeed, to properly situate the issues and processes that take place during the transition phase from the age of innocence to the era of cognitive understanding and knowledge development, it is imperative to highlight the obvious indicators of progress from the stage of adolescence towards adulthood.
Interestingly, it is characterised by a number of cognitive, emotional, physical and attitudinal changes which could cause conflict in negative or positive character and or personality development. Simply put, with the hormonal fields which ebb and flow before and after the menarche, blending increasing knowledge development with parallel snap in information penetration and assimilation, including the orgy of misinformation inundated by peer group influence, the adolescent mind is perhaps, the most vulnerable and volatile parch of the human development process.
At this stage of transition, the adolescent emerges from the family-oriented, dependent figure with the tranquil, tabular rasa mind of childhood. The genuine sense of innocence of that phase naturally enters the era of knowledge, which is laced with frustration, competitiveness, and the trauma of adult life. A successful emergence of this unique aura demands the nurturing of that piquant period of maturity, which blends biologically, emotionally and socially to form the perfect adult.
To fuse this anatomy into a complete human being capable of understanding the intricate interplays which determine the direction towards order, peace, and development may not be easily appreciated until the various forces which play active roles in this process are acknowledged. The social institutions which wittingly and or unwittingly configure the perfect adolescent being are the family, church, school, peer group, work environment, and perhaps, the government.
First, let me take the formative role of the family, for instance. The friendly home environment and morally sound parents are necessary factors which ultimately inculcate positive behaviours and attitudes in the adolescent. It is not in doubt that adolescents who have parents with acceptable moral values, more often than not, end up developing near-perfect behaviours, values that are generally permissible, and robust cognitive and resilient knowledge base, which help to propel development across the board.
Besides, the parents take advantage of their intimacy to impart certain skills and knowledge into their adolescent children by giving them exemplary life-sustaining characters and qualities that would endear them positively to others. In the same manner, they teach their wards necessary and basic rudiments of life which should help build an adult whose contribution to national development would be a reference point for others.
Conversely, harsh, insecure, violent and or volatile home environment coupled with lack of positive values, humane behaviours and moral bankruptcy in parents largely promote adolescents with mostly negative risk factors. These include repulsive lifestyles such as early smoking, drinking, fighting and or violent habits, unprotected sex, and disrespect for elders and human lives generally leading to stealing, armed robbery, and other social vices.
These formative character impulses are naturally embedded and carried along in the development process. However, the church and school environment also play moderating roles in translating these influences into sustainable manifest human behaviours. The church, for example, helps to encourage swift and positive changes that could assist in remoulding the character and inner reasoning of the adolescents, if such negative values are discovered early enough. But this becomes difficult to manage if the parents are animists or atheists and, therefore, abhor nominal Christian values.
Interestingly, the school institution and peer groups also influence the adolescent’s upbringing greatly. This is because these intervening factors play sustained roles during the transitional phase of the adolescent to adulthood, and may continue to influence choices and decisions made for the rest of his or her life. The school, on its part, play critical role at the formative stage and promotes life-changing values, whether positive or negative in the adolescent.
On the other hand, the peer group elements, who could be intimate friends, share things in common with each other: they read together, eat together, go out together to class and any other place they may choose to go, and do many things together that their parents and teachers may not be privy to. The only moderating force at this stage is their instinct, which could positively or negatively mould their reasoning, actions or inactions.
It is perhaps necessary to point out that apart from the family, two key institutions which naturally should play moderating, reformatory and reintegrating roles in this melodrama are the work environment or labour institutions and governments at all levels. Indeed, it is noteworthy that the family bears the first brunt of the negative impact of the deviant adolescent-turned-adult. This is because the first enemy who feels the aggression is the immediate family before the entire nation.
I think, therefore, that the family must begin the job of mending the already bad case of a vagrant adolescent by intensifying the administration of corrective measures to encourage positive re-orientation, attitudinal and behavioural change. The family can as well co-opt the power of the church in ensuring the inculcation of positive moral and social values that collectively would help drive the course of society towards sustainable development.
In the same vein, private corporate institutions, non-governmental organisations, civil society groups, rights activists, public institutions, government agencies, departments and ministries can also play intervening roles in remoulding the character of the lost sheep, and reintegrating them into productive engines of growth for the nation. Methinks that if this clear synergy is achieved, the league of social miscreants and disgruntled elements who whittle down the impact of the ordered minds in securing social, economic and political development of Nigeria would be greatly reduced, if not clearly eliminated.
Tamunodiepiriye wrote from Port Harcourt.
Checking Wastage By Security Operatives
Security of lives and property in any human society is very vital to the development and peace of such societies. Indeed, the basic oath all our leaders swore has to do with the protection of human lives and properties.
This underscores the importance of the military and other security operatives who are saddled with the herculean task of enforcing the security of the nation.
Unfortunately, the more the security operatives do their work of securing lives and properties of both public and private persons in the nation, the more those who hate peace and security in order to satisfy their selfish motive find ways of beating security to do their harmful business.
In the Niger Delta area of the country, and some other parts where oil pipelines traverse, oil theft has almost become a daily occurrence making the nation lose very huge sums of money. The Nigerian nation loses billions of hard currency which if properly managed, would have greatly turned the fortunes of the nation for the better.
The activities of oil thieves could better be imagined when one comes face to face with the terrible environmental degradation and havoc, the human, economic, material, and health wastages and damage that arise from activities of such thieves who are basically lured into this activity by greed and the desire to be rich overnight. It is obvious that oil theft is very bad and dangerous so every right thinking person needs to out-rightly condemn it more because of the hazard it poses and the economic wastage it causes.
But the big question that will arise as it relates to how the security operatives deal with the suspected vessels used in conveying the stolen oil is whether it is right and proper for the task force or the military saddled with the responsibility of stopping the oil thieves to continue to destroy the vessels and the contents stolen and hidden in the vessels?
It is now common seeing the military and other security personnel destroying vessels of suspected stolen oil. In most cases, the destruction of these vessels are done by setting them ablaze and are carried out without taking into consideration the environment where the vessels are set ablaze while the criminals behind the dastardly acts are reported to be at large. There have been cases of such burning of tankers and on the busy East- West road along Eleme – Onne axis even some have been reported in the Warri area of Delta State.
It is no longer news that so many people in the country now see the pilfering of natural wealth as a big business despite the negative consequences this unwholesome practice can cause to the economy, environment, and indeed every facet of our national life.
Some of these sharp practices range from corruption, which has eaten deep into the fabric of the life of the nation, looting of different kinds and magnitude, abduction and kidnapping, child trafficking and trading, killings by every guise and pretence, insecurity, oil theft and illegal bunkering and so many more, commonly characterize the Nigerian nation.
The governments at the different levels have been doing their best to curb these ill-practices in order to make the society better and more habitable yet those involved in them rather than give up their unpalatable doings and practices, have been going more “digital” in their approach and in the ways they carry out their trade.
Just as the common African adage has it, a child who does not allow the mother to sleep will know no sleep. The more the criminals device more means and ways of carrying out their criminality, the more the law enforcement agencies get geared up in tackling them head long.
These days the Joint Military Task-Force (JTF) and other operatives who are saddled with responsibility of combating oil theft in the Niger Delta area resort to the burning of vessels which they apprehend to have been used in conveying the stolen oil. As good as the efforts in apprehending these thieves rnay be, the question still comes, is burning of suspected vessels containing stolen oil the best option open to the military? If yes, why don’t they consider the place where these vessels are to be burnt as not to cause harm to the people and the environment.
A case in point was the setting on fire of a boat suspected to be carrying petroleum product along the Opobo axis of Imo River on allegedly set on fire by men of the Nigerian Navy attached to Ikot Abasi Naval Base, Akwa Ibom State.
Oruigoni resides in Port Harcourt.
