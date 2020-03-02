Niger Delta
UNIPORT Solicits More Chances For Internship In RSNC
The Department of Linguistics and Communication Studies, University of Port Harcourt, has appealed for more chances from the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation for its students of industrial attachment programme.
Head of the department, Prof Aniefok Udoudo who said this during a courtesy visit to the General Manager of the corporation, Mr Vincent Ake said the department will be grateful for the gesture.
Udoudo said the visit was to cement the relationship between the department and the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation.
According to him, more students will be coming for internship, stressing that the department will ensure that their names are sent to the corporation early enough.
The university teacher also stressed the need for the corporation to participate actively in its conferences and workshops for practising journalists in the state.
He also said supervisors would be sent to monitor the activities of students on imternship in the corporation.
Responding, the General Manager of the corporation, Mr Vincent Ake, commended Udoudo for his foresight, adding that the corporation receives students from several institutions on industrial training.
Ake also said the corporation was not only interested in the workshops and conference but was working out ways of ensuring that staff of the Editorial Department of the corporation go for short- term courses in the department.
Niger Delta
NUJ Decries High Crime Rate, Kidnapping In C’River
The Cross River State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has raised the alarm over the spate of kidnapping and other criminal activities in the state.
Our correspondent reports that in the last one week, no fewer than six persons had been kidnapped and later released after payments of ransoms.
The Tide reports that Dr David Ugwu, a lecturer at the University of Calabar, was seized from his residence, just as Mr Maurice Archibong, an account staff with the Nigerian Chronicle, was also picked up by gunmen and Chief Desmond Oko, an Igbo business man, was abducted and a trader, popularly known as Champion, was whisked from Garden Street.
Last week, a serving police sergeant, alleged to be behind many kidnappings in Calabar, was arrested alongside five other gang members by soldiers of Operations Skolombo, an incident that was confirmed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo.
Disturbed by the situation, the NUJ in a communiqué signed after its monthly congress last week by the state chairman, Victor Udu, and secretary, Ukar Ibor, expressed deep concern at the pervasive abductions and other criminal activities in Calabar metropolis.
Accordingly, the congress called on the state government “to step up efforts to ensure the protection of lives and property of citizens as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”
“The congress also called on the security agencies in the state “to live up to their expectation as well as conduct a self-cleansing of their personnel to weed out those who compromise the security architecture of the state for selfish gains,” they contended.
NUJ further expressed dismay at the continued scarcity of potable water in the capital and the inability of the state water board to mitigate the problem, alleging that some staff were sabotaging the efforts of government to achieve regular water supply to the citizenry.
The union stated that Calabar would not attain the desired environmental cleanliness without regular potable water for people.
On roads, the council decried “the increasing number of potholes in the city roads and called on the state Ministry of Works and other agencies of government saddled with the responsibility of fixing the roads to swing into action to reduce the plight faced by the people.”
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Police Plan DNA To Identify Parents Of Rescued Kids
The Rivers State Police Command says it will carry out DNA to identify the paternity of the 25 children rescued at a baby factory in Woji, Port Harcourt last week.
Spokesman of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni disclosed this during a Radio programme in Port Harcourt, monitored by The Tide.
On the claims by the lawyer to the owner of the smashed baby factory that the facility is an orphanage, Omoni said it was a lie, noting that orphanages do not receive children.
He said, “We got intelligence report that there is one place in Port Harcourt where they are manufacturing babies. That if you are pregnant you register with them and when you give birth, they settle you and take the child.
“So acting on the intelligence, we (Police) went to the place. When we got there, we recovered 25 children of one month, two months and some a year. We didn’t see their mothers. We only saw girls that were pregnant between 15, 16 and 17 years and we arrested them and brought them to the station.
“That was why we organise a press briefing so that we can tell the world what is happening so that people will be careful. And that those whose children are missing should come for identification and collection”.
On how the police intend to confirm the true parenthood of the children, the Police image maker said, “The children are many. You can’t just come and we give you any child otherwise we will create another problem. Definitely, you would have reported a case of missing child to a nearby police station.
“So you will come with that report or we will call on the Police Division to come with that report. Because we have every report of missing person in the state. So the starting point is that I will bring the report of missing person that you have reported first to the police station.
“For instance, if your child got missing in Choba, the Choba Division will send the report of missing person to me and then I will file it and also go on air (announcement). Then, you will tell me where you stay after which I will check my file. Thereafter, the next step will be DNA. When we conduct the paternity test, then, we will know whose child it is,” Omoni stated.
Niger Delta
COVID-92: CRSG Distributes 5,200 Protective Equipment To Airport Borders
The Cross River State Government says it has distributed 5,200 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Calabar airport, Nigeria Port Authority, borders and other sensitive locations as part of its proactive effort to contain the dreaded Coronavirus.
Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Betta Edu, disclosed this yesterday in Calabar while briefing newsmen on the level of preparedness by the state.
She listed the equipment to include, face mask, hand gloves, scrub, hand sanitisers and thermometers.
Edu said officials of the health ministry had been deployed to the airport, borders, port and motor parks to enlighten the people on the need for personal hygiene and also screen all immigrants entering the state from various locations.
She explained that the state government was aware of the influx of refugees from Southern Cameroons into the state, gave assurance that they had mounted surveillance on all borders including jetties.
“Our borders across the state are presently being monitored by security operatives as well as medical experts.
“This is beyond politics, it is the life of Nigerians, so everyone should work with us. In the creeks, we have some security operatives that are working with us with a view to ensuring that our people are sensitised on how to prevent the disease.
“We have a permanent isolation centre at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, newly built and a completely isolated area.
“We have other temporal ones at the General Hospital Ogoja and Calabar respectively”, she said.
The Commissioner stated that the ministry was currently carrying out sensitisation in all the primary healthcare facilities across the state, adding that the channel of communication for timely report of any strange cases were open throughout the day.
“Governor Ben Ayade has provided two facilities, one at the Ogoja General Hospital and the other at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital to quarantine any suspected person.
“I want to laud the Army, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Nigeria Port Authority, Health Departments and the Federal Ministry of Health for their cooperation.
”The state is doing its best in preventing the outbreak of Lassa Fever and the deadly Coronavirus”, she said.
Director General of Cross River Primary Healthcare Agency, Dr Janet Ekpenyong, said that all health facilities have been strengthened and well equipped to enhance the prevention of any disease outbreak in the state.
In a related development, Delta State Government has set up a response team in the wake of the reported case of coronavius in the country.
The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, made the disclosure at a media briefing in Asaba.
According to him, the team is headed by Dr Belu Abaye, the Head of the Rapid Response Team of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
He said that following the reported case of the virus in Lagos, Delta has been put on red alert to forestall the virus from spreading to the state.
Ononye said a response team had been constituted “to handle any case of the virus in the event of any eventuality.”
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Insecurity: US Interfaith Leaders Declare Nigeria Ticking Time Bomb
-
Featured4 days ago
Mbede, Akiri Oil Wells: Court Restrains FG From Deducting Rivers Funds …As RSG Moves To Rejig Sanitation Strategy In PH
-
News4 days ago
DISCOs: No Subsidy From FG Since Privatisation …Say N1.7 Trillion In Subsidies For Generating, Gas Companies
-
Featured3 days ago
Coronavirus: Senate Panics, Says FG Doing Nothing To Prevent Disease …11 Suspected Cases Turned Negative In Nigeria -FG …As NASS Proposes Stiffer Sanctions Against Gas Flaring From 2021
-
News3 days ago
Tension In B’Haram, ISWAP As Commanders Turn Against Shekau
-
Politics4 days ago
Two South-West Governors Back Obaseki On Plots To Remove Oshiomhole
-
Opinion3 days ago
That Call By Danjuma
-
Editorial3 days ago
Needless Attack On Justice Odili