Sports
‘Super Eagles’ Door Open For New Goalkeepers’
Nigeria’s goalkeepers’ trainer, Alloy Agu insists the door for new goalkeepers into the Super Eagles is still wide open ahead of the 2022 world cup qualifying campaign.
Nigeria was drawn in Group C of Qatar 2022 world cup African zone qualifiers alongside the Central African Republic, Liberia, and Cape Verde, and there have are calls to improve the team’s goalkeeping department before the commencement of the campaign.
However, Agu posited the technical crew are still hunting for good goalkeepers that can prove stiff competition for the present goalkeepers and also improved.
“Everything is possible, we are looking around and the more we see, the more we invite into the team and we also making sure that the ones we have are in good shape,” he told brila.net.
“That’s what football is all about, the competition will surely make the team better and Nigeria deserved to have the best legs and best hands.
Meanwhile, former Switzerland junior international Sebastian Osigwe has revealed his intentions to switch allegiance to Nigeria, but it is unclear if he will be handed an invitation into the team.
Sports
Osimhen, Others To Watch In Coupe de France
Top African players will be in action in the 2019/20 Coupe de France Round of 16 in midweek.
AfricanFootball.com takes a look at players, who could decide the matches:
The Algerian hitman has rediscovered his form during his spell with AS Monaco having netted seven goals in the Ligue 1 this season.
Slimani will be looking to play an instrumental role in helping Monaco overcome Saint Etienne at the Stade Louis II on Tuesday.
The Senegalese forward remains Rennes’ best attacker having hit the back of the net eight times in the current Ligue 1 campaign.
Niang could be key to a victory over a stubborn Angers side at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Tuesday.
The Gabonese striker has been an influential player in the Saint Etienne team this season having netted seven Ligue 1 goals.
Bouanga will be hoping to inspire Etienne to a victory over a much-fancied Monaco side.
The Nigerian frontman has arguably been the best African player in France this season having scored 10 times in the Ligue 1.
Lille OSC will look to Osimhen when they lock horns with a lower division side SAS Épinal at the Stade de la Colombière.
Sports
NFF To Announce New National Team Coaches
Coaches for the various national teams, will be announced in February, this is according to the General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr Mohammed Sanusi.
The scribe of the Nigerian football governing body also made it, that the appointments of coaching crew will be done on merit and the new coaches must possess the qualifications for the positions.
Dr. Sanusi also stated that only the Super Eagles job is not open as the current coach Gernot Rohr moves closer to agreeing on a new term with the Federation.
“The consultants saddled with the responsibility of recruiting and recommending are expected to turn in the chosen coaches for the Super Falcons, U-23 Eagles, Flying Eagles, Falconets, Flamingos, Golden Eaglets and Future Eagles for the NFF executive to approve and announce the appointments,” Sanusi said.
“We expect them to do a thorough job and recruit the best coaches among those who applied. I can assure Nigerians that the NFF will employ the best coaches for our national teams soon.” he said.
It would be recalled that the Federation decided not to renew the contract of the previous coaches following their dismal performances at the major competition last year.
Sports
We’ll Change The Way Football Clubs Are Managed – Agbasimelo
Chairman of Goddosky Football Club, Anambra Chief Eloka Agbasimelo, has called for the establishment of more professionally managed private clubs to grow and develop the Nigerian football league.
Agbasimelo told newsmen that Goddosky FC was out to change the narrative in terms of club management and professionalism.
In line with this, he said plans had been concluded for a titanic friendly clash between Goddosky FC and recently crowned FCT FA League champions, WACO Football Academy.
He said the friendly will kick start series of other activities to launch the budding Anambra based team to national and global reckoning.
According to him, the friendly being organised by Pretty Sports Media (PSM) is scheduled for March 13 at the Area Three Astro turf football pitch.
He said the club which currently plies its trade in the Nationwide League One (NLO) will be looking to gain promotion to the Nigeria National League (NNL) in its steady progress for the zenith of Nigerian football.
“Goddosky FC is the pride of Ezinifite in Anambra state, mostly in terms of football and sports, that is why we want to make a groundbreaking statement when we play the FCT FA league champions,” he said.
He said the players and technical crew of the team will leave no stone unturned to ensure Goddosky FC put up an impressive performance in the friendly and going forward in the league.
“The players are working hard to give their 100 per cent in the match, as the game will serve as build match to their title campaign for the upcoming Nigeria’s Nationwide League One (NLO) billed for March”.
“We are supporting the team with whatever they want, which is at par to international best standard and the team’s technical crew has assured us that they will not let us and the fans down, “ he added.
Agbasimelo said the team recently returned from a training tour of Turkey and Spain in keeping with international best practice in terms of exposure and preparation for a league season.
He called on the media to rally support for the team ahead of the start of the NLO.
Goddosky FC was established in 2009 and have set their sights on winning the NLO title and securing a ticket to play in the Nigeria National League at the end of the season.
