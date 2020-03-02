Politics
Defection: Onyesoh’ll Be Significant To Rivers PDP – Orji
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the defection of former Commissioner for Education in Rivers State, Allwell Onyesoh, from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the ruling party in the state, describing his decision as welcoming and significant to the party.
The state PDP spokesman, Darlington Orji who stated this in a telephone interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, yesterday was reacting to a comment by former Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Chris Fynebone that Onyesoh’s defection is insignificant, saying the latter should be ignored.
Orji further said Onyesoh was on a political transition to the APC but has returned to where he truly belonged, having seen the difference between the two parties, especially the good works Governor Nyesom Wike is doing in the state.
Orji said, “The defection of Allwell Onyesoh from the APC to the PDP is a welcome development and I can confirm to you that it is the beauty of democracy. He was an original member of PDP who went on transition to APC.
“He (Onyesoh) has seen the difference between APC and PDP and he has returned back home. So it is a welcome development. The PDP has a very large umbrella to accommodate everyone that has made mistake in the past. You know the story of the prodigal son and how he left his father’s house. But when he realised himself and came back, his father received him. So the PDP is ready to accommodate as many that return because I can count many of them as possible that are in APC who are products of PDP yesterday.”
By: Dennis Naku
Politics
APC Blasts Unfaithful Members Over Betrayal
Following the dust raised by the nomination of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Chairman, (South), the party has lashed out at those that betrayed it during the last election in the state, describing them as blackmailers seeking undue recognition.
The Oyo State chapter of the party, yesterday, in a letter written to the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, and signed by the chairman of the party in the state, Chief Akin Oke and executive members of the party, added that it has been inundated with the nefarious activities of some opportunistic elements and fifth columnists who were disturbing the media space with periodic tantrums in the name of attracting undue attention to themselves as political players.
The party said these political clowns would stop at nothing to rock the boat of Oyo APC from a distance since they were not part of the family again having left to join other political parties at different times, adding that the latest in the series of their shenanigans is the unpopular stand on the nomination of Sen. Ajimobi for the post of the deputy national chairman (South) of the party.
The letter added: “For some of them who were with us at one time or the other and those political neophyte being coopted into the script, it is simply an act of betrayal against the person of Sen. Ajimobi.
“As it is not in our character to profile any funny character under our roof, we cannot always help the situation when it is “black sheep that comes forward to reveal his status as a slave within the clan.
The build-up to the crisis which engulfed Oyo APC in 2018 was the handiwork of some enemies within who were indulged for too long by the leadership of the Party. The few agents of ‘mutiny’ acted to destabilize and weaken the Party for the benefit of only themselves and some external forces without checks despite availability of damning evidence against them. No thanks to the magnanimity and the forgiving spirit of our Leader, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi who kept preaching tolerance.
“In the end, the same divisive elements forced their way out but not until a sacrilegious plan to fractionalize was hatched and nurtured in what was called Unity Forum. The same promoters of Unity Forum partially succeeded in blackmailing the then Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, Chief Akin Oke, President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the national leadership of the APC in their bid to justify a plan to sabotage the Party in the 2019 general elections. They were able to get sponsors from outside the state and with heavy funding, they made spirited efforts to give the dog a bad name so as to hang it.”
Politics
Ex-Rivers Lawmaker Criticises nass Over Proposed Immunity Law
Former Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Chidi Lloyd, has criticised the National Assembly for seeking to make a law that will grant constitutional immunity to presiding officers and those of the State legislatures.
Lloyd who spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital at the weekend expressed surprise that the federal lawmakers would be considering making such a law when the country is going through some security challenges.
Lloyd, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State berated the national assembly which he said comprised more of APC members for going against what is not in the interest of the public.
He further said such consideration by the national lawmakers dominated by members of the ruling APC is self-serving, shameful and an indication that they don’t represent the interest of the Nigerian people.
According to him, “The move by the National Assembly to amend section 308 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria can only be described as self-serving and an indication that those leaders do not represent our interest.
“It is shameful and preposterous that this kind of legislation should be considered by an APC-led administration,” the former House leader stated.
He advised members of the federal legislature to learn from the parliament in Guatemala where the parliament in that country recently enacted a law stripping its President of immunity from criminal prosecution.
“It is indeed disheartening that a National Assembly of Nigeria would be considering a legislation of this matter when the parliament of Guatemala recently passed a legislation stripping its President from immunity from criminal prosecution. We have chosen to move in the opposite direction as usual.”
The Tide reports that the bill which seeks to amend section 308 of the 1999 Constitution by extending constitutional immunity to leaders in the State and National Assemblies has passed second reading in the House of Representatives.
By: Dennis Naku&Azenye Nworgu
Politics
Ekiti PDP Congress: Party Elders Endorse Fayose’s Candidate
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elders and stakeholders in Ekiti State, at the weekend, endorsed former Governor Ayo Fayose’s anointed candidate, Bisi Kolawole, for the forthcoming party’s congress.
Kolawole, who was Commissioner for Environment during Fayose’s administration, is vying for the party’s chairmanship.
The elders announced him as their preferred candidate to replace Gboyega Oguntuase at the party’s congress slated for April 2, 2020.
Former publicity secretary of the party, Tope Aluko, who is also contesting, said he would have to be convinced beyond reasonable doubts on the choice of a consensus candidate before he surrenders.
Besides, the elders also endorsed the candidature of Joseph Omolase as the preferred secretary.
The State Working Committee (SWC) had earlier dissociated itself from a move by the elders and stakeholders, allegedly led by the former governor, to impose a consensus candidate ahead of the primary.
However, Idowu Odeyemi from the party’s South West caucus, at the weekend, said the decision to endorse Kolawole was taken after consultation across the length and breath of the state.
Odeyemi said: “We have to say, however, that this endorsement by the elders does not foreclose the right to participate, which means the race is still open.
“We have only expressed our right to endorse our preferred candidate, which means other groups can also endorse their own as well.
“We will meet them at the congress. We are not imposing candidate, we have only expressed our right. The party is one and after the congress we shall remain one.”
In his reaction while fielding questions from newsmen, Fayose said he openly supported Kolawole who has been endorsed by the elders to move the party forward.
“We are not doing this to score any point, we are only looking for somebody who can manage our party vis-a-vis the fact that we don’t have a sitting governor.
“By the grace of God, I am the only person that has served as governor that is still in this party. I am the only two-term governor still in this party. It would amount to evil for any one to wish me away.
