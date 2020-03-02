Niger Delta
COVID-92: CRSG Distributes 5,200 Protective Equipment To Airport Borders
The Cross River State Government says it has distributed 5,200 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Calabar airport, Nigeria Port Authority, borders and other sensitive locations as part of its proactive effort to contain the dreaded Coronavirus.
Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Betta Edu, disclosed this yesterday in Calabar while briefing newsmen on the level of preparedness by the state.
She listed the equipment to include, face mask, hand gloves, scrub, hand sanitisers and thermometers.
Edu said officials of the health ministry had been deployed to the airport, borders, port and motor parks to enlighten the people on the need for personal hygiene and also screen all immigrants entering the state from various locations.
She explained that the state government was aware of the influx of refugees from Southern Cameroons into the state, gave assurance that they had mounted surveillance on all borders including jetties.
“Our borders across the state are presently being monitored by security operatives as well as medical experts.
“This is beyond politics, it is the life of Nigerians, so everyone should work with us. In the creeks, we have some security operatives that are working with us with a view to ensuring that our people are sensitised on how to prevent the disease.
“We have a permanent isolation centre at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, newly built and a completely isolated area.
“We have other temporal ones at the General Hospital Ogoja and Calabar respectively”, she said.
The Commissioner stated that the ministry was currently carrying out sensitisation in all the primary healthcare facilities across the state, adding that the channel of communication for timely report of any strange cases were open throughout the day.
“Governor Ben Ayade has provided two facilities, one at the Ogoja General Hospital and the other at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital to quarantine any suspected person.
“I want to laud the Army, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Nigeria Port Authority, Health Departments and the Federal Ministry of Health for their cooperation.
”The state is doing its best in preventing the outbreak of Lassa Fever and the deadly Coronavirus”, she said.
Director General of Cross River Primary Healthcare Agency, Dr Janet Ekpenyong, said that all health facilities have been strengthened and well equipped to enhance the prevention of any disease outbreak in the state.
In a related development, Delta State Government has set up a response team in the wake of the reported case of coronavius in the country.
The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, made the disclosure at a media briefing in Asaba.
According to him, the team is headed by Dr Belu Abaye, the Head of the Rapid Response Team of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
He said that following the reported case of the virus in Lagos, Delta has been put on red alert to forestall the virus from spreading to the state.
Ononye said a response team had been constituted “to handle any case of the virus in the event of any eventuality.”
Niger Delta
Police Plan DNA To Identify Parents Of Rescued Kids
The Rivers State Police Command says it will carry out DNA to identify the paternity of the 25 children rescued at a baby factory in Woji, Port Harcourt last week.
Spokesman of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni disclosed this during a Radio programme in Port Harcourt, monitored by The Tide.
On the claims by the lawyer to the owner of the smashed baby factory that the facility is an orphanage, Omoni said it was a lie, noting that orphanages do not receive children.
He said, “We got intelligence report that there is one place in Port Harcourt where they are manufacturing babies. That if you are pregnant you register with them and when you give birth, they settle you and take the child.
“So acting on the intelligence, we (Police) went to the place. When we got there, we recovered 25 children of one month, two months and some a year. We didn’t see their mothers. We only saw girls that were pregnant between 15, 16 and 17 years and we arrested them and brought them to the station.
“That was why we organise a press briefing so that we can tell the world what is happening so that people will be careful. And that those whose children are missing should come for identification and collection”.
On how the police intend to confirm the true parenthood of the children, the Police image maker said, “The children are many. You can’t just come and we give you any child otherwise we will create another problem. Definitely, you would have reported a case of missing child to a nearby police station.
“So you will come with that report or we will call on the Police Division to come with that report. Because we have every report of missing person in the state. So the starting point is that I will bring the report of missing person that you have reported first to the police station.
“For instance, if your child got missing in Choba, the Choba Division will send the report of missing person to me and then I will file it and also go on air (announcement). Then, you will tell me where you stay after which I will check my file. Thereafter, the next step will be DNA. When we conduct the paternity test, then, we will know whose child it is,” Omoni stated.
Niger Delta
Obaseki’s Dev Strides Excite Aide
The newly appointed Special Assistant on Entertainment to the Edo State Governor, Mr Iselobhor Miyake, has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for his development strides in the state.
He gave the commendation while speaking with newsmen in Benin City at the weekend.
Miyake said that he had from the onset admired the energy and dedication that Governor Obaseki has been exhibiting in carrying out his duty in the state.
“From the onset, I have always been a great admirer of the ‘talk less and do more’ governor for his giant strides in the area of infrastructural development, human capital development, agriculture, sports and entertainment and this has never happened in the annals of the state,” he said.
He also maintained that this is the first time in a long while that Edo people are having a governor who is a technocrat as well as being committed to leading a positive revolution in all spheres of the people’s lives.
Miyake added that since his assumption of office, the governor ensured that the state capital is back to its lively state as investors are trooping in en masse to invest in the state.
“This is the first time in a very long while that Edo State is coming back to its lively status. Just a few months ago it was the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST).
“Now come 22nd of March, we will be hosting the National Sports Festival; after that we would be hosting the Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers matches. The people of Edo State are happy to have such a messiah in the person of Governor Godwin Obaseki.
“In the area of entertainment, the Edo State resident entertainers are happy as they are not left out in this historic era. If you look around the Oba Akenzua II Cultural Center, which is the home of Edo entertainers, you would see its total transformation. This is actually the dividends of good governance,” Miyake said.
Niger Delta
We Need 1,400mw To Provide 24-Hour Power -BEDC
The management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), on Tuesday said it needed a minimum of 1,400 mega watts of electricity to be able to provide 24-hour power supply to customers in its franchise areas.
The BEDC franchise areas are Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti States.
Abel Enechaziam, Chief State Head, BEDC, disclosed this during the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Agency (NERC) and BEDC public consultation forum held in Benin, Edo.
“We need a minimum of 1,400 mega watts but what is currently available to us is between 300 mega watts and 350 mega watts which are far below what we need to give customers 24 hours power supply.
“As part of plan to address the deficit, the company is partnering embedded companies to generate between 800 mega watts and 1,000 mega watts through willing buyers,” he said.
The BEDC boss said the company lost about 55 per cent of power to the activities of vandals and through electricity theft adding that the company also was owed billions of naira by debtors.
While assuring of improved power supply in 2020 to customers, he, however, admitted that the company had not achieved 100 per cent in its performance.
On his part, Shittu Shaibu, Deputy General Manager, Nigeria Electricity Regulatory commission (NERC), urged electricity consumers not to pay for the service not rendered to them by DISCOs.
“Electricity is a two-side thing, if you do not get the service, you do not need to pay for it. But, we want as much as possible to ensure that they have what is needed to serve you better.
“First, you have to report any problem to the customers’ complaints unit and if you are not satisfied you take it to the forum office.
“After which you pass on to the commission and your issues will be resolved and it does not matter whether it is metering, transformer or service delivery problem,” he added.
Shaibu, however, assured that the commission would do everything within the ambit of the law to ensure that electricity problems were addressed in the country.
On the issue of the revocation of BEDC operating licence, he said the electricity company still had up to December 2020 to prove its competency.
