Sanitation Exercise Holds In Rivers,’Morrow

Trainees of the Delta State Government’s Youth Agricultural and Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP) of the 2019/2020 Programme Cycle have been charged to take the training seriously in order to build themselves into entrepreneurs capable of sustaining their enterprises.

The Chief Job and Wealth Creation Officer, Prof Eric Eboh, gave the charge during a one-day Orientation Workshop organised for the 2019/2020 YAGEP trainees to flag-off their enrolment into the programme.

At the event held in Asaba, Prof Eric Eboh, congratulated the trainees for their success at the various stages of screening exercise before their successful enrolment into the programme.

He said the orientation workshop was packaged to enlighten them about the process, rules and guidelines of the 2019/2020 Cycle of YAGEP and to prepare them for a successful take-off as well as to ensure that they meet the condition for a successful participation in the programme.

Delivering his lecture tagged, “Presentation of 2019/2020 YAGEP Process and Guidelines,” he pointed out that the state government’s philosophy of initiating the Job Creation Scheme was to create a lasting legacy of a new generation of youth entrepreneurs who are well motivated, inspired, skilled and adequately enabled to become self-employed and business owners.

He said over 4,200 youths had benefited from STEP/YAGEP in the past 4 years with an additional 850 youths for the 2019/2020 Cycle, emphasizing that the 2019/2020 Cycle has more of Brown YAGEP than the Green YAGEP.

While stating that all beneficiaries of Brown YAGEP must have an active and verified agricultural enterprise which is put in suitable condition and is ready to take support, he explained that Green YAGEP beneficiaries must have verified suitable land space with unhindered access and secured tenure and verified source of regular water supply.

He pointed out that provision of YAGEP support packs will be done in stages as progression from one stage to the next stage is prerequisite to the release of support items in subsequent stage.

The various commodity enterprises for Brown YAGEP include Fish Production, Piggery, Poultry, and Crop Production such as Plantain, Cassava, Maize, Rice and Vegetable, while those for Green YAGEP are Poultry and Fish Production.

On his part, the Hon. Commissioner for Youth Development, Comrade Michael Egwunyenga tasked to develop the right mind-set of seeing the opportunity as a privilege to succeed in their chosen enterprise.

He pointed out that the level of success they achieve in their enterprise would depend on them and the attitude with which they handle it.

On his part, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Youth Monitoring and Mentoring (DYMM), Mr Eddy Mekwuye, in his lecture, “The Role and Activities of Directorate of Youth Monitoring and Mentoring in Relation to YAGEP Trainees,” said the mandate of DYMM was to sustain the success recorded in the programme over the years.

He urged them to do the right thing at all times to ensure that the programme yields the desired results.