Entertainment
‘Nigeria Realised $104m From Film, Music In 2019’
Nigeria’s creative industry has been described as the fastest growing sector of the economy with $ 53 Million and $ 51 Million accrued last year from film and music respectively.
The minister for information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this said in terms of business opportunities, employment and earnings, the entertainment industry is an unexplored keg of potentialities.
The minister stated this during a working visit to the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation( NTDC) headquarters in Abuja last Tuesday. He said the film industry is the least untapped.
“Today we have 53 cinema houses with less than 200 screens,but for a population of 200 million people, we need a minimum of 1000 cinema houses and 6000 screens.You can i imagine Nigeria made, $53 million last year from the film industry under 200 screens, how much more when we have 6000 screens. Our music is growing, we are looking at $ 86 million next year”, he said.
“ We need to work harder so that we can actually actualize the potentials of this industry and make It not just the fastest growing sector in Nigeria, but also increase our Gross Domestic Product(GDP) from 1.24 percent, the industry accounts for 2.24 percent of our GDP. This can actually grow to 3 percent of the GDP”, he said.
He charged the Tourism Agency to harness the huge potentials of the industry to attract people to Nigeria, because there are many reasons people should come to Nigeria.
Nigeria is a country of colours with 250 ethnic groups, good culture and almost a year round of good weather.
“We are blessed with a good music industry that has become global and even Nollywood is the second best in the world, our fashion is celebrated globally, adding that the Visa on Arrival policy for African nationals which began operation this year is an added advantage to explore”, he said.
The minister said the tourism sector could generate more revenue into government coffers and increase the fortune in the industry.
Earlier in his address, the Director General of NDTC,Folorunsho Coker said the agency was working on a framework that would reposition It on it on a new path of growth.
“ NTDC has in the last two and a half years been focusing on the new framework, because It is important to have a framework for tourism exploration “,he said.
Given the agency’s progress report, he said the “ Tour Nigeria “and” Nigeria Flavour “twin program he created in 2017 are driving to their full potential to promote domestic tourism.
Highlighting the agency’s roadmap for tourism promotion and development,Mr.Coker said tourism would move very rapidly to grow the country’s economy. The roadmap was named CHIEF,C=corporate and regularity, H=Human capital development, I=Infrastructural development, E=Event and marketing and F=Financing and investment.
Entertainment
Group Holds Gospel Music Fiesta In PH …As Over 200 Youths Give Lives To Christ
A Port Harcourt based Gospel group, Grace Gospel Outreach, a non-denominational group recently organised a gospel music jamboree titled: “Love Praise Concert 2020” and the unveiling of the group’s maiden edition of Gospel Female Soccer Tournament to mark their 7th edition of the gospel music festival.
The week long activities which started on February 9th,2020 at the St.Andrew’s School Field, Mile One Diobu Port Harcourt attracted a crowd of youths and Christian faithfuls across the state who were thrilled by gospel artistes with seasoned gospel preachers in attendance
Among the guest artistes who held the large crowd spell bound with their amazing performances were Sammy Wonders, Yada,Doris Francis, WhatLad,Annie Winsome and crew as well as the host,Next Grace Gospel band that showcased captivating songs and fantastic dance steps
The love concert which coincided with this year’s St.Valentine’s love week also featured ace comedian, K.O.Baba. who charged up the atmosphere with laughter and fun .He succeeded in cracking some ribs with his funny jokes as well as other side attractions that added spice to the event.
The organizers of the event also paraded some of the best gospel preachers in the state who dished out soul searching sermons and prayers, led by Pastor (Dr)Helpmeet Ene Secondus(wife of the national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party) Uche Second. Others were Rev (Mrs) Christie Nature, Rev.Loveday Akah of the Assemblies of God Church Port Harcourt, Pastor Wisdom K and Pastor Josiah Orisah among others.
One of the significant points of the love concert was the conversion of over 200 youths who gave their lives to Christ after a powerful alter call by Pastor Josiah Orisah.
The climax of the week long gospel fiesta was the unveiling of the maiden edition Of the group’s gospel female soccer tournament that debuted Six teams namely: King’s Jewels FC,Golden Sun FC,and the Royal Qeens FC.Others included Golden Angels FC,Future Angels FC and Osklean Football Academy Port Harcourt.
At final stage of the keenly contested tournament held on Sunday February 16th 2020 at St Andrew’s School Field Port Harcourt, Royal Queens FC defeated Golden Angels FC 4-3 by penalty after a goalless draw at full time of the game. The winners went home with the highly coveted golden soccer trophy, the Golden Angels FC won the silver cup, while the Golden Sun FC of Bayelsa State clinched the bronze cup.
Awards were also given to other categories of winners. The award for Best Player/Highest Goal Scorer of the tournament was presented to Miss Sabina Iwow of the Golden Sun FC of Bayelsa State, Miss.Glory Woke of King’s Jewels FC of the Assemblies Of God Church port Harcourt. The team also won the award for Best Behaved team.
Speaking with The Tide shortly after the event ,the convener of the event and founder of the Next Grace Gospel outreach, pastor Akpan Aniekpeno Okon said:”The purpose of the annual love praise concert and gospel female tournament is to bring Christian faithfuls, especially the youths together in a Godly platform every st.Valentine’s season when all manner of canal and worldly activities have been initiated by the devil to sway the youths away from the kingdom of God”.
He noted that the program was to frustrate the devil by redirecting the mindset of Christians towards God through preaching the gospel, songs and praise as well as provide a platform for the budding artists to showcase their talents and encourage women participation in football.
Pastor Akpan who is also the immediate past chief whip of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Rivers State chapter and a member of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP) in the state, disclosed that since the inception of the gospel love concert in 2014, the group had successfully hosted six editions, but the 2020 edition remains the best so far due to the unprecedented turnout of youths, most of who gave their lives to Christ at the event.
The United Nations Excellent Young Ambassador of Peace awardee also disclosed that the 7th edition of the event was unique as it marked the unveiling of the group’s female soccer championship. He attributed the success to God’s divine intervention and grace, and the dedication of the organisers such as the outgoing chairman of AGN in the state, Mr.Batholomew Gerald Aguogo, Lizzy Charles, his wife Ibiye and children whose support, financial and moral contributions led to the success of the event.
Also speaking. The event manager, Mr.Long john Kingsley Ogunka said: the enviable success recorded at the event was not achieved on a platter of gold as they had to surmount daunting challenges bordering on finance and logistics
Mr.Long John who is also the Public Relations Officer of the group called for partnership with government and Christian organizations to move Next Grace Gospel outreach to the next level of growth. He noted that with the experiences they have acquired from previous editions, the 8th edition in 2021,would record greater milestones and new innovations.
Jacob Obinna
Entertainment
Wizkid Becomes First Nigerian Artiste To Win NAACP Award
Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has set a new record in the Nigerian music industry as he becomes the first Nigerian singer to win an NAACP image award
His collaboration with American award winning singer Beyonce for the track, “Brown Skin Girl”,off her” The Gift”album won an award at the 51st NAACP image awards
The singer along with Grammy award winning singer won the award for the outstanding duo,group of collaboration at the 2020 edition of the image award.
However, on Thursday, February 2020 the Nigerian star took to his social media pages to reveal that his long anticipated album “Made In Lagos” is finally done.
He wrote via his Twitter handle, finally done:You know what that means, this came after he wrote that “I’ve been working on my album and my spirit”.
Entertainment
American Fans Deny Knowing Davido
David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has been denied by some Americans after he was given a V.I.P.recognition at a recent Basketball game penultimate week .
Davido was a spectator at the NBA clash between Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers at the Capital One Arena, Washington DC and was set to begin his American tour in March.
He was given a shout out during the game which was then posted on the Washington Wizards Twitter page. However, a lot of their fans denied knowing who Davido is. They were further surprised to discover that he has over 15 million followers in his Instagram page.
The Nigerians on the page however chastised the seemingly ignorant American citizens, telling them to take their time to travel outside of their country and know about what is going on outside the shores of the American continent.
