Niger Delta
CSOs Hold Climate Change Quiz For Students In Rivers
A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, is holding a climate change quiz competition for some selected Secondary Schools in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, aimed at educating the students on climate crisis.
The organisations, under the auspices of the National Civil Society Framework on Paris Agreement and the SDGs (NCSFPAS) said the competition was the first of its kind in the region.
The Executive Director, Prime Initiative for Green Development (PIGD), the lead CSO, Mr Tito Uzomah,
made this known in a statement yesterday in Abuja.
According to him, the competition, which commenced on February 21, will end tomorrow.
He said that the competition was aimed at educating the students on climate crisis by introducing sustainable development tenets into the informal activities of secondary schools in the country.
“This initiative is aimed at generating the needed momentum toward the reorientation of our educational systems in line with global environmental agendas on education and creating collaboration on environmental sustainability among schools.
“PIGD aims to inculcate in our students and schools core values underlying the sustainability paradigm such as children, women and gender; climate crisis, environmental pollutions and waste management.
“Others are climate smart agriculture, climate smart innovations, green energy, plastic recycling and SDG’s action.
“We know it will require working together to succeed, hence we are using the NCSFPAS framework to organise this climate change quiz competition,” he said.
He noted that the competition’s peer education session on climate change actions would create the awareness needed to meet the needs of the present generation.
According to him, this will be achieved without jeopardising the ability and encouragement of future generations to come up with climate smart innovative solutions.
Uzomah said that this could also lead to younger generations within the age bracket of 10 and 17 years in secondary schools becoming part of the key players and advocates in climate change and environmental sustainability.
“Hence, education for sustainable development becomes imperative in the teaching and learning curricula in secondary schools to transform young people, impact skills and change the misconceptions toward curbing climate change,” he said.
Niger Delta
Nigeria Sliding Because Judges Are Afraid To Be Firm -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has explained that the country is sliding because judges are afraid to function in line with their oath of office.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by the National Association of Women Judges, South-South chapter to him at Government House, Port Harcourt, last Tuesday, Wike stressed that judges must always uphold the law.
The governor said: “The problem with Nigeria today is because people are afraid to say the truth. Judges are afraid. They don’t want to be identified. That is why the country is sliding down.”
He regretted that Nigerians have allowed the country to degenerate so low and charged judges not to allow themselves to be intimidated by any other arm of government.
“Whether you like it or not, people will accuse you. So, you must go ahead to do what is right.
“Whatever you do, people will accuse you. You must understand the oath of office that you took,” he said.
He said that the judiciary must defend itself from irrelevant accusations from other arms of government.
The governor noted that judiciary should not allow the executive and legislative arms of the government to muzzle them.
Earlier, the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Adama Iyaye-Laminkara, had said that the judges were in the state for a workshop organised by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
He said that the workshop will help the judges to administer justice.
She said women judges from the six South-South states were in Port Harcourt for the conference.
Niger Delta
LG Boss Presents N3.66bn Budget To Legislative Assembly
The Chairman of Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, Dr Tony Philmoore, has presented the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the Legislative Assembly.
He made the presentation of the budget to the assembly, in Degema, last Tuesday.
Tagged, “Budget of Consolidation”, the bill which has a revenue projection of N3,660,937,762.53 only is projected to give oxygen to ongoing projects and nurture them to completion while capturing the funding needs of the new minimum wage and the consequential adjustment.
A breakdown of the budget shows that recurrent expenditure will gulp N1,996,025,250.04 only, equalling about 65 per cent of the total budget while capital expenditure will draw N1,664,912,512.50 or 35 per cent of the total budget.
A cursory glance at the 2020 budget reveals that it is higher and above the 2019 budget with about N918million or 33.4 per cent increase with an estimated N90,215, 215.00 in recurrent and capital expenditures.
The 2019 budget was N2,742,625,203.86 only
Presenting the budget to the DELGA Legislative Assembly, Philmoore said the budget, when implemented, would fulfil the yearnings of the greater majority of DELGANS, assuring that every ward would benefit from it.
He said the free tertiary education programme formed the bedrock of his administration and that council had paid 65 per cent of the total fees payable by students from Degema Local Government Area to the Rivers State University, adding that funding for the programme was adequately provided in the current budget commenting that other schools would have their turn soon.
On the delay of the electricity project in Bakana, the council boss blamed it on policy flip flops by the federal government which affected the importation of industrial equipment into the country.
He, however, assured that all materials and equipment had arrived the shores of the country and safely tucked in the warehouse.
Philmoore thanked the Legislative Assembly for its invaluable support, and urged it to make laws that would empower the executive to improve internally generated revenue of the local government area.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Niger Delta
Prison Inmates Write Bayelsa Gov, Seek Review Of Cases
Some prison inmates in the custody of the Okaka Medium Prison Facility and the Port Harcourt Maximum Security Prison in Bayelsa and Rivers States respectively have sent a Save-Our-Soul message to the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, seeking a review of over eighty-six cases of alleged armed robbery, murder and kidnapping.
The prison inmates, made up of indigenes of the State, said the decision to contact the newly sworn-in Governor, Senator Douye Diri was based on his State-wide broadcast which gave Bayelsa Indigenes new hope for a fresh start under his administration.
The concerned inmates, in the letter to Governor Douye Diri and signed by Eldred Jonah, Jackson Feutebobai, Diepreye Olayo, and Victoria Ambakaderemo, called on the new Governor to tamper justice with mercy, and have their cases reviewed.
“We are glad that a man of compassion and fellow-feeling has come into office as Governor of Bayelsa State,”
“We have no doubt that Senator Douye Diri will run a people-oriented government that will call into play the personal qualities for which he is famous”
“We can tell the direction of his government already by his resounding call for reconciliation amongst the good people of Bayelsa, in spite of political affiliations. We pray God to give the new government the spirit of empathy to enable it identify with the ideals of the prison as a correctional facility that would serve to make better citizens of those behind bars when they regain their freedom”.
“We also enjoin the new Governor to put his powers of clemency to good use in a bid to evolve a better Bayelsa in which everyone is truly reconciled to the singular ideal of developing the state in the greater interest of future generations”.
“We, the inmates,are reacting to Governor Diri’s maiden broadcast calling for fellowship to all stakeholders and progressive-minded individuals, at home and in diaspora, to join hands with the new government and consolidate the building of a new Bayelsa”
