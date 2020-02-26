Featured
Police Brutality: You ’re Unfit To Serve Nigerians, Gbajabiamila Blasts NPF
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, says the House would not stand by while police brutalise and kill innocent Nigerians, insisting that those who indulge in the shameful act do not deserve to serve the country in such capacities, because they could not protect lives and property of citizens.
The Speaker said this at the public hearing conducted by the House Committee on Police Affairs on enhancing the police force for better service delivery.
The new assertion is coming in the wake of crisis engulfing Sagamu, Ogun State where operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) allegedly killed Kazeem Tiamuyu (Kaka).
The anger over the alleged killing has turned to protests which have claimed more casualties.
The Speaker, in his speech, said the police are the closest to the people, but turn their brutality against them.
“More than any other institution of the State, it is the police force that relates to the citizens daily. In many communities across Nigeria, the Police Force is the only representative of the Nigerian state, and the connection between our citizens and the state is often defined by their interactions with the Nigeria Police.
“It is unfortunate and entirely unacceptable that the relationship between the police and many of these communities is now defined by fear, mutual antagonism and an absolute loss of faith in the ability of the police to protect and to serve.”
Gbajabiamila also blamed the situation on the failure of recruitment, welfare and training of police.
“We will not achieve much of substance if we shy away from confronting the failures of recruitment and training, remuneration and welfare, responsibility and accountability that have left us with a national police force that is too often unfit for purpose.
“We can no longer stand for this, and we will not. This House of Representatives has a responsibility to speak for our citizens and we will continue to do so even when it is inconvenient.”
The hearing was attended by the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammed Maigari Dingyadi.
Similarly, the bill to confer immunity on the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives has scaled second reading despite opposition.
The bill also seeks to confer immunity on presiding officers of the state Houses of Assembly to shield them from prosecution when they are occupying their offices.
The bill sponsored by Hon Segun Odebunmi was considered, yesterday, and passed through second reading despite opposition from members.
The Presiding Officer, Hon Femi Gbajabimila, initially expressed reservation on presiding over the debate to prevent conflict of interest.
Gbajabimila said the bill should be tweaked to state that the current presiding officers will not benefit from it.
He, however, did not step aside as support for the bill came cross party lines.
“If it’s on presiding officers, I cannot preside on this bill; there is a conflict of interest. If the bill is on subsequent presiding officers, you should put a futuristic commencement date,” he said.
Leading the debate on the bill, Odebunmi said that, “in spite of the uninterrupted concentration required for carrying out effective legislative duty, this institution has suffered serious distractions in the past.
“Either genuine or not, such distractions have had serious negative impact on quality of legislation, as well as discouraging presiding officers of the legislative institution’s at national and state levels from taking the bull by the horn or take certain critical decisions when necessary for fear of unknown.”
In his contribution, Hon Sergious Ogun, rejected the bill, and called for the removal of the immunity clause preventing prosecution of the Executive.
Ogun said: “Where we are today in our democracy, many are asking that we remove the immunity of the President and governors. I don’t think we need such as a parliament. I think we need to lift the immunity of the president. If we have a judiciary that is working, there is any reason why we cannot have president or governor going to jail.”
The Minority Leader of the House, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, also opposed the bill, arguing that there are more pressing issues, such as insecurity which the House ought to pay more attention to.
“What is important is provision of security to our people; our people are desirous of good life, our people are being killed. In Isala, people were killed, when we are bringing the bill on immunity, the bill is coming at a wrong time. Just as you are saying that you do not want to benefit yourself. What are we saying or doing that we should have immunity for the presiding officer? I know you very well; you do not care if you are probed. This will send the wrong signal. This is wrong, and I totally disagree.”
However, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Ado Doguwa, who is also the chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Amendment, led the support for the bill.
The Deputy Minority Leader, Hon Toby Okechukwu, the Chief Whip, Hon Muhammed Monguno, the Chairman of Committee on Rules and Business, Hon Abuabakar Fulata, also supported the bill.
Insecurity: Why Buhari Must Resign, Nwabueze Explains
Elder Statesman, Prof Ben Nwabueze, SAN, has picked holes in the comments of Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, that President Muhammadu Buhari would not resign over the security challenges of the country.
Describing reasons given by the minister for Buhari’s non-resignation as “untenable,” the legal icon asked: “In a situation of worsening insecurity threatening the lives and property of all of us and where President Buhari has bluntly refused to resign for reasons quite untenable, what alternative is left for the country to save itself?
It would be recalled that two days ago, the minister had said: “Mr President will not resign”, because “he has the overwhelming mandate of Nigerians to preside over the affairs of the country till the expiration of his tenure in May, 2023,” in response to calls on the president to quit.
But picking holes in Lai Mohammed’s comment, Nwabueze, in a statement, yesterday, said: “The reason given is untenable on two main grounds. First, the so-called overwhelming mandate derived from the February, 2019 presidential election is disputed by the – European Union Election Observation Mission Report; International Republic Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI); in their final report; the Coalition of NGO’s Report; and the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDC)” Post-Mortem Report.
“The Nigerian people themselves are not deceived by the rhetoric of overwhelming mandate.
The reason given by the Hon. Minister is untenable more because it ignores the obvious fact that the worsening incidents of insecurity as aggravated by the everyday and continuing holocaust of killings by Fulani herdsmen, by kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers and cultists not to mention the slaughter of thousands by Boko Haram terrorists is a post February, 2019 presidential election phenomenon.
“Aggravated insecurity occurring after the election could not have been mandated by the votes of the people cast at the said election. If anything, the votes cast at the election are a clear repudiation of the claim of mandate based on them.
President Buhari’s blunt refusal to resign, which is accompanied by the equally blunt refusal to change the service chiefs, raises the issue as to what alternative is left for the Nigerian people in order to save themselves from the scourge of insecurity that threatens them with ruination.
“I venture to suggest that a Government of National Unity composed of the candidates of the political parties, with significant votes at the February, 2019 presidential election, and headed by a person chosen by them, may be the alternative for us. The details of such arrangement will need to be worked out and will require compromises on all sides.”
Haaland May Be Real Madrid’s Answer – Negredo
Real Madrid needs to bring another striker in alongside Karim Benzema says Alvaro Negredo, with it suggested that Borussia Dortmund star, Erling Haaland could be the “perfect fit”.
The Blancos are already being linked with the Norwegian teenager a matter of weeks into his spell with the Bundesliga giants.
Haaland has hit the ground running in Germany, with record-breaking exploits in front of goal seeing him build on the foundations he laid at Red Bull Salzburg.
Former Real striker Negredo admits the 19-year-old may be the next ‘Galactico’ at Santiago Bernabeu, telling Tidesport source “I’m surprised. He’s a player I’ve seen a lot and he’s spectacular. He can strike with both feet and he’s taking advantage of every chance. He’ll keep growing.”
Pressed on whether Haaland is what Madrid are missing, Negredo added: “He could be. He’d be a perfect fit and he could adapt well with Benzema.”
Zinedine Zidane is considered to need another frontman in his squad as the likes of Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale continue to struggle for form and fitness.
“He has a great defence and one of the best midfields in the world but I think the attack is costing them the most,” said Negredo.
“Not Karim Benzema, Hazard isn’t performing at his expected level because of injury, nor is Bale. They don’t have a lot of goals.
“Because of Benzema’s way of playing, they need someone else. He needs another forward by his side.
“I like him even when he’s not scoring, and I’d put someone closer to him to take advantage of things. He moves into the wings a lot and he needs someone else to arrive.
“More is expected from Isco, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde… then there’s Bale and Hazard. I hope he gets back to his best because Madrid needs him and I love him.”
Benzema has netted 18 times in the current campaign, having found the target on 30 occasions last season.
Real thought they had landed a suitable alternative when winning the race for Luka Jovic in the summer of 2019, but the Serbian has struggled to make his mark and has just two efforts to his name.
“It’s hard because he’s not getting the same minutes that he had in Germany,” Negredo said of a striker who plundered 27 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018-19.
“He came from playing all the time to only playing a few minutes. Minutes and confidence are the most important things for a striker, and five or 10 minutes here and there aren’t enough.”
Real will be hoping to find attacking inspiration from somewhere tonightwhen they take in the first leg of a heavyweight Champions League last-16 encounter with Manchester City.
Letters
Check Rising Cases Of Underage Rape
Rape as we used to know it, was a sexual act between two adults but usually initiated by a male against the female gender. Though this is not to say that women do not engineer the action, but it was rare.
It is, however, disheartening these days to hear cases of rape against underage children and even babies in towns and cities across Nigeria today.
This situation surely calls for urgent attention. Causes of infant rape include: inordinate sexual gratification, ritual purposes, parental negligence, nature of parental profession, among others.
Prevention of child rape is always the best option. The most important preventive mechanism lies with the parents/guardians being vigilant. In fact, extraordinary kind of vigilance is recommended today, especially for the girl-child.
Parents should desist from sending their female children on errands carelessly. Also, they must teach them how to sit properly and not to sit on any male’s lap.
Finally, I expect elders and leaders of our towns and villages to consciously rise to the occasion and campaign against the rising cases of rape in their domains.
By: Godspeed Fombo, Port Harcourt.
