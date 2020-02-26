Health
Foundation Moves To Give Cancer Sufferers Succour In Rivers
Jolted by the scourge of the deadly disease called cancer, the one and only “political bull-dozer” of Rivers State, Oha Sergent Awuse ventured into a not- so -familiar career of running a foundation for the care and treatment of cancer in all its complexities in Rivers State. Seizing the opportunity of the 4th February as the “World’s Cancer Day”, Awuse launched the first of the series of activities of his foundation aptly called Sergent Awuse Cancer Awareness Foundation (SACAF).
The venue of the programme was jam-packed with survivors, sufferers and care-givers-all mingled among themselves so eager to know more on this dreaded disease.
The event was started with enthusiastic participants being screened to decipher their status. Males were screened for’ prostate cancer and the females for cervical cancer-all free of charge. Survivors of cancer scourge were made to relieve their experiences. This is aimed at encouraging sufferers to open up and get the needed attention for the cure of the disease. In this clime, it has been painfully observed that most deaths caused by cancer come as a result of people feeling ashamed to talk publicly about the disease even to their family members and so are driven into their early graves.
Mrs. Ann Dimpka, a survivor for ten years narrated her ordeal in her fight against cancer. She cautioned that human beings should not live in fear but to hope on God. This has propelled her determination to fight the disease head-on and she won the battle eventually. According to her, “cancer is just a word”. We must fight it in our society,” she concluded.
The high point of the occasion came when the founder, Oha Awuse with unambiguous clarity gave a heart-renching account of his odyssey into the hospitals of Europe for the treatment of his ailment.
His critics spared him on time as they castigated him for announcing that he is a survivor of cancer. True to his type he defiantly told them he is ready to shout to the roof tops by exposing his experience of surviving from this debilitating disease and to thank God Almighty for saving his life. According to him, people must know and learn from others’ experience.
“We should stop being ashamed of telling people our troubles, especially when it concerns that scourge called cancer,” he advised. Dr. Jack Imodu, an oncologist and a urologist went the whole hug of educating the participants of the causes, types and the treatment of cancer. He, however, warned that lack of knowledge of the disease is the main cause of the deaths in the country.
He advised that early detection is a route to its cure. Oha who had been in the trenches of high polititics had denounced continuing in that game but to give back a worthy project to the society that had made him. Eager to keep his essence in the society he founded the Cancer Awareness Foundation with hospitals and offices that will boast of cutting edge equipments in Rivers State. A sage once said “have a vision and a plan, then people will follow you”. Indeed Sergeant Awuse has a vision and has articulated a plan. Little wonder numerous people had signed on to follow him and give support to this noble venture.
Martin Luther King Junior in one of his speeches asked, “what are you doing for others”? Surely, Oha is answering the question. He is doing a novel thing for Rivers people, Nigerians and even people outside this country. It is envisaged that this foundation will attract medical tourism into Rivers State. It is indeed an uncommon courage to set up such a foundation in this part of the country. Awuse, however, had called on government to embark on training more doctors and nurses for the treatment of all the various types of cancer.
He promises that his foundation will be sustained and is sure funds will be sourced for its sustenance. He advised Rivers indigenes to avail themselves for regular checks to avert the serious consequences of cancer scourge.
The founder announced that in order to decongest the urban centres, his foundation will be sited at Emohua Local Government Area. For this gesture Sergeant Awuse will surely be remembered as one of the pantheons of great champions for cancer care in Nigeria. Undoubtedly, this contribution to humanity will forever be etched in the minds of Rivers people and in the annals of Rivers State.
The theme of this year’s Cancer Day is “I am and I will”. Let’s join hands and say “No to CANCER and give Oha our support.
Thom-Manuel, a social critic, lives in Port Harcourt.
Nimi Thom-Manuel
Managing The Hot Season Naturally
As the harmattan season wears on, the atmosphere is naturally heated up and causes discomfort. Night time is usually hotter as the hot air comes down heating up most homes and causing sweat. Most afternoons are usually hotter with artificial pollution from cars and industry join with the hot air to heat up the air.
During this season many people battle with the discomfort of staying indoors while others seek the solace of air-conditioned rooms.
Unfortunately, the hot season is associated with lots of ailments such as asthma due to dust, headache, heat rashes and other communicable diseases such as measles, chicken pox and cough. Below are some things to do health wise to overcome the distress of the hot season:
1. Plan Your Day
Depending on how hot your locale is, there are definitely certain times of day that are essential to capitalise on. Before the sun rises and after it sets you have a few golden hours of cooler weather. Take this time to water your plants, go for a jog, or enjoy a meal outside.
2. Hydrate
Always drink enough water. So it’s advisable for one to always go along with waterflask or other brands of insulated water bottle that keeps water cold throughout the day. Hydration during the warm months is crucial.
3. Essential Oils
Peppermint and Spearmint Essential Oil, both contain menthol which have cooling properties. Add a few drops to your diffuser at home, or make your own body mist for when you’re on the go. You can even create event-specific essential oils by mixing different scents together.
4. Swim!
Take a dip in a local swimming hole, public pool, or even a kiddie pool in your backyard! There’s nothing better than submerging in cold water on a hot summer day.
5. Consume foods that are cooling to your internal systems. Go for sweet and ripe summer fruits, fresh veggies, and foods that are bitter or astringent rather than salty or spicy.
7. Infuse Your Water
Infuse your water with fresh fruits! This will encourage you to drink more water and will help suppress your sugar tooth. Try using mint, citrus, and ripe fruits in season.
8. Meditate
Sometimes we need to cool our minds as much as we need to cool our physical body. Take time every day to slow down and meditate. A few minutes of deep breathing and relaxation will go a long way.
9. Snacks
Make home-made popsicles and frozen fruits for your weekend adventures. Check out a few of our favourite recipes here.
10. Check your Pulse Points
There’s numerous pulse points on your body that can be used as cooling spots when in contact with cool water. You’re probably familiar with the points on your wrists and back of neck. Try putting a cool towel or running cool water over your feet, wrists, and temples. Wear a damp bandana when exercising outdoors.
12. Get Your Hair Did
Summer is a great time for change and a shift of perspective. Get a haircut and switch things up while simultaneously setting yourself up for a cooler summer. Keep your hair off the back of your neck to keep body temperatures lower.
13. Dress Light
Wear light colours and breathable fabrics, especially on those scorching days. We suggest cotton and linen.
14. Take More Showers
There’s nothing like a cold shower in the midst of a sweltering summer day. It doesn’t have to be an epic water-wasting shower—just a quick rinse will do the trick. Take them often!
15. Eat cooling fruits as a Cucumber and Watermelon
Keep a cucumber in your fridge and cut a couple slices to soothe your eyes after a long summer day. It will not only reduce puffiness and dark circles around eyes, but bring down the overall temperature of your body. Treat yourself!
Group Wants RSG To Establish Cancer Treatment Centres
In the face of growing cancer cases in Rivers State, the state chapter of Civil Society Organisation on health has called on the state government to establish cancer treatment centres in the state.
Speaking in an exclusive interview yesterday, chairman of the organisation, Mr Dennis Otobo said the state needs the centres, going by its status in the community of states in the country.
“Going by the position of Rivers State among states in Nigeria, we are overdue to have cancer treatment centres, especially considering the State Government’s focus of the health of her people”, he said.
He continued that “taking all our cancer patients to Ibadan or other neighbouring states does not tell well of our health services, no matter how we look at it.
“Government should establish cancer treatment centres in the state, at least a one hub treatment centre in each local government area”, he said.
According to him, for now about 90% of treatments of cancer services are provided by donor agencies and taking patients outside the state for treatment requires a lot of funds, which is mostly not available.
“If the government can provide cancer treatment centres in the state, it will not only lessen the impact of the ailment in the state, but will also alleviate the suffering of patients who are unable to afford going for treatment outside the state”, Otobo said.
Meanwhile, the Coordinator of Reproductive Health, Rivers State Ministry of Health (RSMOH), Dr. Iroro Smith said the State currently has mammographic machine at RSUTH. The machine is used to diagnose breast cancer, while the University of Port Harcourt has a cancer treatment centre, but it’s not enough for the State.
She, however, noted that the establishment of cancer treatment centres will go a long way to check the incidence of cancer cases in the state.
Sogbeba Dokubo
Lassa Fever: Academy Urges More Actions, Funding
The Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), has called for more actions and funding to tackle the outbreak of Lassa fever in the country.
Prof. Mosto Onuoha, President of the Academy, made the call on Tuesday in Lagos.
Onuoha also urged the Federal Government to declare Lassa fever a public health event of national concern.
He said in a statement that an interdisciplinary One-Health Committee, comprising medical and veterinary specialists, epidemiologists, social scientists, media practitioners, community representatives, should be set up to tackle the scourge.
According to him, the committee will advise and assist the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in investigating and managing Lassa fever outbreaks.
“Government should provide adequate funds for a sensitive disease surveillance system back by a reliable network of diagnostic laboratories.
“Given that only about 20 per cent of suspected Lassa fever cases are usually confirmed, there is need to improve the capability and enhance the capacity of national laboratory network.
“This is for reliable and efficient definitive diagnosis of suspected cases.
“The Federal and State Governments need to mount an extensive and sustained public Lassa fever prevention and control awareness programme.
“Each state should establish a functional isolation ward for the treatment of Lassa fever patients.
