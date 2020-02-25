Promoting Our Mother Tongue

An empirical study about uses and abuses of mobile phones has revealed that teenagers are the most affected among mobile phones users. According to a 2007 study by a research firm, 50-70% of 12-14 years teenagers make use of mobile phones and the number is higher among 15-17 years old. It has also been observed that one in three teens sends more than 100 text messages a day or 300 texts in a month or less.

The possession of mobile phones by young people has been a global phenomenon in recent years and indeed, an integral part of teenagers’ daily lives. It is even the most popular form of electronic communication and undoubtedly the most beneficiary interactive hub for most teens around the globe.

Do these teenagers really need mobile phone? They would undoubtedly say that mobile phone is essential to their happiness and social standing.

Mobile phone which is firstly known for reaching out to families and friends through phone calls and text messages, now with the development of technologies performs multipurpose tasks and functions with the aid of in-built applications like games, cameras, videos, music, internet access and social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, Wechat, Skype, whatsApp and so on. It has, whatsoever, re-shaped, reorganized and altered several social facets particularly on teenagers.

Mobile phone usage among teenagers has both positive and negative impacts in their lives. Some of the advantages include, having information at their fingertips. With the rise of smart phones and internet access, information or ideas are guaranteed; they source for information and familiarise themselves with things around them. Homeworks and general studies are no longer as daunting and challenging as before.

Moreso, with the help of some useful applications and search engines like Dichongries, Wikchonaries, Google, Bing,Yahoo etc, they search and research, gathering information and at the same time gaining more ideas on multiple issues and knowing what goes in the wider society, hence, improving their knowledge.

Mobile phones also enable them to develop their skills, become creative by having the chance to practise creative thinking with the use of digital contents.

Meanwhile, in abundance of skills opportunities, they avail themselves at that tender age to new opportunities like making stories out of pictures, creating movies, documentaries and also ameliorate their reading and writing skills using mobile phones.

Mobile phones have also improved connection and networking among teenagers in reaching their families and friends with the availability of social networking sites on mobile phones like Facebook, Twitter, whatsApp, Skype and others. They communicate andinteract with their loved ones through chatting, exchange of pictures and video calls without missing a moment especially when distance is a barrier.

It also enhances their living and provides them with security like being able to reach out for help while in dangerous situations or getting directions in an unfamiliar terrains and also their parents being able to trace their whereabouts.

Mobile phones usage among teenagers acquaint them with so many things in the absence of their parents or caregivers. They are no longer ignorant of things around them, they read widely and explore by themselves, become knowledgeable on the difficulties formerly encountered. With internet access, they clear their doubts.

Nevertheless, mobile phone usage among teenagers has been one of the problems seen in the society today. Its negative impact has deluded the mind, behaviour, attitudes of many young people today. In schools where mobile phones are allowed to be used by students in classrooms, they get easily distracted while lessons are going on, because instead of encoding what is being taught, they rather engage themselves in-chat with friends, visiting one website and another. They no longer give proper time to their studies; rather, they spend much time playing games, listening to music, watching videos, surfing the internet and texting with their mobile phones.

These tenagers collect money from their parents for purchase of textbooks and other learning materials but rather use the money for recharge cards and mobile subscription which will enable them gain access to internet where they download games, music, videos of all sorts which could be explicit in nature.

Due to over-exposure to the internet, teens who are more vulnerable become victims of online bullying, intimidation and all forms of harassment by online preys. Sex predators trail minors who stay alone and try to take advantage of their innocence. Often, we hear or read of teenagers whose lives are endangered after chatting with “innocent strangers” who turn out to have diabolic motives.

Moreso, teenagers are easily impressionable. The pressure to feel at par with their peers who use expensive mobile phones, irrespective of whether their parents can afford it or not can cause self esteem issues in such easily impressionable teens. These may resort to stealing, lying and extortion of money to be able to afford such.

They are so attached to their phones especially at home that they no longer know their responsibilities. They rather spend much time texting, chatting, playing games, watching videos or surfing the internet and this addiction can cause danger to their health like brain tumour due to the phone radiation, lack of concentration or sleep deprivation.

As vulnerable and impressionable as these teens could be from exchange of phone numbers, the female ones begin to develop feelings towards the male counterparts and can be lured into deceitful act like sex, exchange of explicit photograph; hence, at that tender age, they become exposed to sexual activities.

Due to over exposure to internet activities, as they visit one website or another, downloading all sorts of applications, games, videos, irrespective of age restriction, they become victims of harmful contents online. Sometimes, they are misled by the information seen online and begin to see the world from another perspective.

I think that the technology behind the invention of mobile phone actually meant well for humanity, for which teenagers are inclusive. However, while we explore the goodness of this all-important communication gadget, we must not feign ignorance of the evil tendencies of every technological breakthrough for which the mobile phone is one.

This makes it imperative for parents, teachers and caregivers in general to pay greater attention on the teenagers’ use of the mobile phone and ensure that they are not ruined by that which is intended to enhance their status.

Chisom resides in Port Harcourt.