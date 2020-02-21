News
Reps, FG To Liaise On Payment Of 2018, 2019 NASS, Judiciary Budgets
The House of Representatives has resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to liaise with the Minister of Finance to ensure that all outstanding arrears on First Line Charge to both the National Assembly and the Judiciary relating to 2018 and 2019 Appropriations Acts are paid.
This followed the unanimous adoption of a motion moved by Rep. Babangida Ibrahim (APC-Katsina) during plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Idris Wase, yesterday.
The motion is titled “Need to Ensure the Implementation of the National Assembly Budget of 2018, Particularly on Staff Matters”.
Presenting the motion, Ibrahim recalled that the reports of the joint committees on the need to ensure the implementation of the National Assembly Budget of 2018 were adopted on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
The lawmaker also recalled that the reports and the provision of the 2018 Appropriation Act showed that the amount the National Assembly and the Judiciary received on First Line Charge, on monthly basis, was short by over N1.2billion and N833million, respectively from January to November, 2018.
He also recalled the Resolution of the house that urged the Minister of Finance to release 100 per cent Funds on First Line Charge for both the National Assembly and Judiciary as captured in the 2018 Appropriation Act.
News
47.5m Nigerians Engage In Open Defecation, FG Laments
The Federal Government, yesterday, revealed that about 47 million Nigerian population still engage in open defecation.
The Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, gave the startling revelation in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, during the launching of the Ekiti State Open Defecation Free (ODF) roadmap and flag-off of clean Nigeria: use the toilet Ekiti campaign, in Ado Ekiti.
Adamu said the Federal Government won’t allow the unhealthy habit to constitute a global embarrassment to the nation.
This is just as the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, ordered immediate enforcement of operation one house-one-toilet in the state, for sustainable hygiene and improved health status of Ekiti residents.
Fayemi, who said Ekiti had keyed into the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme of President Muhammadu led Federal Government, said the government would expend a total of N9.6billion on the programme, which will be done in partnership with corporate bodies, traditional institutions, and other critical stakeholders.
At the campaign tagged: “Making Ekiti State ODF By 2022”, the wife of the Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, was decorated as WASH Ambassador, while the traditional rulers are to be champions of the policy in their domains.
The minister applauded Fayemi for setting a target that is three years behind the national schedule for ODF, describing this as a clear demonstration of commitment to make the country regain its respect globally.
“Available statistics revealed that over 47.5million Nigerians engage in this unhygienic act.
News
Stop External Borrowing, Expert Warns Buhari
A Professor of Financial Economics, Prof. Ndubisi Nwokoma, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari-led government against external borrowing.
Nwokoma, who is the director, Centre for Economic Policy Analysis and Research, University of Lagos, gave the warning in reaction to plans by the government to approach China for a $17billion loan.
He told newsmen, yesterday, that already, Nigeria’s capacity to service its debts was a challenge.
“Borrowing would be relatively harmless if it is tied to projects and are efficiently managed.
“Nigeria’s borrowing history is not salutary and debt service payments, even now, have been putting significant pressure on revenue.
“Nigeria is in a debt trap and should be cautious in procuring more debts,’’ Nwokoma said.
The expert added that when debt service payments are growing at a faster rate than revenue and more borrowing are made, such could end in debt trap.
It would be recalled that the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, had recently explained to the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Loans why the Nigerian government approached China-Exim Bank for the loan.
She said the fund would be used for infrastructure development healthcare and education projects.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government depleted the Excess Crude Account by $253.1million between January 16 and February 19, analysis of figures from the Federation Account Allocation Committee, has shown.
As at the end of the FAAC meeting on January 16, the amount in the ECA was put at $324.96million.
However, at the end of the FAAC meeting, last Wednesday, the balance in the ECA, according to a statement from the Office of Accountant-General of the Federation, was put at $71.81million.
The ECA, which was created by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2004 for the purpose of saving oil revenue in excess of the budgeted benchmark, had a balance of $20billion in January, 2009.
News
Process To Allocate New Rumuwoji Market’s Stalls Begins, Monday
All is now set for the allocation of stalls at the newly built and commissioned ultramodern Rumuwoji Market in the Mile One area of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State.
According to the Commissioner for Housing, who is the Chairman of the Rumuwoji Market Allocation Committee, Elder Tasie Chinedu Nwobueze, the state government has approved the verification of traders on Monday, February 24 through Wednesday, February 26.
The commissioner explained that the traders were expected to appear before the committee with the originals of their documents as proof that they had shops at the market before the fire incident of 2013.
According to the timetable and time line of events released by the committee and signed by its Secretary, Felix Odungweru, the general public interested in the stalls were advised to meet with the committee on Thursday, February 27 and Friday, February 28, 2020, with their voters’ cards issued to them in the state.
The release went further to state that on Monday, March 2, 2020, all verified traders would meet with the committee for open balloting, while those from among the general public with verified documents will have their open balloting on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
The commissioner further stressed that all the events and meetings contained in the scheduled timetable and time line would hold by 10:00am each day at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt.
He added that the applicants whose successfully scale through the processes will be expected to come to the Ministry of Housing, 5th floor, Podium Block building, State Secretariat Complex, Port Harcourt, for collection of allocation papers after paying the necessary fees to RVSG revenue accounts.
