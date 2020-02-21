Politics
Amotekun Bill Scales Second Reading At Ogun Assembly
The bill for a law to establish the Ogun State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps, yesterday scaled second reading at the Ogun Assembly.
The Majority Leader, Mr Yusuf Sherif,moved the motion for the second reading of the bill, which aims to assist in maintaining law and order in the state, during plenary in Abeokuta.
Opening debate on the bill, seconded by Mr Sola Adams, Sherif said that the Amotekun corps would be a community policing body that would complement the work of other security agencies in the state.
The majority leader added that the mandate of Amotekun was to curb criminal activities such as kidnapping, robbery, cultism and terrorism.
He explained that one of the duties of the Amotekun Corps was to make available relevant information where necessary, adding that the agency was also expected to collaborate with similar networks in the state for effective policing.
“The agency is also saddled with the responsibility of rendering prompt assistance to crime victims and I want to plead with members to ensure speedy consideration of the bill,’’ he said.
In his submission, Mr Adeyemi Ademuyiwa, who emphasised the importance of establishing the agency, noted that the issue of security needed adequate and prompt attention.
According to Ademuyiwa, it was important to do the needful to ensure protection of lives and properties; adding that the issue of security was critical and essential; as such should not be toyed with.
Mr Abayomi Fasuwa, who also supported the bill, called for its accelerated passage.
Fasuwa explained that it was important to put in place a framework which would focus on monitoring of officers of the corps so that they did not misuse power.
In his own submission, Mr Kemi Oduwole, said that for effective community policing, the network should stay within communities and villages.
“They should be resident in the community and have adequate knowledge of their environment,’’ Oduwole said.
Other lawmakers who spoke on the bill noted that it was important to take the issue of security seriously, hence the need for a quick passage of the bill.
Responding, the speaker of the house, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, said that insurance of the Amotekun personnel was important and should be added to the bill before its passage.
Politics
‘Buhari Does Not Know What Restructuring Means’
A chieftain of Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as an “illiterate”, who does not know what restructuring means.
Adebanjo said Buhari’s illiteracy was taking Nigeria back to the dark ages by refusing to implement resolutions on how to restructure the country.
The Afenifere chieftain decried that the country has not been lucky in electing the right political leaders since the return of democracy in 1999.
He spoke at a lecture titled: ‘Restructuring: Building a Knowledge-Based Economy’, organised by the Voice of Reason in honour of her Founder, Late Prince Goke Omisore in Lagos.
Adebanjo also stated that Buhari was less-concerned about the future of Nigeria.
According to Adebanjo: “Despite far-reaching resolutions submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari on how to restructure Nigeria politically, economically and socially, Buhari is less-concerned because he does not know what restructuring means.
“President Buhari is an illiterate, he does not know what restructuring means, he is less concerned about the future of Nigeria, he is only bothered about his cows.”
The elder statesman urged youths in the country to form a movement that would ensure they regained power from the old generation.
“I am 92 now, I want to challenge the younger generation to take their destiny into their hands.
“There is little to what I can do, the energy is no longer there.
“I want you to take the bull by the horn, take Nigeria back from the hands of your oppressors and build a society that will make you proud among your fellow young people in the global economy,” he said.
Politics
Buhari Will Not Resign – Lai Mohammed
The Federal Government says President Muhammadu Buhari will not resign because he has the overwhelming mandate of Nigerians to preside over the affairs of the country until the expiration of his tenure in May 2023.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated this at a media briefing in Abuja.
Mohammed was reacting to “diversionary statements by some commentators, especially political and religious leaders” calling for Buhari’s resignation over purported spate of insecurity.
The minister conceded that the country was facing security challenges but they were being tackled headlong.
“There have been some red herrings in recent times, including those calling for the resignation of Mr President or the sack of the security chiefs.
“I just want to say that the government, which has provided and continues to provide the military and the security agencies with the wherewithal, believes in their ability to tackle insecurity.
“These challenges will be successfully tackled. I will however advise all commentators, especially political and religious leaders, to be very careful at this time not to aggravate the situation with incendiary comments.
“These are comments that cash in on our religious, ethnic and political fault lines to further divide us,” he said.
Politics
Abba Kyari Drives Buhari’s Fight Against Corruption – Lawyer
A legal practitioner, Mr Leo Ekpenyong, has described Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President, as a man driving President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption.
Ekpenyong,the Managing Director of De Bongos Media was reacting against the barrage of sponsored attacks in the media and protests against the Chief of Staff, in a statement in Abuja yesterday.
He described such sponsored protests as an attempt to malign his person, saying under a Buhari’s administration, it had been difficult for people, even those within the government to loot the country’s commonwealth.
“And Abba Kyari’s job as Chief of Staff to the President, is not one that anyone should admire; it is a difficult one.’’
According to him, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu, rightly captured the reasons for this when he said; “I will say that the problem Malam Abba Kyari has with most people is that he, like the President he serves, will not throw money at people in order to please them.”
“This is surely bad news for those who feel a sense of entitlement to the nation’s purse. In a country like Nigeria where most of the elites survive on government patronage, why would anyone be happy with a Chief of Staff like Abba Kyari.
“The reason is simple. Kyari has done quite well to protect President Buhari from some hawks whose negative influences have played key roles in wrecking many administrations in the past.
“If he was allowing them access to the loot, he would have been the best man for the job.”
Ekpenyong said to get back at him, they went to town with all sorts of false tales about the man.
