Group Blasts Hon. Kelechi Nwogu’s Choice Of Constituency Projects

A civil society organisation, Omuma Mandate Group has criticised the lawmaker representing Omuma Constituency in Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu over his choice of constituency projects in Omuma Local Government Area. The group believes that an ultra modern multipurpose hall and a mini stadium are of no economic importance to Omuma people.

The group’s decision was contained in a communique issued on Saturday, 15 February, 2020 in Eberi, the headquarters of Omuma LGA.

While reading the communique to press men, the Coordinator of the group, Comr. Nnodim Dimkpa said, it is high time politicians in Omuma stopped taking Omulgans for granted.

“We as a civil society organisation which has the general interest of Omuma as our main objective, unequivocally reject the two constituency projects sited in Omuma by the lawmaker representing us at the state level, we don’t need conference halls and stadiums, what Omuma people need are concrete economic empowerment, good hospitals, and quality education. These are our basic needs.”

However, the group acknowledged the electrification projects in some communities done by Hon. Nwogu, and also the 17 kilometres road that he attracted to Omuma. But they insisted that there are better projects that would have been beneficial to Omuma people than a conference hall and a mini stadium.

Recall that, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu choose to build a multi purpose hall and a mini stadium as his constituency projects. Both edifices have even been put to use in the just concluded yuletide festivities in Omuma.