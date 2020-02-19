ITF Empowers 300 Rivers Youths With Skills, Starter Packs

As part of efforts to curb crime and create employment, the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), has empowered 300 youths in Rivers State with various skills, all of whom were also presented with starter packs.

Director-General and Chief Executive of the ITF, Joseph Ari disclosed this in his address at the closing ceremony of the 2019 National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capitalyesterday..

Represented at the event by ITF’s Director, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Dickson Onuoha, the ITF boss also presented the beneficiaries with their certificate of completion and starter packs.

Ari said ITF’s commitment to skills acquisition was premised on the need to proffer solution to the rising unemployment and poverty that have continued to defy the best efforts of government and non-governmental organizations.

Ari said the beneficiaries should consider themselves lucky for the skill acquired as many were looking for such opportunities and urged them to make good use of the starter packs, just as he warned against selling the tools/equipment.

He said, “Since inception, the NISDP has equipped over 200, 000 Nigerians nationwide with skills for employment and entrepreneurship. In Rivers State, 300 youths were trained in the following trade areas: welding and fabrication, furniture making, catering and event management, tiling, beauty care and Autogele (head tie).

“To the beneficiaries, I urge you to resolve to utilize the opportunity provided by this training. You should consider the start-up packs as your ticket to the world and an opportunity to meaningfully contribute to the Nigerian economy. Our commitment to skills acquisition is premised on the fact that it remains the most viable and sustainable solution to rising unemployment and poverty that have continued to defy the best efforts of government and non-governmental organisations.

”No reasonable analysis will divorce unemployment from the needless incidents of violence that have claimed thousands of lives across the nation. The ITF DG further said, “We believe that given the intensity and the very practical nature of the training, which was 80 per cent practical and 20 per cent theory, they were equipped with the necessary skills and attitudes to thrive as employees or as entrepreneurs.

Dennis Naku