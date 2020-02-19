Law/Judiciary
Cleaner In Court For Killing Three-Year-Old Baby
A prosecution witness, Insp. David Abu, has told a High Court in Lagos that a former cleaner of a nursery school, Rukayat Amisu, negligently sat a three-year-old on the edge of a container filled with hot water while feeding her.
Testifying, during cross-examination by the defendant’s counsel, R.A. Babatunde, Abu, alleged that the defendant was not happy when the proprietor asked her to feed the child.
The witness also said the defendant made no attempt to rescue the child when she fell inside the container containing the hot water.
However, the witness did not give any definite answer when asked if the defendant was aware that container was filled with hot water, since she was a cleaner and not one of the kitchen attendants.
After listening to the testimony, Justice Adedayo Akintoye, adjourned the case untill March 10 for continuation of trial.
Our legal source reports that Amisu, was on March 4, 2019 charged with manslaughter.
She pleaded not guilty and was remanded in prison.
Earlier, the Lagos State Prosecution counsel, Mr Babatunde Sunmonu, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on October 21, 2015, at 10am at Olab Private School, at No. 11, Idowu St., Lagos Island.
He said that the defendant unlawfully killed one three-year-old Aliyah Ahmed by negligently allowing her to be burnt by hot water.
He said the defendant negligently sat the little girl on top of a container containing hot water, while feeding her.
He said the girl fell inside the hot water.
According to him, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 227 of the Criminal Law Lagos State, 2011.
Law/Judiciary
Police Arraign Two Over Cultism, Breach Of Peace
Two men, were yesterday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly belonging to an unlawful society and causing breach of peace in their neighbourhood.
The defendants; Donald Benjamin, 24, and Matthew Nwafor, 23, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, breach of peace and belonging to an unlawful society.
The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Police prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences at about 2 a.m., on January 1, at Owode-Ibeshe area of Ikorodu, Lagos.
According to her, the defendants, who were members of a secret society known as “Aiye” celebrated New Year’s Day by scattering the shops in neighbourhood, setting up burn-fires and using matchetes to chase people away from the area.
She said that during the chaos, the defendants and their accomplices still at large were also throwing fireworks at people and on their houses.
“The two defendants had thrown fireworks (Knockout) on a man who then fell into a gutter while trying to run away from it.
“The man was one of the many people that got injured that morning and he alerted the police on the activities of the cultists in the area,” Olaluwoye said.
According to her, the offences contravened Sections 41, 168 (d) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).
Our source reports that section 41 prescribes three years imprisonment for the offence of belonging to an unlawful society, while Section 411 provides two-year for conspiracy.
The Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghre, granted bail in the sum of N 50,000 each to the duo, with one surety each in the like sum.
Oghre said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.
She adjourned the case until June 2 for mention.
Law/Judiciary
FRSC Moves To Prosecute Traffic Offenders In Badagry
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Badagry Command, says a mobile court will sit today in Badagry to try road traffic offenders before a Magistrate Court.
The FRSC’s Unit Commander, Mr Babatope Agbaje, made this known when he and his team visited the Chairman of Badagry Local Government, Mr Olusegun Onilude.
According to Agbaje, erring offenders arrested by officials of the corps will face an on-the-spot sanction by the magistrate court as stipulated by the extant traffic rules and regulations.
He called for the cooperation of all stakeholders including traditional rulers in and around Badagry, road transport unions members, security agencies and other relevant bodies.
Responding, Onilude commended the untiring efforts of the command and the corps in general at saving lives and property on the roads.
He reassured the corps of the cooperation of people of Badagry and their readiness to continually obey traffic rules.
He warned that any motorist caught contravening traffic laws would have a fair trial at the court to serve as deterrent to others.
Onilude also advised men of the command not to be overzealous in the discharge of their duties, urging the general public to support FRSC’s fight against road traffic crashes on Nigeria Roads.
Law/Judiciary
The Supreme Court
The Supreme Court is the highest court within the hierarchy of courts in many legal jurisdictions. The decisions of the supreme court are not subject to further review by any other court. The supreme court functions primarily as appellate courts. Section 230 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria established the supreme court of Nigeria. The principles applied by the supreme court in its decisions are binding upon all the lower courts, this is intended to apply a uniform interpretation and implementation of the law. The decisions of the supreme court are final.
Although the decisions of the supreme court is final, there are situations when the supreme court may set aside its own judgement. In Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc Vs L. G. C. Ltd (2020) 2 NWLR (Pt 1707 @ 17, the Supreme Court) Abba Aji JSC held inter alia that the supreme court has the power to set aside its judgement; and rehearse same under the following circumstances:
1. Where there is a clerical mistake in the judgement or order,
2. Where there is an error arising from an accidental slip or omission;
3. Where there arises the necessity for carrying out its own meaning and to make its intention plain,
4. Where any of the parties obtained judgement by fraud or deceit
5. Where such decision is nullity;
6. Where it is obvious that the court was misled into giving the decision under a wrong belief that the parties consented to it;
7. Where the judgement was given without jurisdiction;
8. Where the procedure adopted was such as to deprive the decision or judgement of the character of a legitimate adjudication;
9. Where the writ or application was not served on the other party, or there is denial of fair hearing;
10. Where the decision/judgement is contrary to public policy and will perpetuate injustice. Obviously, the supreme court can set aside its own judgement based on the reasons above-stated in Stanbic IBTC Bank Vd. LGL Ltd (Supra), but it must be in a subsequent matter and not on the one already decided. The supreme court judgment is final, the justices will become functus officio in the matter after judgement. The law may in future be amended to affect future issues on the same subject. The law does not permit the supreme court a double say in the same matter. It either allows or dismisses an appeal, not the two on the same issue.
Nkechi Bright-Ewere
