Herdsmen Invasion: Urhobo Youths Charge Okowa, Omo-Agege To Fish Out Culprits
The President of Urhobo Youth Council, Comrade Terry Obieh has condoled with the families of those who lost their lives to the alleged attacks, invasion and killings of eight persons in Uwheru Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.
Obieh who spoke when some members of his Exco visited him, prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
While condemning the killing of the eight persons by the maraulding herdsmen in Uwheru Communities of Avwon,Agadama and Ohoro, Obieh said,”Fulani herdsmen cannot come from the North to kill our people in their own land. Just like that and the authorities are looking on.”
Obieh advised the youths of the affected communities not to take laws into their hands by carrying out any reprisal attacks.
He urged the youths to be more vigilant as well as work closely with the Police and other sister Security Agencies to forestall re-occurrence of the dastard acts.
Obieh also commended Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa for their timely condemnation of the act but pleaded that it should not just end at that but ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book and made to face the wrath of the law.
PAMO Varsity Commissions Nyesom Wike Academic Building
In recognition of the outstanding contributions of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to the rapid development of PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), the institution, yesterday, commissioned the Nyesom Wike Academic Building.
The commissioning, which was performed by the Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, was witnessed by the former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, Founder of PUMS and former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili, the First Lady of Niger State, Hajia Amina Bello, officials of National Universities Commission (NUC) and Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige.
Commissioning the building, Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, commended the Rivers State governor for his commitment to the infrastructural development of the state.
He lauded the Rivers State governor for his investment and support to the PAMO University of Medical Sciences, which will help in the grooming of quality medical professionals.
Tambuwal said: “We thank the Rivers State governor for his support to this very important university founded by Dr Peter Odili. This support is clear and we are happy with it.
The Sokoto State governor prayed God to grant Wike the wisdom to continue to administer a complex state like Rivers.
In his remarks, the former Rivers State governor and Founder of PUMS, Dr Peter Odili, described the occasion as historic, adding that the event marks the opening of PUMS’s Administrative Block.
Odili urged all stakeholders to thank the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his determined and consistent contributions to the growth of the school.
The former governor said: “Due to the support of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, the school has been able to surmount the challenges of development, leading to the Nyesom Wike Academic Building”.
Odili explained that the Nyesom Wike Academic Building has four lecture halls, 36 offices for relevant staff and four ultra-modern laboratories for courses for the third year students of the institution and clinical courses.
He said with his interaction with other key stakeholders of the university education, the contributions of the governor remains unprecedented.
The founder of PUMS, thereafter, led other stakeholders on a tour of the Nyesom Wike Academic Building.
Similarly, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that his administration will continue to support private initiatives to create access to university education in the state.
Speaking during the first Founders’ Day ceremony of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, yesterday, at Elelenwo, Wike noted that investments in university education by private individuals will always enjoy the support of the Rivers State Government.
Wike also pledged the sum of N500million for the construction of two hostels in the pioneer institution.
He said: “The university requires the support of every person. I have challenged every Rivers man and woman who has the capacity to establish a university to do so, Rivers State Government, will support such a person.
“This is the first private university in Rivers State. If government does not support it, who will support? I owe no apologies to those who criticise our support for this private university.”
He lauded PAMO University of Medical Sciences for creating opportunities for Rivers children and other Nigerians to have access to medical education.
“We have given our children scholarships for every academic session. Not less than 100 of them. They are Rivers children. Giving support means that you want the good of the people of Rivers State.
“If this university was not established, those of them who are lucky to study medicine and other related courses would have found it difficult. It is good that this University has been able to create access for our children to study medicine.
“For us as a government, we will not look back. We will continue to support this university,” he said.
He announced that the Rivers State Government will support the construction of two hostels in the institution.
Also speaking, the former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) called on Nigerians to collaborate with the security agencies to fight the rising trend of insecurity in the country.
Abubakar, who is also the chairman, Governing Board and Chancellor of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt, said that Nigerians must give useful information to the security agencies in their current effort to fight insecurity in the country.
The chancellor said the university has, within a few years of its establishment, maintained its promise of becoming a foremost medical university in the country through the provision of excellent state-of-the-art facilities.
The former Head of State said that with the much expected second round of accreditation by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), the institution would become one of the foremost in the world.
He commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his numerous support to the university, especially the approval for the use of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital by undergraduates of PAMO pending the establishment of the university’s teaching hospital.
The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed lauded Governor Wike for his commitment to the overall infrastructural development of Rivers State.
Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of his counterparts in Adamawa, Oyo, and Sokoto, praised former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili for his investment in education, especially setting up a university that will groom qualified medical professionals for the country.
The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, instituted “The Chris Ngige Prize in Anatomy, Biochemistry and Physiology” for the best graduating students of the university, and described the founder, Dr. Peter Odili, as a man with passion for humanity.
Adding that Odili does not believe in failures, Ngige urged the students to follow in the footstep of their founder.
He said the best student in the mentioned area will be rewarded handsomely, and urged students of the university to emulate, Dr Peter Odili, who has been hardworking and committed to serving humanity.
The Pro-Chancellor of Pamo University of Medical Sciences and Former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili thanked Governor Wike for the pomp and ceremony he adds to all events of the institution.
He informed that all the students sponsored by the Rivers State Government at the university, are up to date in their payment of fees.
He said that establishing a private university is a service to the society, because profits start after more than 10 years.
Odili said that the university would churn out its first graduates next year, and also credited the founding of the institution to the Almighty God.
He commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for appreciating the enormity of the challenge in the running the institution, stressing that through the efforts of the governor, no less than 300 Rivers families have students in the university, and expressed the need for more contributions towards the university’s endowment fund.
In his remarks, Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Abubakar Rasheed said that the NUC was proud to be associated with PAMO University of Medical Sciences for their achievements within the short period the school existed.
He urged the university authority to ensure that they continue to comply with relevant regulatory requirements, in order for the school to grow.
The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof M.F.E. Diejomaoh praised the foresight of Odili for ensuring that PAMO University of Medical Sciences became a reality.
He said that the vision of the university is to be one of the best medical training institutions in the country.
The event attracted Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, National and State Assembly members.
NNPC, JV Partners Release $360m For Ogoni Clean-Up
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), yesterday, disclosed that together with its Joint Venture (JV) partners, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Total Exploration and Production of Nigeria (TEPNG), and Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), it has disbursed $360million for the clean-up of Ogoniland.
In a statement in Abuja, yesterday, the NNPC explained that the disbursement of the fund followed the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, who stated this at the National Assembly, during a presentation to the House of Representatives Committee on Environment and Habitat, stated that funding was not a challenge to clean-up of Ogoniland.
Kyari, who was represented by NNPC Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, Mr. Roland Ewubare, stressed that NNPC and its JV partners were up to date in their financial remittance to the clean-up project fund based on the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) framework.
He said, “Ogoni clean-up is a massive issue and NNPC and its JV partners are ready to fund the project as prescribed by the UNEP Report. We have so far disbursed $360million out of the $900million recommended. The disbursement was based on the standards set which required that we release funds based on the implementation parameters of the clean-up exercise.”
He noted that though NNPC and its JV partners were not responsible for the implementation of the clean-up, all stakeholders must come together to ensure that the project was carried out successfully.
Kyari added that the implementation of the clean-up was very important as the exercise would enable the restoration of land, water and the economic well-being of the people in the area.
He decried the misinformation about the Ogoniland clean-up and urged the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), to ensure that the narrative was corrected for the effective implementation of the project.
NUPENG, IPMAN Suspend Strike, As RSG Intervenes
The leadership of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have suspended their planned strike in Rivers State over the seizure of trucks belonging to members of the unions by the personnel of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army.
To this end, the unions have ordered immediate lifting and sale of petroleum products in the state, following a peace meeting brokered by the Rivers State Government and a subsequent agreement reached with the military authorities of 6 Division, Bori Camp, yesterday morning.
The Rivers State Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr. Peter Medee, told newsmen, that the agreement was brokered in the early hours of yesterday thereby putting an end to the proposed strike by the petroleum marketers.
It would be recalled that the petroleum marketers had raised the alarm over what they described as incessant seizure of their trucks by operatives of the Nigerian Army.
Their complaint was contained in a joint statement by IPMAN Chairman in Rivers State, Obele Ngei Chu and the Chairman of the Licensed Petrol Station Owners (LIPSO) in Rivers State, Sunny Nkpe.
Both Chu and Nkpe had accused the Army of arresting their men and impounding their trucks, noting that over 14 trucks loaded with petroleum products were in the custody of the Army, just as they threatened to withdraw their services from Monday (yesterday) if their trucks were not released by midnight.
But Medee said after a meeting with the various unions and a separate meeting with the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division of the Nigerian Army; the latter agreed to release the trucks.
“This morning (Monday), we have been able to reach an agreement with NUPENG, Tanker Drivers Association (TDA), IPMAN, LIPSO and all other unions that were involved in this disagreement. As I speak with you now, I am right in the midst of another meeting that we convened this morning, and the strike has been called off.
“And every station owner and every activity of their related sector have been asked to go ahead. The national leadership of NUPENG spoke with me this morning that they have been able to talk to their members and that the strike will no longer hold.
“I am here now with some key leadership of the unions in the state. I am here with the chairman of IPMAN in the state. I am also here with the zonal chairman of the tanker drivers and we have agreed in principle to suspend the strike.
“That is because last night (Sunday), after our meeting, we had another meeting with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, who has graciously agreed to release all the trucks that were in dispute to me to hand over to them, and also, all other matters that relate to their grievances have already been addressed.
“So, I can tell you now that we are happy and Rivers people need to be happy because they have a governor, who is determined to ensure that everything that is done in Rivers State will go on smoothly. We have the capacity to resolve all the differences, and that is what the state government has done this morning,” the commissioner stated.
Asked if this will put an end to the continued harassment of the unions by the men in uniform, Medee said, “You know before now, the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources was not manned. The Task Force on Petroleum Products has been dissolved by the governor. So, we are trying to do everything to ensure that everybody is on the same page.
“So, the lapses and the gaps that were created was a situation where the critical sector under this ministry was not properly coordinated. So, within the period, a lot issues and challenges cropped up. And that is what we have been trying to solve one after the other for the past four weeks.
“So, I can assure you that the issue that has to do with the Task Force of Rivers State, we are talking with the other organs of the state government and all other differences have completely been resolved today.
“But as I speak with you, the problem they have with the security agencies, last night, we had a late meeting with the GOC, 6 Division, the director of State Security Service (SSS) and all the team leaders of the security agencies. We were able to come to an understanding.
Dennis Naku
