Barcelona Gets Permission For Emergency Signing

The head coach of Mcwjet Football Academy of Port Harcourt, Ndubuisi Ihejirika says he is not disappointed after playing 3-3 draw against Success Football Academy (SFA)in a friendly encounter, in Port Harcourt.

He stated that coming from behind with two goals down, eventually got a result of three all draw was a thing of joy.

Ihejirika, who is popularly known as coach Bisi said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports shortly after the exclusive encounter over the weekend at number six field, Old Port Harcourt township.

“I am not disappointed, it was our first match of the year. It is football. You win, you draw and lose,” Ihejirika said.

He commended his players for their efforts to go home with draw in the game, saying that they have done their best.

“After 2-0 down in the first half and we were able to end the game draw in the second stanza, is an indication that we were well prepared for the year activities. We are going back to the drawing board to correct the grey areas in the team today. But I must say SFA is a good team,” he stated.

Also speaking, the head coach of SFA, Favour Success, blamed himself for the draw as he was unable to read the game and change pattern when they were two goals up.

“ I blamed myself for the game because I would have changed the pattern of the game when we were two goals up. It is a game of football we need do well in our next matches,” Success said.

Kiadum Edookor