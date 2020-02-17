SERAP Gives FG Seven Days To Account For Abacha Loot

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency was jittery of a massive protest against the All Progressives Congress (APC) government and the clueless service chiefs.

It advised the Presidency to face its ordeal and address the consensus concern of Nigerians over poor handling of security issues instead of seeking to blame the opposition and the media.

The PDP said this in reaction to a presidential statement, yesterday, that the opposition was sponsoring protests against President Muhammadu Buhari and the service chiefs.

In a statement, National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, told Nigerians that the Presidency was trying to divert attention from its failures and stop the people from marching against insurgency, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and general insecurity.

“It is clear to all, including the Buhari Presidency, that Nigerians across board, have been in protest against the Buhari-led APC administration and need nobody to mobilize them to publicly exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights any day to register their discontentment against a failed administration that has continued to live on propaganda”, it said.

“PDP restates its demand that the security high command should be rejigged to inject new blood to effectively tackle our security challenges; a position that have become a consensus opinion of all other patriotic individuals and groups, including the two chambers of the National Assembly, are well known within and outside our country.

“Accusing the opposition and threatening the media are, therefore, diversionary and apparently aimed to validate alleged plots by agents of governments to clamp down on innocent Nigerians, the media and members of the civil society to suppress and foist a siege mentality on Nigerians.”

The PDP said it was awarded that the accusation is part of the ploy by the Buhari Presidency to intimidate the party and stop it from demanding that the Buhari administration be alive to its responsibility to secure the nation or step aside.

The party warned the Nigerian government to stop threatening citizens, abandon the usual denials and excuses and work on the country’s security architecture and end the escalated bloodletting.

Similarly, a human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), yesterday, said the Presidency lacked the power to stop people from protesting against service chiefs for alleged poor handling of the war against terrorism in the country.

The senior lawyer, therefore, cautioned the police authorities against harassing any protester.

He was responding to a statement by a presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, who had alleged that about 2,000 persons had been hired to stage a protest against the service chiefs to embarrass President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shehu had said, “The Presidency wishes to caution a section of the political class against misleading the public and inciting protests against the heads of military institutions.

“This has become necessary in view of received reports that about 2,000 men and women have been hired to demonstrate against Nigeria’s service chiefs on Monday.”

Reacting to the statement, Falana recalled how Buhari, and other leaders of the APC, including the immediate-past national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, and the incumbent Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, protested against insecurity on November 14, 2014.

He added that a group of protesters, last week, staged a procession in Abuja in support of the prosecution of the counter-insurgency operations by the service chiefs and demanded the expulsion of Amnesty International from Nigeria without any hindrance.

He said Nigerians had the right to protest for and against the Federal Government without requiring permission from the Presidency.

Falana stated, “The authorities of the Nigeria Police Force are urged not to harass aggrieved Nigerians for protesting against perceived injustice in the country.

“After all, a group of citizens were allowed to demonstrate in Abuja, last week, in support of the prosecution of the counter-insurgency operations by the service chiefs.

“On that occasion, the group called on the Federal Government to expel Amnesty International from Nigeria for criticising the service chiefs.

“Without any evidence whatsoever the Presidency has alleged that those who are calling for the replacement of the service chiefs are working for the Boko Haram sect!

“However, since Nigerians have the fundamental right to demonstrate for or against the Federal Government without official fiat the Presidency has no power to stop any peaceful protest in the country.”

Falana recalled that the court had affirmed Nigerians’ right to assemble and protest peacefully in the case of All Nigerian People’s Party V. Inspector-General of Police (2008).

He added, “It was in exercise of the right of freedom of expression that APC leaders, including Muhammadu Buhari, Chief John Oyegun, Dr. Sylvester Onu and Rotimi Amaechi had participated in the protest held at Abuja on November 20, 2014, against insecurity under the erstwhile Jonathan administration”.