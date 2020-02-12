Business
GPHCDA Boss Hails Wike Over Resuscitation Of Cassava Plant
The Sole Administrator of the Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority (GPHCDA), Amb. Desmond Akawor, has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, over the resuscitation of the Dadco Cassava Plant in Oyigbo.
He also hailed the governor for the resuscitation of the Akwaete Cloth Weaving Industry at Umuoshi in Oyigbo.
Ambassador Akawor, while speaking to aviation correspondents recently, noted that one major economic thing the governor had done the people of Oyigbo was the revamping of the Dadco cassava plant, which was a joint venture between the Rivers State government and Shell Petroleum Development Company.
He said that the plant was expected to process cassava into powder and prafin among others, as well as produce common starch for export.
“The ripple effect of this is that it will spur the farmers to go back and farm more. So, they will not have the problem of how to market their products. What they will do is take them (farm products) straight to Dadco, weigh them and get their money paid.
“So for us, it is going to be another cassava boom within our area. Our people are mainly based on agricultural produce for survival.
“One other thing that has happened through the governor is the resuscitation of another small industry at Umuoshi, which is the Akwaete cloth weaving industry. The first lady who is the wife of the governor has been patronising and promoting the Akwaete cloth to promote the trade”, he said.
The former ambassador of Nigeria to Japan expressed optimism that the two industries would turn around the economic lives of the people of Oyigbo.
Akawor also commended Governor Wike for the reconstrucion of the old Aba Road from PAMO University down to Oyigbo, and the Agbuncha Eleme Road down to Oyigbo which was 70 per cent completed.
He also thanked the governor for accepting to do the Afam- Oyigbo Road, and a cottage hospital in the area.
By: Corlins Walter
‘N4.57trn Lost To Crude Theft In Four Years’
Nigeria lost a total N4.57 trillion to crude oil theft between 2015 and 2018, according to estimates of the Nigeria Natural Resource Charter.
This figure, according to the charter, meant that the country lost 43 per cent of its revenue in four years to oil theft.
Highlighting the impact of crude oil theft on the country, the Deputy Director of Programmes at New Nigeria Foundation, Mrs Bunmi Olatunde, at a workshop on Creating Innovative Technology for Artisanal Refineries in Lagos last Tuesday, said the illegal activities had caused severe revenue shortages to the government.
According to her, activities of illegal refiners are causing environmental degradation, loss of livelihoods and lives, violence and health challenges to the surrounding communities.
Petroleum engineers, who spoke at the workshop organised by the NNF in collaboration with the Nigerian Academy of Engineering, called on the Federal Government to play its role in the development of communities in the Niger Delta region.
According to them, the international oil companies have invested a lot in developing the communities where they operate.
An engineering consultant with Dangote Refineries, Babajide Soyode, stated that only the government could make sustainable social investment in Niger Delta communities and hold agencies charged with the responsibility of developing the communities accountable.
According to him, modular refinery is not the solution to youth restiveness and crude oil theft in the region.
“How does Niger Delta Development Commission spend the money allocated to it? The agencies of the government should be held accountable. What alternative services can be provided for the youths in the Niger Delta region? The solution is not modular refinery,” he added.
Olatunde noted that there were too many agencies of the government working in silos on the crude oil theft, calling for collaboration among the ministries, department and agencies.
“Crude oil theft has grown into a multibillion-dollar enterprise with a lot of actors at various levels. Therefore, no single approach can solve the problems. Interventions should be multifaceted at different levels,” he said.
The Vice President, Nigeria Academy of Engineering, Alex Ogedegbe, reiterated that the development of artisanal refinery was not the solution to crude oil theft and illegal refining in the region as it presented life-threatening dangers to the operators.
He recommended alternative employment opportunities for the militants who were currently involved in crude oil theft.
Manufacturing Sector Contributes Only 10% To GDP – Moghalu
Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Kingsley Moghalu, has stated that the manufacturing sector has not been given the boost it deserves which is why the sector accounts for only 10 percent contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Moghalu, who made the remark during a media programme in Lagos, yesterday, maintained that there was nowhere in the world where development had happened without significant push from government in the manufacturing sector.
He stressed that most manufacturing companies like the ones in Nnewi operated without government’s intervention, which was why some of them had gone back to trading.
He said that without manufacturing, Nigeria’s economy would not become a diversified economy, pointing out that without manufacturing, the country would not achieve structural transformation.
“Presently, Nigeria does 10 percent manufacturing and 30 percent agriculture, as contribution to our GDP. A lot of agriculture in Nigeria is subsistence agriculture, which may not have the value chain. We need to have 30 percent of our GDP from manufacturing, because a classical definition of economic transformation is when a country moves away from dependence on agriculture for most of its GDP”
Moghalu maintained that over centralisation of power at the centre had, to a great extent, affected the nation’s development.
He said that all decisions were made in Abuja, and most decisions were about Lagos, neglecting other industrial areas like Nnewi, Aba, Kano and Port Harcourt.
He said that unless there was restructuring at regional and state levels, there might not be much impact, stressing that the total dependene on oil has made people to pay lip service to industrialisation.
Don Urges RSG To Revive Moribund Firms Through PPP
An economist, Dr. Sylvanus Amadi, has urged the state government to resuscitate some of its moribund companies through a public-private participation (PPP).
Dr. Amadi in an exclusive chat with The Tide said the success of Siat Nigeria Limited with Risonpalm should form the foundation for the resuscitation of other companies such as Airport Hotel, West African Glass Industry and Rivmarine, among many others.
The university don and Head of Department of Economics, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), said, “I believe that youth violence and cultism can be curbed to a large extent if these companies are revived and managed through public-private partnership.”
He explained that all the state government needed to do was to maintain its equity and ownership with a mandate to the managers to employ Rivers youths.
On the plan by the state government to revive agriculture, Dr Amadi opined that the School-to-Land model should be used.
He recalled that in the 1980s when the School-to-Land scheme was set up, it helped in providing jobs and food for the citizenry.
“ Rivers State has a lot of potentials in agriculture but we should go back to the School-to-Land model introduced by former Governor Oyakhilome”, he suggested.
In order to encourage young people to participate in farming, Dr Amadi advised that they should be given stipends while they were being trained in various agric activities.
He said emphasis should be placed on aqua- culture and animal husbandry such that areas that did not have sufficient lands could utilise what they have.
