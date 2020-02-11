News
Oyo Suspends 13 Head Teachers, Two Assistants
Oyo State Government, yesterday, said it has ordered the suspension of 13 primary school Head Teachers, two Assistant Head Teachers and a classroom Teacher for extortion and various misconducts.
Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran issued this directive following an inspection tour of some schools in Ibadan metropolis.
Adeniran maintained that the Government would not tolerate inequity and gross indiscipline among teachers, noting that the Board suspended the erring teachers due to established facts met on ground at the various schools they supervised.
He added that apart from illegal collection of fees from pupils, the suspended teachers were also found culpable of insubordination and refusal to comply with posting instructions.
The suspended Head Teachers are Mrs. Agnes Amodu of IMG Primary school, Olubadan and Mrs. Janet Ayoade of St. John’s Catholic Primary School 1, Eleta. They were suspended for refuse to comply with posting instructions
Mrs. Risikat Motunrayo Ogundele, the Head Teacher of Atolu Model Primary School 4, Oremeji was suspended for detaining a Primary 3 pupil at a police station.
Others suspended for illegal collection of fees were; Mrs. Kehinde Oyediran and Mrs. Monsurat Olaniyan, Head-Teachers at Community Primary School 1 and 2, Idi-Obi, Airport, Ibadan; Mr. Omotosho Michael, Mrs. Bilikisu Romoke and Mrs. Oyenike Damilola Adisa, Head Teachers at Community Primary School 1, 2, and 3, Sasa, Ibadan.
Head Teachers of St. Paul’s Primary School 1,2,3 and 4, Yemetu, Mrs. Olukoga; Mrs. C.G. Lawal; Mrs. Simbiat Adewale and Mrs. O. F. Ogunbiyi were also suspended for illegal collection of fees.
The Head Teacher, IMG, School 1, Oje-Igosun, Mrs. Esther Oluranti Adeoye was also suspended for illegal collection of fees.
An Assistant Head Teacher, Mrs. Romoke Ahmadu-Bello and a Primary 6 teacher, Mrs. Omolola Abobade were also suspended.
An Assistant Head Teacher, IMG School 2, Oje-Igosun, Mufudat Abioye was also suspended for illegal collection of fees.
Adeniran who stated that the suspended teachers would face a disciplinary committee set up by the board, added that the committee had been mandated to ensure a thorough probe of the allegations and give all concerned fair hearing.
It would be recalled that the Oyo State Government, after announcing free and qualitative education in May 2019, approved the payment of N526 Million as running grants to Primary and Secondary schools for the first term of 2019/2020 session.
The Schools are expected to submit records of disbursements to the State government at the end of each term.
News
Late Aguma’s Family Holds 10th Memorial Thanksgiving Service
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, yesterday, joined other family friends and well-wishers for the 10th Memorial Thanksgiving Service in honour of late Chief Emmanuel Wonukwuru Aguma.
The thanksgiving service, which took place at the Covenant Chapel, Orogbum in Port Harcourt, attracted members of the National Assembly, Rivers State Executive Council, the Rivers State House of Assembly, local government council chairmen, clergy and prominent politicians.
Speaking during the service, the former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Igo Aguma said that the family was overwhelmed by the show of love exhibited by Rivers people over the years.
He said that the Aguma family still missed their father and brother, but they are still staying strong because of them.
Aguma said that before his death, the late Chief Emmanuel Wonukwuru Aguma instructed the family to continue to celebrate his life long after he is gone.
In a sermon, Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev. Wisdom Ihunwo said that the late Chief Emmanuel Wonukwuru Aguma made worthy contributions to the development of the society.
He urged the family to always place their hope in God for his sustenance and blessings.
The memorial thanksgiving service witnessed the rendition of special hymns and prayers.
News
Don’t Rely On Govt For Jobs, FG Tells Unemployed Graduates
The Federal Government has advised unemployed graduates who are seeking government jobs to look elsewhere, saying there are more sustainable lucrative ventures outside their focus.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said this during a Town Hall Meeting on Popularisation of Blue/Green Collar Jobs among Graduates of Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria, which was held in Benin, Edo State, yesterday.
A statement signed by the Deputy Director/Head of Press at the ministry, Charles Akpan, said the minister, who was represented at the event by the Director, Special Duties and Projects Department in the ministry, Martina Nwordu, reminded the youths that the wealthiest youths in the world at present were not government employees.
The statement said, “The minister also urged Nigerian youths to invest their talent in other job sectors, as the richest youth of the world, aged between 21 and 31 years, are not employees of government but smart entrepreneurs who distinguished themselves in creative skills in various areas.
“The minister disclosed that the purpose of the meeting, which held concurrently in four other geo-political zones of the federation, was to sensitise representatives of key stakeholders in graduate employment on the benefits of blue/green-collar jobs as an alternative response to the challenges of graduate unemployment.”
The statement added that the minister said the meeting was part of the activities in the Graduate Employability Enhancement Scheme, which was an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on how to break the resilience of high unemployment rate in the country.
While urging the unemployed graduates, parents, career counsellors, students of tertiary institutions to embrace the profitable opportunities offered by jobs outside government offices, Ngige said such opportunities had the capacity to give high income, self-dignity and esteemed self-worth.
News
IPOB Alleges Police Threat Against Guests At Kanu’s Parents’ Burial
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that the police was making threats against guests who plan to attend the burial of the parents of its leader, Mr Nnamdi Kanu.
Kanu will on Friday, February 14, bury his parents, Eze Israel Kanu and Lolo Sally Mmeme Kanu, both of whom died sometime last year.
Though there have been no news of Kanu attending the burial, IPOB has raised the alarm over threats by the police through the state police commissioner, against people who plan to attend the burial.
A release by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, which was made available to newsmen, in Awka, the Anambra State capital, stated that, “It is now crystal clear to the public that CP Okon supposedly in charge of Abia Police Command in Umuahia, Abia State wants to use the name of our most revered leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and indomitable IPOB worldwide to be noticed.
“Such despicable and downright condemnable utterance can only obtain in Biafraland where socio-cultural and political leadership are in the hands of unrepentant traitors.
“Will a commissioner of police make such a ridiculous statement in the Sharia North? Not even during the burial ceremony of countless murderous Fulani terrorists in the North did any police commissioner find it worthy to warn mourners not to attend a funeral service.
“In the sad history of Nigeria, never has there been an edict or warning issued against those mourning the passing of loved ones, only now in Abia State.”
IPOB further warned that should a shot be fired in Afaraukwu community within the period of the burial, it would make the masterminds regret their actions, while adding that it would not be cowed into failing to attend the burial of their leader’s parents.
Trending
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Lulu-Briggs: Abonnema Monarch Inaugurates Conciliatory Committee
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Monarch Hails Wike Over Commissioner’s Appointment
-
News4 days ago
Why INEC De-Registered 74 Political Parties, Left 18 …Fixes Dates For Edo, Ondo Gov Polls …To Create More 30, 027 Polling Units
-
Politics5 days ago
NASS: Ekweremadu Scores Self, Rep High
-
Politics5 days ago
APC Enugu Crisis: Party Chieftain Disowns Third Faction
-
Politics5 days ago
Oshiomhole Not Obaseki Has Killer Squad, Shaibu Replies Edo Lawmakers
-
Politics5 days ago
Insecurity: Atiku Hits Back At Buhari Over Comment On Boko Haram Victims
-
Politics5 days ago
Badaru Swears In New Head Of Service, 12 Perm Secs