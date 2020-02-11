Five Mini-Stadia Ready For Edo 2020

As the Edo State Government steps up preparation to host the 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled to commence from March 20, construction work has been completed on five mini stadia to be used for the games.

Tidesports source gathered that the five mini-stadia are part of the 20 mini-stadia being constructed by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to promote grassroot sports in the state.

Speaking with sportsmen, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Erimona Edorodion Oye, said the five mini-stadia in Edo South Senatorial Districts were delivered ahead of the hosting of the 2020 NSF games in the state.

He said: “There are 20 mini-stadia across the state. We have two each in Oredo and Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Areas respectively, while the others are located in each of the other 16 LGAs.

“We have gone far with the work on the mini-stadia. We have done about five of them. They are at Western Boys High School, Edo Boys High School and at Maria Goretti Girls Grammar School. Specifically, we have two at Edo Boys, one in Western Boys and then another in Maria Goretti.”

He noted that work had been completed on the five mini-stadia in Edo State ahead of the NSF as they will be used as venues for hosting some of the 2020 NSF games in March.

The commissioner assured that work will be completed on the other sites of the mini-stadia project, noting, “the idea of having the mini-stadia is to promote grassroot sports development in the state. The state government decentralised the facilities to allow members of the grassroots have easy access to sports centres to harness sports talents across the state.”

Recall that as part of preparation to host the National Sports Festival Games, Governor Godwin Obaseki commissioned the secretariat complex for the event, a world-class edifice to serve as the coordinating venue for the competition which holds in different venues across Edo State.

Also, physical infrastructure needed for the games are being completed at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium with base for the track being laid, as the football pitch is ready. Work at the lawn tennis section is completed, while the swimming pools are being furnished.