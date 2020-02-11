Niger Delta
Aggrieved Tricyclists Petition Bayelsa FRSC Over Extortion
Aggrieved Tri-cycle operators under the aegis of Tri-cycle Riders Transporters Association, Bayelsa State,popularly called keke riders and a Bayelsa State based human rights group, Zuonaki Human Rights Initiative have petitioned the Bayelsa State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps over alleged incessant extortion, intimidation and harassment of tricycle operators by men and officers of the sector command.
The petition contained in a statement signed by Ebiserikumo Jason for Zounaki Human Rights Initiative and Comrade Kilibo Tonye and Timipre Mezeh for the aggrieved Tri-cycle operators, frowned at the injustice metted on them on daily basis, saying that it is a violation of their fundamental human rights.
The petitioners noted that persistent, indiscriminate activities of the officers,ranging from extortion and imposition of arbitrary fines in the guise of overload, expired tyres, brake light failure amongst other offences are not enforceble in other neighbouring states of Delta, Rivers and sister states of the South-SouthSouth-South Geopolitical zone.
The aggrieved Transporters emphasised that the Federal Road Safety Corps which had permitted Tri-cycle to commute a maximum of four passengers while issuing vehicle particulars has now turned to impose overloading charges within the range of N10,000 – N7,000 respectively on their members just as they allege that their parent unions,National union of road transport workers, NURTW,Tricycle owners association of Nigeria,TOAN,and the Tricycle readers and employees association of Nigeria,RTEAN has since abandoned them upon complaining.
The affected operators have therefore appealed to the Sector Commander to urgently intervene and call its Officers to order as they are being pushed to the wall.
“ In addition, it is an indisputable fact that the officers and men of the FRSC State Command headquarters are wicked, heartless, cruel and barbaric persons that claimed to be regulatory operators in various Highways and Roads in Bayelsa State where they are carrying out their naferious activities based on double standards of adjudications and operational tradition and culture that are not widely accepted in Nigeria and Overseas”.The said.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
Niger Delta
Delta, USAID Sign MoU For E-Wash Implementation
Delta State Government, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for the implementation of Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Services (E-WASH) in the State.
At the ceremony in Asaba, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa stated that for Nigeria to get it right as a nation, there must be emphasis on good health.
He observed that implementation of E-WASH produces healthy people and commended the USAID for its commitment to the programme, assuring that his administration would implement regulatory framework for public water supply.
The governor said, “Safe water is very important to us as a state and as a nation and we do know that if we are able to get it right, it will improve the health of our people.
“I am glad that USAID is working with the Ministry of Water Resources and have maintained that cooperation and collaboration because as a state government we are committed to the reforms.
“We are doing the best that we can to ensure that the reforms take place.
“I am aware that there are challenges but as long as one stays committed to the goal, we should be able to achieve it; so, I do believe that we can have an operation that we can all be proud of.
“All stakeholders involved have to work together to make sure that these reforms we have started are translated into our daily lives and I know that as a government, we will make sure that these reforms are carried out.”
“For too long, a lot of people in our state have had to resort to getting access to water, particularly in the urban areas, from private sources which is not the best as the quality of the water cannot be verified.
“So, it is best that people go through the Urban Water Board which will ensure that the water delivered is clean and gotten at a reasonable cost,” Governor Okowa said.
Earlier, leader of the USAID team, Mr Collin Drezin, had said that use of water supplied by the Water Board would reduce water-borne diseases in the state, adding that with the MoU, the partnership would create a healthier state.
He stated that it was important for the Water Board to meet with water needs of the people and assured that USAID would work to improve water sanitation in the state.
Albert Ograka, Asaba
Niger Delta
Banigo, LG Boss Train 400 Youths
The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo and the Degema Local Government Council have trained over 400 youths in the area on skills acquisition.
Speaking at the graduation ceremony which held at the council headquarters, the Chairman, Degema Local Government Area, Dr Tony Philmore expressed satisfaction over the seriousness with which the graduating youth attended the training.
He thanked the deputy governor for partnering with the local government area to ensure that youths in the area were meaningfully engaged.
He noted that the skills acquisition training was aimed at enabling the youths to become self reliant and to contribute their quota to the economic development of the area.
He said the vocational training would help curb crime and insecurity in the area as well as provide meaningful livelihood for the youths.
Philmore urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the training and get themselves out of unemployment.
The vocational skills training included fish farming, snail farming, fashion design and tailoring, welding and fabrication, catering and food processing.
Theresa Ebizimor
Niger Delta
RSU Alumni Get New Leaders
The Rivers State University Alumni Association has elected new leaders to pilot the affairs of the association at the national level for the next three years.
The newly elected officers are Prince Ayanate Kio (National President), Mr Nse Ubong (National Vice President), Hon. Emenike Godwill (National General Secretary), Ven. John Manson (National Assistant General Secretary),and Mrs. Kate Powei (National Financial Secretary).
Others are: Dr. Emenike Amadi (National Treasurer), Mr. Emenike Nelson (National Social/Welfare Secretary), Mr. Sese Tupere (National Organizing Secretary), Mr Krukrubo Morgan (National Public Relations Officer), Barr Ogbomah ThankGod (National Legal Adviser), Obabuike Nkpurukwe (National Auditor 1), Hua Daniel (National Auditor 2) and Lady Perekebina Kimia Berezi was elected representative to the council, while Amb Israel Egbunefu was elected as ex-officio
Inaugurating the National Executive Council last Saturday, during the National Convention held at the Amphitheatre of the Rivers State University, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Chairman of the National Convention Electoral Committee, Prof. Gladson Nwokah charged them to work as a team and uphold the Constitution of the Association.
Also speaking, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Opuenebo Binya Owei, commended the Association for the number of projects done in the University, calling on the new leaders to reach out to other graduates of the University as to increase the numerical strength of the alumni association.
In his own speech, the Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Franklin Nlerum said the theme of the convention which is “Building Sustainable Alumni Membership” was carefully chosen to move the association to the next level.
Nlerum, who is the Provost of the Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology, stated that sustainability entailed that leaders should seek for the good of the present and future generations of the association.
He advised members to make themselves available for mentoring of students of the University, adding that their wealth of experience would help to keep the students on the right path in their academic journey.
In his address, the outgone National President, Amb Israel Egbunefu, listed some of the achievements of his tenure, which includes the design of a website, alumni award for best graduating student, full inauguration of the Lagos branch and Set 98/99 and improved working relationship with the management of the university.
In his acceptance speech, the National President, Prince Ayanate Kio, thanked the Prof. Nwokah – led Electoral Committee for conducting a free, fair and transparent election, calling on those who were not successful at the polls to join hands with the executive council to provide effective service to the association.
Prince Kio stated that he would fulfil his manifesto by ensuring that his promise to deliver 12 projects is achieved.
The national convention was well attended by alumni delegates from Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Abuja, Taraba and Lagos States.
Trending
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Lulu-Briggs: Abonnema Monarch Inaugurates Conciliatory Committee
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Monarch Hails Wike Over Commissioner’s Appointment
-
News4 days ago
Why INEC De-Registered 74 Political Parties, Left 18 …Fixes Dates For Edo, Ondo Gov Polls …To Create More 30, 027 Polling Units
-
Politics5 days ago
NASS: Ekweremadu Scores Self, Rep High
-
Politics5 days ago
APC Enugu Crisis: Party Chieftain Disowns Third Faction
-
Politics5 days ago
Oshiomhole Not Obaseki Has Killer Squad, Shaibu Replies Edo Lawmakers
-
Politics5 days ago
Insecurity: Atiku Hits Back At Buhari Over Comment On Boko Haram Victims
-
Politics5 days ago
Badaru Swears In New Head Of Service, 12 Perm Secs