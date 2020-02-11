Aggrieved Tricyclists Petition Bayelsa FRSC Over Extortion

Delta State Government, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for the implementation of Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Services (E-WASH) in the State.

At the ceremony in Asaba, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa stated that for Nigeria to get it right as a nation, there must be emphasis on good health.

He observed that implementation of E-WASH produces healthy people and commended the USAID for its commitment to the programme, assuring that his administration would implement regulatory framework for public water supply.

The governor said, “Safe water is very important to us as a state and as a nation and we do know that if we are able to get it right, it will improve the health of our people.

“I am glad that USAID is working with the Ministry of Water Resources and have maintained that cooperation and collaboration because as a state government we are committed to the reforms.

“We are doing the best that we can to ensure that the reforms take place.

“I am aware that there are challenges but as long as one stays committed to the goal, we should be able to achieve it; so, I do believe that we can have an operation that we can all be proud of.

“All stakeholders involved have to work together to make sure that these reforms we have started are translated into our daily lives and I know that as a government, we will make sure that these reforms are carried out.”

“For too long, a lot of people in our state have had to resort to getting access to water, particularly in the urban areas, from private sources which is not the best as the quality of the water cannot be verified.

“So, it is best that people go through the Urban Water Board which will ensure that the water delivered is clean and gotten at a reasonable cost,” Governor Okowa said.

Earlier, leader of the USAID team, Mr Collin Drezin, had said that use of water supplied by the Water Board would reduce water-borne diseases in the state, adding that with the MoU, the partnership would create a healthier state.

He stated that it was important for the Water Board to meet with water needs of the people and assured that USAID would work to improve water sanitation in the state.

Albert Ograka, Asaba