2019 Polls: We Can’t Thank God Enough -Wike

The Rivers State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike has expressed gratitude to the people of Degema Local Government Area for their support to his administration, especially during the turbulent period of the 2019 elections.

Wike made his feelings known during a thanksgiving service organised by St Alban’s Anglican Church, Obuama for his second tenure election victory and that of his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo at the Church Auditorium, last Sunday.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the governor said that despite the fact that the election was peaceful, enemies of the state came with their might to thwart the will of Rivers people but the Almighty God had His say at the end.

“They came with the Army, tried with INEC, the police, they tried to sabotage us within and outside but the counsel of the Almighty God prevailed”.

According to Wike, at a point when all other states that participated in the gubernatorial election of 2019 had received their results, Rivers State was still hanging.

The governor, however, said he knew it was not hanging but resting in the hands of God who had the final say.

Wike insisted that there was no amount of thanksgiving that would be enough to thank the Almighty God for what he did for the state, stressing that it was scriptural to pray and give thanks to God at all times.

He said 250 days into his second tenure, the Almighty God was still faithful, noting that on his part, he would continue to execute projects and policies that positively impact on the lives of Rivers people.

Wike thanked the Bishop of the Niger Delta Diocese, Rt. Rev Ralph Ebirien for personally coming to officiate in the thanksgiving service and for his continuous prayers for the success of his administration.