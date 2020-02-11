18Year-Old Mother Kill, Bury Own Baby

Police in Jigawa State have arrested an 18 year-old lady, Hauwa Sani for allegedly killing and burying own newborn baby at Dabi village in Ringim Local Government Area.

Spokesman of the command SP Abdu Jinjiri confirmed the incident to newsmen in Dutse.

He said the arrest was made after some community members raised the alarm that one Hauwa had given birth to a baby boy out of wedlock, and tthe baby was nowhere to be found.

Jinjiri explained that on receiving the information, police arrested the suspected mother.

He said in the cause of interrogation, the suspect confessed to have killed the newborn baby and buried it in a shallow grave.

Police Spokesman said the suspect revealed that the incident happened on Friday 31/01/2020 after her stepmother took her for abortion injection.

“After 8 months of my pregnancy on Friday, 31/01/2020, my step mother, one Sadiya Sani took me to a house in Sankara village where I was given injections about two times by a medical personnel.

“A day after, and on Saturday 01/02/2020, I gave birth to a bouncing baby boy and killed the baby instantly, took it to the bush and buried it in a shallow grave.”

Jinjiri said the suspect directed police where the corpse was buried and exhumed it and took it to Ringim General Hospital for investigation.

He said suspect confessed to have killed the baby by strangulation and with the help of her stepmother, they buried the corpse in a bush.

He, however, stated that police have also arrested Nasiru Rabiu who is responsible for the pregnancy.

Our finding findings revealed that the mother and the person responsible for the pregnancy were planning to get married in two months time.

Jinjiri said the case was handed over to the criminal investigation unit for further investigation.