News
Tension As Disengaged Adamawa Workers Insist On Protest, Today
There is tension in the Adamawa State capital, Yola, as workers in the state, who are currently asking for unpaid salaries even after the state government announced that they were not recognised, have perfected a plan for a street protest today.
The intending protesters are warming up for the protest in spite of moves by both the police and the Department of State Service (DSS) to stop them.
The government had said a little over a week ago that the workers in question did not exist because they were not properly employed by the previous government who engaged them towards the end of its term.
The previous government, with Sen Jibrilla Bindow as the governor, had left office few months after advancing monthly salaries to the workers, but when the present government was inaugurated in May last year, it set up a committee that issued a White Paper, on which strength the state government announced after its SEC meeting on January 29, that it did not recognise the said workers because they did not function as duly employed workers.
The said workers who have taken exception to that position have insisted that they will hit the streets in the state capital, Yola, today, to demonstrate their grievances.
The Chairman of the ‘Unpaid Civil Servants of Adamawa State’, Faisal Baba, told newsmen yesterday afternoon that the street protest would go ahead today, February 10.
“We will do the protest, beginning at 9 am at the Police Roundabout. We will match to the state House of Assembly and from there to Government House,” Faisal asserted.
News
FG To Begin Mechanised Farming In 632 LGAs
The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, has stated that the ministry would begin agricultural mechanization programme in 632 local government areas in the country.
The policy, he stated, would ensure that Nigeria achieved food security, job creation and economic growth.
The minister made this known when he received the Executive Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, in his office in Abuja.
Nanono explained that the initiative is expected to involve a full technology package transfer that would cover all stages, from agricultural production to industrial processing and marketing.
The minister told the governor that the programme would cover 632 LGAs across the country, adding that each of them would be fully equipped with administration and information technology workshop.
He said, “Each LGAs will have service centres and each centres will have a brand new tractor fully equipped with the admin and IT workshop.
“There would also be stores for seeds, fertilizer and excess produce. With these, we will link farmers up with processing industries especially clusters at the local government producing the same thing will be provided with processing plants.”
The minister, who said that the mechanization services would be driven by the people in the local government areas, encouraged individuals and groups to come up with proposals of how to manage the service centres.
He added that the Federal Government would guarantee the facilities.
Nanono pledged that the Federal Government will partner with Benue Government, adding that the government is looking at boosting the production of soya beans.
‘’On the issue of soya beans production, we are taking a critical look into this area as a means of boosting food production and creating employment. We have enormous market potential for soya beans in China’,” he said.
In his remarks, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom assured the minister of the state’s commitment to partner with the ministry.
He said ‘’If you ask me, Nigeria’s major challenge is not the security problem alone, but unemployment and agriculture remains the one sector that has the capacity for creating jobs, and wealth for the teeming jobless youths.
News
RSG Approves Sale Of Abandoned Stock Exchange Building
The Rivers State Executive Council, yesterday evening approved the public sale of the abandoned 17-storey Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) building near Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office on Aba Road, Port Harcourt.
The State Executive Council meeting presided over by Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, reached the decision following reports that criminal elements have taken over the facility acquired by the Rivers State Government.
Addressing journalists, yesterday, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, said the Rivers State Government decided to acquire the building because construction work on it was abandoned in 2012 due to lack of fund.
He said the structure has become a hideout for criminals in that part of the state capital.
Nsirim said the Rivers State Executive Council approved that the 17-storey building, which has provision for four lifts, be placed on public sale.
He explained that council also approved that advertisements be placed in the media to invite prospective buyers.
News
We Won’t Keep Quiet Until Nigerians Are Secure, CAN Tells FG
President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Olasupo Ayokunle, has said that the body would not keep quiet against the killings of Christians in the country until such wicked acts stop.
According to him, the Federal Government needs to rise up to its responsibility of providing adequate security to tackle the spate of insecurity in the country.
Ayokunle spoke at the 12th annual lecture and awards of the Bible Society of Nigeria in Lagos, yesterday.
He said but for the sustained pressure of the association on government, recent moves by the state to address insecurity would have not been made possible.
He said, “The government must rise up to its responsibilities. All our money is with the government, the entire commonwealth of the nation. So, they have the duty to make sure that they provide security. I will not keep quiet until I see that this is done.
“To overcome insurgency, there is the need for the words of God to be in the hand of every Nigerian. The fact that not everybody has the knowledge of God is the reason the country is battling with insurgency.”
He said if the youth were equipped with the word of God, it would minister to their hearts.
Speaking on the topic, ‘Curbing Communal Conflicts and Terrorism for Sustainable National Growth and Development’, guest speaker and Chief Executive Officer, Halogen Group, Mr Wale Olaoye, said despite repeated commitments of successive governments to tackling the nation’s perennial development and security challenges, the country was appearing to be an unsustainable nation.
He said, “Sustainability suggests that, as a nation, we have the ability to exist and coexist despite conflict and terror.
“It demands of us to maintain change, a balanced environment, in which the exploitation of resources, the direction of investments, the orientation of technological development and institutional change and future potential to meet our needs and aspirations.”
Olaoye said to attain those, the country would require the pursuit of a common ideal, as available resources must not be depleted faster than resources are naturally generated.
At the event, the BSN presented awards to the CAN president, Founder, Centre for Value in Leadership, Prof Pat Utomi; Chairman, GTBank Plc, Mrs. Osaretin Demuren; and General Manager, Avein Offshore Limited, Joseph Duntoye.
