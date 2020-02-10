C’River Assembly Probes Expenditure Of N2.5bn

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over what they termed the purported deregistration of 74 political parties, saying the action is against the provisions of the law.

Recall that the INEC National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu while announcing the de-registration said only 18 parties will now participate in future elections in the country, saying the body has the constitutional powers to de-register parties.

But the IPAC, in a statement issued by its National Legal Adviser, Ezeobika Chukwudi , urged the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu to reverse the decision to avoid infringing on the rights of political parties as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended).

The statement reads: “The Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, IPAC, views with serious concerns, the recent decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission in de-registering 74 political parties without observing due process and provisions of the law.

“The Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria is aware of an action instituted at the Federal High Court by 33 political parties, who are members of the Council in Suit Number FHC/ABJ/CS/444/2019 filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja seeking amongst other things, an Order restraining the INEC from deregistering concerned political parties pending the determination of the suit.

“The Federal High Court, upon hearing the motion for an interlocutory injunction on the 23rd of January, 2020, adjourned for ruling on February 17, 2020. It is however, reprehensible on the part of INEC to take such decision which is an affront on the judiciary, an abuse of the Court Process and a conscious disregard for the Rule of law.

“By the action purportedly taken by INEC today, the Council is of a firm view that INEC as an institution no longer has regard or respect for the Rule of Law in Nigeria and has lost the confidence of political parties in the political affairs of the Nation.

“The Council hereby calls on the Independent National Electoral Commission, to immediately reverse the purported decision in order not to infringe on the rights of political parties as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“By the Provisions of Sections 221 – 229, no provision is inferior or superior to the other. Section 229 defines a political party to include an association whose activities shall include canvassing for votes in support of a candidate for election into a Local Government Council.

“Furthermore, INEC as an institution ought to have been responsible enough to have waited until elections are held in all 774 LGAs and 8,809 Electoral Wards in Nigeria, after the signing of the 4th Alteration to the Constitution on June 4th 2018, before assuming that a party has not won any elective position. It is however imperative to state that we must, as individuals or agencies of government, be careful not to foist a fait accomplish on the Court.

“It is important to reemphasize the fact that 33 political parties, who are members of the Council, moved a motion in Court 3, at the Federal High Court in Abuja for an Order of interlocutory injunction restraining INEC from deregistering the concerned political Parties, pending the determination of the Suit.

“The court adjourned for Ruling on February 17th, 2020 but the Independent National Electoral Commission proceeded in error to foist a state of helplessness on the court.

“This is an affront on the judiciary and must be discouraged. The Council calls on INEC to listen to the voice of reason and immediately reverse itself on this action,” IPAC stated.

Dennis Naku