Buhari Has Failed Nigeria, Northern Elders Forum Laments
The Prof Ango Abdullahi-led Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has risen from its meeting in Zaria with a verdict that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed Nigeria.
It said that Buhari has failed to tackle insecurity and improve the economy.
The forum lamented that the Buhari-led government appeared helpless in finding solutions to insecurity as well as addressing poverty in the country.
Addressing Journalists shortly after the meeting convened by the Chairman of the forum, Prof Ango Abdullahi, yesterday, the forum’s Director, Advocacy and Engagements of NEF, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmad, said poverty, particularly in the North and massive social security have worsened under Buhari’s administration.
In attendance at the meeting were: Abdullahi, former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alamin Daggash (rtd); Secretary of the Coalition of Northern Groups, Abdullahi Usman and Amb Yahaya Kwande; Deputy National Chairman of NEF, Alhaji Bello Kirfi (Wazirin Bauchi), DIG Labaran Wurno, Alhaji Yakubu Shehu and former MD, defunct Bank of the North, Hajiya Amina Yahaya, among others.
Baba-Ahmed stated categorically that NEF had before the 2019 elections, warned Nigerians that Buhari lacked the will, competence and commitment to lead the country into a secure and prosperous future.
While noting that the relationship between insecurity and poverty is fundamental, the Northern Elders said, the current administration does not appear to have any idea on what will provide relief or solution.
Speaking on the 2023 Presidential election, the forum said the North will only support candidate who can find solutions to problems bedevilling the region.
According to Baba-Ahmed: “Northern Elders Forum has refrained from comments on major developments relating to management of national security and governance because it is convinced that these are times which require the highest levels of responsibility and circumspection in the manner elders and leaders in the nation contribute to the search for solutions to the multiple problems which face the nation.
“It has become necessary and appropriate, however, to make public, the position of the forum on important matters that affect the manner Nigerians live, and the future we must address.
“The forum regrets that by any standard of judgement, the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has failed the nation in the vital area of improving its security. Poverty, particularly in the North, and massive social security have worsened under this administration. The relationship between insecurity and poverty is fundamental, but the administration does not appear to have any idea on what will provide relief or solution.
“It gives the forum no pleasure to say that it had warned Nigerians that Buhari lacked the will, the competence and commitment to lead it into a secure and prosperous future before the 2019 elections.
“It is shocking that in spite of unprecedented consensus among Nigerians that the administration requires a new resolve, approach and leadership in the fight against the nation’s multiple security challenges, Buhari appears either totally isolated or in deep denial over the result of his failures to secure Nigerians.
“With this type of mind set, it is difficult to see how President Buhari can accept the challenge to radically improve his handling of our security situation. Nonetheless, we believe that Nigerians must continue to raise our voices and organize through all legitimate means to demand that the administration addresses major failings in his perception of our situation and his response to our demands for our rights to security.
“The forum demands a thorough overhaul of the leadership of our security and public safety agencies, and the injection of higher levels of competence, integrity and accountability in the manner our troops and the police and security agencies deal with security challenges. We appeal to our religious leaders and fellow citizens not to fall into the trap of insurgents to set us up against each other.
“We condemn the tactic of targeting Christians and publicising their executions by an insurgency seeking to exploit our different faiths.
“We also condemn the murder of thousands of Muslims and Christians in communities which the insurgency has made permanent targets in the last decade. These are times when we must unite and resist a common enemy as well as demand that our leaders protect us all as Nigerians.
“In principle, the forum supports the idea of improving the policing capacities of the nation. It is important to emphasise, however, that all initiatives to improve public safety must find accommodation within our laws, and must not be designed to threaten or harass particular groups or interests. We recommend the adoption of a more vigorous and inclusive process which will result in the creation of acceptable frameworks and higher levels of confidence among all communities with respect to policing strategies.
“This forum extends its hand at any group or interest willing to discuss this important matter, and will utilize its entire assets to collaborate with other groups to achieve an understanding on the way forward. We advise all governments to exercise higher levels of restraint and responsibility in the manner they respond to the challenges of improving our security and safety.
“In this regard, the forum notes that the comments of the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), in response to the opinions of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar do not conform with the culture of respect and reverence for leaders which Northerners are noted for.
“The forum demands that the Chairman of BOT of Coalition of Northern Groups should apologise to His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto without reservations. The forum notes that His Eminence has many avenues for relating with the coalition, and urges him to continue with his close relations with the coalition and utilize his position to extract the maximum benefits which could accrue to the Northern community in his relations with the coalition.
“In moments of tension and stress, Nigerians tend to find easy solutions or scapegoats. This forum is concerned that the apparent resurgence of certain types of conflicts such as ethnic and farmers/herders clashes will have multiplier effects and cause damaging setbacks to the successes made in improving community relations. We appeal to governments and communities to commit further to living together in peace and earning a living within the ample resources we are blessed with.
“With due respect to the rights of the Lagos State Government to take decisions that improve the environment and public safety, we are constrained to draw attention to the impact of its policy on banning Okada and Keke in parts of the state on the poor and operators, many of them from the North, who earn honest living through this trade.
“We urge restraint in the responses of those who are immediately affected by this policy, while we urge Northern State Governments to mobilize and support the people who will be compelled to relocate back to the North with other sources of legitimate living.
“The forum had engaged a broad spectrum of opinion on the stress in relations between the palace of Sarkin Kano and the Government of Kano State. The forum is looking forward to engaging with His Excellency, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on this matter.
“We commend the maturity and restraint of all parties on this matter, and we join others in prayers that Allah will help us all to find a way out of this issue. We are aware of the outpouring of advise and contributions towards resolving these stresses, and we urge the governor and Sarkin Kano, the two people Allah has entrusted with huge leadership responsibilities today, to find a fair and lasting solution to this seeming problem.
“The forum has observed that political manoeuvres around the 2023 elections are targeting the North as a region available for exploitation. We want to make it clear that people of the North will be very careful in committing to persons seeking their support on the basis of their region or wealth.
“The North knows its interests, and will stand together to elect only persons who meet the standards and interests of the people of the North. No politician should assume that they are entitled to our support unless they show a clear understanding and a commitment to deal with our problems and meet our aspirations”.
Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has declared that no true Muslim would desecrate Islam by killing to satisfy God.
The ACF Secretary-General, Anthony Sani, made the remark, yesterday, in response to President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent remark that 90 per cent of Boko Haram victims are Muslims and not Christians.
In an exclusive chat with newsmen, Sani said Boko Haram was a common enemy of Nigerians and should be dealt with for the good of the country.
He said: “I do not have the exact figures as to how many Nigerians have been killed by the insurgence by religion but it is a known fact that most of Boko Haram sects are not only Muslims but are also people from North-East.
“The same with their victims most of whom are Muslims and from North-East, but I cannot know the exact proportion.”
Sani corroborated Buhari’s claim, stressing that Boko Haram was after what he termed “mundane things like political power.”
The ACF scribe noted that the terrorist group resort to religion is for strategic reasons.
He said: “The sects do not target only Christians but also Muslims whom they consider are not willing to adhere to their version of Islam, even though we all know Boko Haram is not pursuing any jihad but is in search of mundane things like political power.
“Their resort to religion is for strategic reasons and not pity meant to attract the gullible as canon fodders.
“That was why President Barack Obama once made a clear distinction between Islam and Islamic terrorism which desecrates Islam. No true Muslim can desecrate Islam by killing people for God Who does not need anybody to kill for Him.
“I want to believe Boko Haram is a common enemy to all Nigerians who should come together and unleash their synergistic potential against collective challenge for the good of all Nigerians regardless of creed and ethnicity.”
S’East Govs Meet, Write FG To Form Security Outfit …As Group Threatens To Secede From Nigeria Over Insecurity …Miyetti Allah Explains Fears Against Amotekun
The South-East Governors’ Forum, yesterday, disclosed that it has written the Federal Government on its plan to establish a regional security network.
This was disclosed after the meeting of the forum at the Enugu State Government House, yesterday.
A communique issued after the meeting was read by Chairman of the forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi.
The meeting was also attended by Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke.
Imo State was not represented at the meeting, which also witnessed the presence of the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, National Assembly members and religious leaders.
The forum announced that the name of the network would be unveiled later, adding that it would have its headquarters in Enugu.
Umahi further disclosed that the operation was birthed before ‘Amotekun’ in the South-West, stressing that it would soon get legal backing of the Houses of Assembly in the zone.
Meanwhile, a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Ko’ya Movement (YKM) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rise above ethnic chauvinism and put a stop to consistent attacks on lives, peace, economy and unity of the nation by Miyetti Allah, the umbrella body of all cattle breeders and herdsmen in the country.
The YKM threatened that the refusal to checkmate the group would give Yoruba people no option than to exit Nigeria.
The group said it was alarming that Miyetti Allah leaders would consistently go on both local and international television stations, including newspapers to harass, threaten, intimidate and insult stakeholders in the Nigerian project such as state governors, elder statesmen and notable religious leaders.
The movement called on President Buhari to exhibit patriotism and courage and put an end to the malady.
In a statement signed by its Convener, Otunba ‘Deji Osibogun, Yoruba Ko’ya charged Buhari to order the immediate arrest and prosecution of all the leaders of Miyetti Allah that had claimed responsibility for series of attacks leading to death of over 3, 000 Nigerians in the last four years across the South and Middle Belt of Nigeria.
He said that the President should act well and be conscious of what history would remember him for after his tenure.
Osibogun stated: “While we do not want to dwell in the realm of rumours, however, we are forced to state very expressly that the threat to life and admission to mass murder by identifiable and known leaders of Miyetti Allah without any word of caution or arrest by law enforcement agencies in the country led credence to the fact that Miyetti Allah are carrying out the briefs of some invincible forces at the corridor of power in Abuja or elsewhere.
“A mere trade union from a tribe continues to heat-up the polity while others shiver and shake in their pants for fear of attack; yet no arrest by our security formations. These murderous elements are so courageous that they appeared live on national televisions to attack a whole region comprising of over 50 million people, yet the agencies with the mandate to protect the lives and property of the people are acting like everything is normal. We say without any fear or intimidation that this is an antithesis of a strong and united nation.
“We, Yoruba people, therefore, want to put the Buhari administration on notice that we are not scared of any of these mindless and senseless statements from the hoodlums that the Nigerian government is obviously aiding and abetting. We wish to inform them that we shall protect our land and people with all the resources God has provided and blessed us with.
“In addition to the foregoing, we are putting the Federal Government on notice that if nothing radical and patriotic is done to stop the ongoing mayhem and open threats to our people by Miyetti Allah, we shall mobilize our people to take all democratic steps to ensure our safety and continuous existence as a nation within the Nigerian federation which may include a declaration of our sovereignty or our exit from the nation of Nigeria because we can no longer guarantee our comfort, safety and existence within this den of hell.
“We note also with displeasure that all statements by the leadership of Miyetti Allah are far beyond the bounds of treasonable felony that the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore was charged, connoting that all tribes are no longer equal in Nigeria”, Osibogun added.
However, following reactions that greeted the formation of South-West regional security organization, codenamed Amotekun, a Fulani socio-cultural organization, Miyetti Allah has alleged that the aim of security formation is ‘to cleanse the Fulani tribe from the South-West’.
Leader of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, in Bauchi State, Alhaji Sadiq Ahmed said the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) also known as Amotekun lacks the legal framework to succeed.
The elder statesman, who admitted at the weekend, that the nation was facing serious security threat, called for the restructuring of the security architecture in the country.
According to him, “I can tell you one thing: Amotekun will not last because it is indigenous, regionalized and lacks constitutional backing. The Constitution has a readymade provision for regular security with the establishment of the Nigeria Police Force, a regional security outfit like Amotekun is a breach of the Constitution that will only breed problems and conflicts.
“Is there a doubt anywhere that the motive behind the establishment of Amotekun is to cleanse our tribe from the South-West? It is the responsibility of the Federal Government to provide security; any parallel security outfit is illegal and unacceptable.”
The Miyetti Allah leader, however, called for the removal of service chiefs, saying that they have performed below expectation, while also advocating for the reform of the Nigeria Police to enable it perform its duties effectively.
“I suggest that the President remove the service chiefs immediately because they have done nothing, despite trillions of Naira that they have received in recent years. He should also reform the police, the Army and all other security forces in the country.
“I hear people every time trying to compare Amotekun to Hisba, and that irritates me. Hisba security outfit in the North is just an umbrella of an Islamic body only meant for Islamic affairs. It bears no resemblance of Amotekun or the motive behind its formation,” he added.
Bestiality Of Power: Modus Operandi (6)
In this concluding part of the series, effort will be made to pick out and clarify the various methods and strategies which had been used over many centuries to apply power as an instrument of bestiality.
Firstly, it is quite instructive that ancient Jews classified humanity into 12 categories, commonly known as the 12 tribes of Juda. Each of these classifications represents definite life-qualities of which the wandering or marauding quality is one.
Human races and groups bear various life qualities, distributed all over the earth, and by breeding and marital processes, there came to be some inter-connectivity, such that there is no absolutely pure race. Tribes that were born to rule and those that would be fetchers of water and hewers of wood, cannot make absolute claims to such inheritance, because, much water had passed under the bridge over the past millennia.
Tribes of wandering marauders, sea-farers, priests, etc, hardly remain pure and intact now, as a result of many factors. Two major proclivities or propensities emerged strong in the process of human interactions and developments. One is a fanatical instinct of domination or obsession with territorial control, and the other is religious fanaticism. These two tendencies have a common root, which has to do with the mind.
Studies in the operations of the human mind show that the search for security and material well being resulted in an imbalance in the wholesome utilisation of the resources of the mind. The outcome was an excessive development of the objective or intellectual portion of the brain.
Where the whole brain is working in harmony there is usually some element of ethical morality balancing objective rationality, ensuring justice in all dealings. It is called humanistic value.
Those who had relied solely on objective sensory mechanism of the brain soon discovered that force, fear and intimidation always gave them some edge over other people in their dealings. To avoid physical conflicts and reprisals; cunning, subterfuge and pretences served as alternative strategies of taking undue advantage of others. Over a long period of time, this strategy developed into a standing culture or mindset.
Power soon became a by-product of the criminal mind, but to avoid immediate conflict, power has to be applied with tact and caution. An example is Wole Soyinka’s ancient parable of the colonial victim – when the missionaries came, say the converts, they pressed the bible into our hands, told us to shut our eyes, kneel on the ground and pray. When we opened our eyes, we still had the bible, but the land was gone.”
It is no mischief to say that a great deal of criminal activities are committed under the invocation of the Name of the Lord. Thus, abusers of power usually hide under the mask of religion. From personal transactions to international trades and diplomatic affairs, not all those who use God’s Name mean well.
Trans-continental acts of brigandage were usually facilitated by the availability of superior technologies. In the modern times, fear of exposures, protests and condemnations make abusers of power to use hypocrisy, cunning, treachery, etc, to do exploits. Even state policies and programmes serve as subtle means of abuses of power. From the invasion of foreign territories as in the past, the power game is now localised, it is internal imperialism.
Allocation of oil blocks to individuals rarely go with the wherewithal to operate it; so foreign partnership comes in. Similarly, to plunge into deeper waters, the strategy is to fly a kite first. For example, grazing cattle in other people’s farmlands, followed by use of guns, bolders swagger and impunity. Meanwhile, faceless sponsors would be monitoring reactions and planning new strategies. Expansionist and imperial proclivities can manifest anywhere and at different dimensions, some of which can grow into crisis point.
Another strategy of a bestial use of power is the exploitation of human weaknesses. Fears of different kinds, superstitious beliefs, gluttony and the love of comfort and quick gains are some of the ready human weaknesses that are easily exploited by people obsessed with power. Apprentices in this project start as fraudsters, and after the accumulation of some capital, then plunge into big business or politics. There may be accomplices or a formidable alliance of powerful groups, to form an operating empire.
To discover what it is about power which can make people blind and unreasonable, study the various things that people can easily fall prey to. These traps range from women, to the human tendency to escape from the rigour of duty. It is not always money that can serve as a trap, but treachery can, after trust has been gained. So, those who bestialise power rarely have any scruples in the use of treachery and deceit to derail those trust they have been able to win, with patience.
For political wheeler-dealers, the slogan remains true that there are no permanent friends or enemies, but permanent interests. The core or permanent interest is obsession with territorial control. The conscience rarely counts or stands on the way of those who use power as a weapon to dominate a small or large empire. Abuse of power is predatory mindset.
Bright Amirize
Insecurity, Prevailing In Nigeria, Buhari, Lawan Admit … Boko Haram’s Continued Existence, Surprising, Says Buhari …As Senate Vows To Give Effect To Community Policing
President Muhammadu Buhari says “harder times’’ await bandits whose disruptive activities have brought sorrow to Nigerians, kept many away from their means of livelihood, and heightened insecurity in parts of the country.
The President stated this when he received a delegation of Eminent and Respected Citizens of Niger State led by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in State House, Abuja, yesterday.
Buhari maintained that the activities of the bandits had forced many to abandon their farms and homes, adding: “we will now be harder on them.
“I was taken aback by what is happening in the North-West and other parts of the country. During our campaigns, we knew about the Boko Haram. What is coming now is surprising.
“It is not ethnicity or religion; rather it is one evil plan against the country.
“We have to be harder on them. One of the responsibilities of government is to provide security. If we don’t secure the country, we will not be able to manage the economy properly.’’
He said the onslaught of the bandits had also affected agricultural output in some parts of the country, in spite of the favourable weather for farming, because many farmers were attacked, and others had to stay away for safety.
The President said the poverty level in the country would be significantly controlled by diversifying into agriculture, instead of the heavy reliance on oil, urging more Nigerians to take up agriculture.
Buhari said discovery of oil and gas reserves in Chad Basin, Benue trough and Bida, and some parts of Bauchi and Gombe, would further bolster current efforts to strengthen the Nigerian economy.
He advised leaders in the Niger Delta to “counsel those who blow up pipelines, resulting in spillages that affect farming and farmlands’’, noting that the loss had always been collective, sometimes, and turning hard working farmers to victims.
The eminent and respected persons said they needed to show appreciation to the President for his many interventions on infrastructure, security and appointment of indigenes of the state into key positions of government.
Speaking for the group, the former governor of Niger State, Aliyu Babangida, said activities of bandits had rendered many homeless, while others could no longer go the farms, thanking the President for taking a more decisive action by directing aerial protection by the military.
Babangida called on the President to intervene in completion of some federal roads, like the Mokwa-Birnin Gwari-Kaduna road and Kotongora road.
He also asked for more attention on the Minna airport, which should complement access to the FCT.
In his remarks, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, assured the President of continuous support, praying: “May God give you strength and wisdom to handle the affairs of our great country, Nigeria.’’
Meanwhile, the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, stated this in his speech to welcome senators from the Christmas and New Year recess.
He reiterated that the security situation in the country required serious attention and due consideration by the Senate, and indeed, the National Assembly.
He said that the Senate would engage the executive arm of government to discuss the implementation of the recently launched National Security Strategy (NSS) 2019.
He added that for a long time major stakeholders in the security of the country and police authorities appeared to achieve consensus on the necessity of introduction of Community Policing in the country.
Lawan said: “Recently, the security in the country had deteriorated and the attendant loss of lives is not acceptable.
“We need to secure the lives and property of our citizens, as enshrined in our Constitution.
“We all are witnesses to how our economy is also affected by the inclement security situation. Therefore, we need to speedily seek for solutions to fix the security problem bedevilling our dear country.
“There is urgent need for paradigm shift and reform of the architecture and structure of our security systems.
“Equally important is the citizen participation, and collaboration in providing security. In this regard, the Senate will engage the Executive arm of government to discuss the implementation of the recently launched National Security Strategy (NSS) 2019.
“For a long time, major stakeholders in the security of our nation and police authorities appear to achieve consensus on the necessity of introduction of Community Policing in the country.
“The Senate is going to pursue the implementation of community policing vigorously.
“To this end, the police authorities will be invited to brief and update the Senate on the progress made so far.”
Lawan stated that pursuant to the Legislative Agenda of the Ninth Senate, the next six months, like the first six months, will be a busy and engaging period to address the challenges facing the oil and gas sector as well as the nation’s electoral system.
He added that the National Assembly needed to start work on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) immediately.
“The previous attempts in the sixth, seventh and eighth assembly sessions to pass the bills failed.
“This Senate should learn from the mistakes that militated against the successful passage of the bills.
“We need to break the jinx. We must avoid the pitfalls that worked against the passage of the previous bills,” Lawan said.
According to him, the Petroleum Industry Bill when passed will encourage investments into the oil and gas sector.
He said: “The International Oil Companies (IOCs) have deferred investments in the industry largely due to two decades of fiscal uncertainties occasioned by various failed attempts to deliver on the petroleum industry legislations that practically subsisted since 1967 and disputes associated with fiscal clarity of the 1993 Production Sharing Contracts.
“It is, therefore, imperative to speedily deliver on the reforms in the oil and gas sector to spur economic growth and prosperity for our people.
“It is my belief that when the petroleum industry governance and fiscal laws are delivered, economic uncertainties will be eliminated and conducive environment for exploration and production of oil and gas will be emplaced.”
He said that it is imperative that the National Assembly starts work to effect amendments in those areas of the nation’s electoral processes and procedures that posed some real challenges to free, fair and credible elections in previous elections, and insisted that for elections to express the will of the electorate, “they must be free and fair.”
Lawan said: “The Senate will consult widely with stakeholders to ensure that any legislative intervention reflects the necessary step to reforming the electoral environment.”
He recalled that before the Senate went on recess, it held roundtable discussions on the power, agriculture and solid minerals sectors with the view to identifying the challenges militating against the optimum performance by those sectors.
The Senate president said: “The reports of the discussions are ready and will be presented to the Senate by the appropriate committees.
“The reports will be debated in plenary and necessary resolutions will be taken.
“Ultimately, there will be shared responsibilities between the Legislature and the Executive on the way forward to address the various bottlenecks.”
He stated that it is an incontrovertible fact that the power sector cannot function optimally and thrive under the current circumstances.
He lamented that the anticipated outcome of improvement in effectiveness and efficiency of the privatization process has not been achieved, and doesn’t look feasible.
“Therefore, we have to take all necessary steps to salvage this indispensable sector.
“The ensuing debate on the report of the Roundtable Discussions will no doubt reveal the actions that the Federal Government will need to take,” Lawan said.
He also lamented that the solid minerals sector was neglected after the discovery of oil.
Lawan noted that though there have been attempts to revamp the sector, “it is yet to make any meaningful contribution to our economy.”
He added: “Today, the solid minerals sector accounts for only about 0.3% of our Gross Domestic Product.
“It is obvious that we need to take a holistic look into the challenges in the sector. It has also been reported that, presently, about 80% of mining operators fall into the category of artisanal and small-scale miners.
“This deserves our attention, to ensure inclusion, effective and efficient operations by those involved.”
The Senate President also reminded his colleagues that agriculture played an important and leading role in the nation’s economy before the discovery of oil.
He said: “Prior to the discovery of oil in Nigeria, agriculture was the mainstay of our economy.
“Agriculture was then the highest earner of foreign exchange for the country and Nigeria was also largely self-sufficient in food production.
“However, with the discovery of oil, the lure of petro-dollars turned the focus of the country from agriculture.
“Despite the present efforts of the Federal Government to enhance the performance of the agricultural sector, there is still much to be done to make the sector perform optimally.
“No doubt, the agricultural sector is critical for the diversification of the economy of Nigeria, as we can create jobs, create wealth, earn foreign exchange and ensure food security.
“We therefore, should ensure the restoration of the viability of this sector in order to utilize the abundant potentials and opportunities it offers.
“The challenges and work before us are enormous and indeed urgent.
“But, we have demonstrated patriotism, commitment, capacity and willingness in our previous handling of similar challenges.
“We can, therefore, equally tackle these issues with the same dispatch and commitment.”
However, the immediate past deputy president of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, will soon reintroduce a bill for the creation of state police.
The Media Adviser to the Senator, Mr. Uche Anichukwu, stated this on Political Platform, a RayPower Radio programme, monitored in Abuja, yesterday morning.
Anichukwu said although the Bill, which Ekweremadu sponsored along with about 74 other members of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review in the 8th National Assembly could not progress beyond the first reading, there have been calls for the Bill to be reintroduced in the 9th Assembly.
Anichukwu said, “The senator has been receiving calls from across the country on the need to reintroduce the State Police Bill.
“I think the security realities in the country now are very clear and even among his colleagues, the popular opinion is that the bill should be reintroduced immediately.
“As a matter of fact, I just spoke with the Distinguished Senator this morning and he said plans were underway to reintroduce the bill along with his colleagues. It is an idea which time has come,” he said.
On how the bill would address the concerns over funding, possible abuse, among others, Anichukwu explained the bill would likely place funding for each State Police Service on the first line charge.
He also said that the funds could be channelled directly to them through the National Police Service Commission so as to make them financially independent of the state governors.
He said, “Regarding the worry that some states may not have the resources to pay state police personnel, it is important to note that it shall not be compulsory on any state to establish a state police.
“Just as the case of state universities, those who have the resources can start, while others who cannot will continue to rely on federal universities, in this case, federal police.
“First, the idea is to model the issue of policing after what we have in the National Judicial Council.
“The federal police will be responsible for the maintenance of public security, preservation of public order and security of persons and property throughout the federation.
“The governor may give lawful directive to the commissioner of police with respect to the maintenance and securing of public safety and public order as he may consider necessary.
“The commissioner is also empowered by the bill to request that matter be referred to the State Police Service Commission for review if he feels that the directive is unlawful or contradicts general policing standards or practice.
“In such circumstances, the decision of the State Police Service Commission shall be final and shall not be inquired into by any court.
“Again, a governor cannot just wake and sack a commissioner of police of his or her state.
“The commissioner shall only be removed by the governor upon the recommendation of the National Police Service Commission praying that he be so removed on grounds of misconduct in the performance of his official duties, serious breach of policing standards, among others.”
Meanwhile, against the backdrop of the planned implementation of the Federal Government’s community policing vision, the Police management team, led by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the DIGs, yesterday, met with the chairman and commissioners of the Police Service Commission for several hours.
The meeting which held at the headquarters of the PSC at Federal Secretariat, brainstormed on the modalities for the employment of a total of 40, 000 personnel drawn from the 774 local government areas and the communities therein.
It was gathered that the meeting followed an unconfirmed communication which some states were brandishing as authorization to commence the recruitment of Police Constables for State Police Commands.
A senior source said that while he cannot discountenance that such communication exists, he is aware that many state police commands are not aware of such a directive including the Police Service Commission.
In driving the community policing vision, Adamu had during a meeting with the police hierarchy at Force Headquarters recently emphasized that tackling the mounting insecurity in the country, grassroots policing is the way to go.
He said, “In order to give full effect to our Community Policing Vision as a pathway towards bridging security gaps, we shall soon commence the implementation of the strategy across all the zones of the country.
“Hopefully, the breakdown of the Community Policing deployment plan will cover the recruitment of a total of forty thousand (40,000) Community Police Officers (CPOs) across the country.
“The CPOs will be recruited from within the communities where the prospective applicants reside and an average of 50 CPOs are to be engaged in each of the 774 local government areas.
“In addition, 1,300 CPOs will be drawn from professional bodies like the academics, road transport unions, artisans, traders associations, religious bodies, women unions, and youth organisations, among others, in order to ensure diverse representation.
Continuing he said, “In relation to the South-West, the CPOs shall be deployed to complement the police in law enforcement functions within their localities by performing low-risk and non-sensitive policing functions.
“They will also act as liaisons between the police and their communities.
“This policing architecture will free up conventional police personnel that hitherto perform such functions and enhance our manpower profile in relation to deployment to frontline operational duties in the South-West and across the country.
“When fully implemented, the Community Policing Strategy will bridge the gap between the police and the citizens in a manner that will enhance optimal, cost-effective, and sustainable law enforcement service delivery by the police.
He explained that the Community Policing concept involves engagement of citizens in identifying and prioritizing prevalent communal security threats as the effect their localities and working together with the police towards developing and implementing solutions.
“In giving effect to this, we are drawing on the Provisions of the Police Act in relation to the recruitment and utilisation of Special Constables who in this instance, will be engaged as Community Policing Officers (CPOs) under the coordination of the Nigeria Police towards evolving a community-focused policing architecture,” he said.
It was learnt that a clear picture on how the 40, 000 Community Policing Officers will be issued after the meetings between the Police High Command and the Police Service Commission arrive at workable modalities.
