News
The List of De-Registered Political Parties
Advanced Allied Party (AAP), All Blending Party (ABP), Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD), Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Alliance for Democracy (AD), All Grassroots Alliance (AGA), All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP), Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP), Alliance For New Nigeria (ANN), Alliance National Party (ANP), Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), and African People Alliance (APA).
Others are Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA), Alternative Party of Nigeria (APN), Alliance of Social Democrats (ASD), Alliance for a United Nigeria (AUN), Better Nigeria Progressive Party (BNPP), Change Advocacy Party (CAP), Coalition for Change (CC), Change Nigeria Party (CNP), Congress of Patriots (COP), Democratic Alternative (DA), Democratic People’s Congress (DPC), Democratic People’s Party (DPP), Fresh Democratic Party (FDP), Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN), Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Hope Democratic Party (HDP), Independent Democrats (ID), Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP), Kowa Party (KP), Liberation Movement (LM), and Legacy Party of Nigeria (LPN).
The rest include, Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA), Modern Democratic Party (MDP), Masses Movement of Nigeria (MMN), Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN), Movement for the Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRDD), National Action Council (NAC), Nigeria Community Movement Party (NCMP), National Conscience Party (NCP), Nigeria Democratic Congress Party (NDCP), National Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP), Nigeria Elements Progressive Party (NEPP), Nigeria for Democracy (NFD), New Generation Party of Nigeria (NGP), National Interest Party (NIP), Nigeria People’s Congress (NPC), New Progressive Movement (NPM), National Unity Party (NUP), People’s Coalition Party (PCP), People for Democratic Change (PDC), and People’s Democratic Movement (PDM).
Also deregistered are, Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA), Providence People’s Congress (PPC), People’s Party of Nigeria (PPN), People’s Progressive Party (PPP), People’s Trust (PT), Reform and Advancement Party (RAP), Re-Build Nigeria Party (RBNP), Restoration Party of Nigeria (RP), Save Nigeria Congress (SNC), Sustainable National Party (SNP), Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), United Democratic Party (UDP), United Patriots (UP), United People’s Congress (UPC), Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), United Progressive Party (UPP), We The People Nigeria (WTPN), Young Democratic Party (YDP), Young Electorates Solidarity (YES) as well as Youth Party (YP).

Why INEC De-Registered 74 Political Parties, Left 18 …Fixes Dates For Edo, Ondo Gov Polls …To Create More 30, 027 Polling Units
The Independent National electoral Commission (INEC) has deregistered 74 political parties out of Nigeria’s 92 parties as preparations for the 2023 general election gather momentum.
The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the declaration at a news conference, yesterday, in Abuja.
He said the decision of the commission was in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).
With the new decision, Nigeria now has 18 political parties, Yakubu said.
The commission cleared 16 political parties, which it said have fulfilled the requirements for existence in line with Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
The successful parties are Accord Party (AP), Action Alliance (AA), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM).
Others are Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).
According to him, 75 parties didn’t satisfy the requirement but one went to court.
Mahmood also said the Booth Party (BP), which registered after 2019, would continue to exist
He said INEC de-registered the 74 political parties for failing to satisfy the requirements to operate as contained in the Fourth Alteration to the Constitution.
The commission also fixed the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states on September 19 and October 10, 2020, respectively.
INEC also announced that it has deregistered 74 political parties, yesterday.
However, over five years after its botched attempt to create additional 30, 027 Polling Units, INEC has hinted of plans to create more units across the country before the 2023 general election.
The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, gave the hint, yesterday, in Abuja when he received Geographic Information System (GIS) support equipment donated by the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES).
According to him, Nigeria is currently underserved with its 119,973 polling units and over 57,000 voting points.
The electoral umpire had in August, 2014, proposed to create additional 30, 027 polling units, with the Northern region getting 21, 615 while the Southern region would make do with 8, 412 units.
The development had pitched both regions against each other forcing INEC to later jettison the plan.
However, at a brief ceremony, yesterday, the INEC chairman appreciated the support of ECES and acknowledged that the equipment would assist the commission in the area of delimitation of constituencies which is one of the constitutional responsibilities of INEC.
He said; “Your assistance will be great in addition to what we have been trying to do. Already, the commission is considering the possibility of creating additional polling units before the 2023 general election”.
“It (Nigeria) is a huge country and the population is rising and each time myself and the commissioners travel around the country, and we see new settlements emerging, we wonder how would these new settlements be served by polling units so that Nigerians don’t have to travel long distances in order to vote on election day”.
Yakubu added that, “at the moment we have 119,973 polling units, we also have over 57,000 voting points making a total of over 180,000 polling units and voting points, yet if you look at some of the satellite images and you place dots on spots where there are polling units in relation to the vast area where we have no polling units, we are still under served even with the initiative of the commission in operating voting points and voting point settlements, so GIS in our operation with the equipment that we have will be a great facilitator in the efforts of the commission in that respect” .
The INEC chairman further added that the commission was already collaborating with the National Population Commission (NPC) in order to achieve the objective of delimiting constituencies and creating new polling units that would cater for the voting needs of Nigeria’s increasing population.
The National Commissioner in charge of the GIS Laboratory, Dr Mohammed Mustafa Lecky said “the GIS Laboratory in which the donated equipment will be utilized, is part of the INEC Strategic Plan and Strategic Plan of Action (SPSPA) designed to improve access to accurate, complete and geospatially referenced high-resolution electoral data for decision making across all functions of the commission.
“Over the course of its value-added work, the INEC GIS Laboratory would collect, store, process and make available electoral spatial delimitation data, including generating directional spatial maps for election day activities and making available Atlas of results of elections using adequately trained staff in mobile spatial data collection technology”, Lecky added.
The Programme Coordinator of ECES, Ms Maria Mauro commended the commission’s continued efforts to improve the electoral system.

Don’t Be Cowed By Other Arms Of Govt, Wike Tells Judiciary
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on the Judiciary to always dispense justice according to the law, pointing out that the Judiciary must not allow itself to be intimidated by other arms of government.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said that the Judiciary remains vital to the sustenance of democracy.
He said: “You are the ones to decide what is right or wrong. Never allow anyone to intimidate you. The moment you take the oath of office, dispense Justice according to the law.
“People are afraid to dispense justice because of intimidation. In some cases, they use the EFCC to intimidate judges. Whether or not you do your work, they will come after you. Without the Judiciary, there will be no democracy”.
Wike said that the Executive and Legislative Arms of Government are far more corrupt than the Judiciary, but they are the arms that criticise the Judiciary all the time.
“The most corrupt arms of Government are the Executive and Legislative Arms. When they say that the Judiciary is corrupt, I laugh. The pressure on the Judiciary is from the Executive and Legislative Arms. The people who initiate the process are the ones who are corrupt”, he said.
Wike regretted that the judges have allowed themselves to be boxed to a corner by the Executive and the Legislative Arms, each time they fail to rise up to the occasion.
He said: “The Judiciary must stand up to say that enough is enough. If you don’t stand up, then this democracy is in danger.”
The governor said that as a result of calculated intimidation, the Judiciary is afraid to relate with state governments to get support that will enhance the administration of justice.
He noted that all security agencies, especially the military and the police regularly demand and get regular financial and logistics support from state governments, but people prevent the Judiciary from doing same.
“The military and police and other security agencies come here regularly to collect financial support. If I tell you what the Rivers State Government spends on the security agencies, you will be shocked.
“State governments must support the administration of justice”, he said.
Speaking further, the Rivers State governor called on the President Court of Appeal to increase the number of judges in the Port Harcourt Division because it is second only to the Lagos Division in terms of volume of cases.
He congratulated the retiring President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa for attaining the retirement age, and commended her for the contributions she has made to the growth of the court.
Earlier, the President Court of Appeal of Nigeria, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa said that she was in Rivers State as part of the process for her to bow out of the court, having reached the retirement age of 70 years.
She commended the Rivers State governor for the upgrade and remodelling of befitting accommodation for Court of Appeal Justices of the Port Harcourt Division.

Imo Guber Poll: Ihedioha Lists Grounds Of Appeal At S’Court
Former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha has prayed the Supreme Court to set aside the judgment it delivered on January 14 which nullified his election.
The court had declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 9 governorship election in the state.
Ihedioha and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) filed their application through their lawyer Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, pursuant to Section 6 (6) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Section 22 of the Supreme Court Act, 2004.
They said that the apex court was misled into giving that judgment, describing the apex court judgment as a nullity, and asked that the decision be set aside.
They claimed that Uzodinma and his party fraudulently misled the apex court into holding that 213,495 votes were unlawfully excluded from the votes they scored in the governorship election held on March 9, 2019.
They recalled that that Uzodinma, while under cross-examination, admitted that he was the person, who computed the result that gave him the 213,495 votes alleged to have been excluded from his total votes in the election and not INEC.
“The fraudulent nature of the additional votes was demonstrated by the fact that the total votes cast as shown in the first appellant/respondent’s computation was more than the total number of voters accredited for the election and in some polling units more than the total number of registered voters.
“The fraud was also demonstrated by the fact that the result computed by the first appellant/respondent showed only the votes of the first applicant and the first appellant/respondent without specifying the votes scored by the other 68 candidates who participated in the election.
“The judgment which is a nullity ought to be set aside because it was given per incuriam, meaning the previous court judgment failed to pay attention to relevant statutory provision or precedents.
“That the judgment is a nullity having been delivered without jurisdiction”, they noted.
Ihedioha and PDP also said that by Exhibit A1, the total number of voters accredited for the election was 823, 743, while the total valid votes cast was 731, 485.
They pointed out that the inclusion of 213, 695 votes for the first appellant/respondent, made the total number of votes cast at the election to be more than the total number of voters accredited for the election.
