Niger Delta
2020 Flood Warning: RSG Urges Residents Not To Panic …Clear Drains, Water Channels, Obuah Advises
The Rivers State Government has called on residents of the state not to panic over the prediction of dangerous flooding this year by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).
The Acting Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Environment, Mr Charles George, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, said the ministry was working with the Rivers State House of Assembly to set-up the state emergency response team on flood.
He said the team, when established, will work with companies operating in the state and other stakeholders to tackle all incidences of flooding in the state.
Also reacting, the Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah urged the people of the state to take advantage of the dry season to empty their drainages and other water channels to avoid blockage ahead of the 2020 flood warnings by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).
Obuah made the appeal, yesterday, shortly after his routine monitoring exercise of major streets and roads in Port Harcourt, the state capital and its environs.
According to him, “My appeal is premised on the latest prediction by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) that there would be greater flooding with disastrous consequences this year, particularly in the South-South states”.
He regretted that some residents and those doing business in the state have cultivated the habit of indiscriminate dumping of solid wastes and plastics into canals which also cause blockage of canals and cause flooding.
Obuah appealed to Rivers people to make adequate preparation against the coming rainy season, regretting that the incidence of flooding might manifest in the state just as predicted by the NIHSA, if people fail to heed the warnings issued by the agency before the onset of the rainy season.
According to the 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) released by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMet), February 24, 2020, was the predicted onset of rainfall in the South-South while the predicted cessation date is December 28, 2020, implying a longer period of rainy season.
Obuah said the situation called for collaborative efforts by residents across the 23 local government areas to ensure that the state was not caught up by the impending flood disaster, and also charged Rivers people to ensure that their drainages and other water channels were regularly cleared of wastes.
The RIWAMA boss noted that the agency had often warned residents and those doing business in the state to adhere to environmental rules by not throwing garbage into the drainages and other waterways, as these would impede the free flow of water.
“The flood disaster which devastated several parts of the state in 2012 is still very fresh in mind and should serve as a wake-up call for all residents and people doing business in the state to take appropriate steps to avoid a repeat of that experience”, Obuah advised.
Niger Delta
Nigeria In Dire Need Of Relationship Mending, NIPR Insists
The National President of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mallam Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, has stated that as a country, Nigeria needs relationship mending to put things right for development.
Stating this during a courtesy call on the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim in his office, yesterday, the NIPR boss said this is because, a lot of relationships in the country are cracked, and therefore needs Public Relations (PR) to mend it.
Emphasising the need for all to accept the truth as a means to enhance mending relationships, he noted that PR does not mean telling lies to merely create a feeling of everything being okay, rather it calls for an acceptance of the truth before coming up with solution.
“At the moment, particularly in this country (Nigeria), we need a lot of relationship mending. Our relationships are cracked, there’s no other time that Nigeria is in need of PR than now.
“In PR, we don’t tell ourselves lie. We don’t tell ourselves everything is okay simply because we want to see things being okay. You’ve to acknowledge that a problem exists before how to solve it.
“If we keep on playing the ostrich, we’re not going anywhere. We have to acknowledge that we have a problem. The country we have today is not the one we used to have. The country we used to have was far better than the one we have today.
“We can always retrace our steps, ask ourselves pertinent, even difficult questions, come up with answers as to where we got it wrong, what happened before, and what happened afterwards that makes us see things in different perspectives”, he said.
It’s in this light that the NIPR boss views the appointment of Pastor Paulinus Nsirim as Commissioner for Information and Communications as a clear acknowledgement of the importance of professionalism and excellence in the development of Rivers State, and Nigeria at large.
While congratulating the Commissioner over his appointment, Mallam Siraju stated that the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, also deserves accolade for appointing a professional, and in so doing exhibited an acceptance of the importance of giving professionalism it’s place in order to develop the country.
“I want to congratulate the governor for two things: the first is for putting a square peg in a square hole, for recognising excellence; the second, and equally important, is for realising that for us to do things properly in this country, the right things must be done”, he said.
In his speech, the commissioner emphasised on the governor’s commitment to appointing the right people into his cabinet in order to enhance the achievement of the goals of the NEW Rivers Vision.
“His Excellency, Nyesom Wike, the architect of the NEW Rivers Vision, has demonstrated clearly that he wants to place emphasis on professional competence in his choice of those who’re members of his cabinet.
“My appointment stands out as one of those positive statements that he has made very boldly, to say that managing public communication, and government information at this point in history, will require a competent and thorough bred professional”, he said.
He continued that the governor is “a man that understands the dynamics of power, politics, and leadership, and he’s ready prepared to get imputes from professional groups. His primary goal as a governor is to make Rivers State a destination of choice, and he has worked, and still working tirelessly to ensure that that goal is achieved”, he said.
In the NIPR National President’s entourage were the immediate past President of the State Chapter, Samuel Toby Oseloka, and Chief Casca Ogosu, a Fellow of NIPR in Rivers State.
Present at the visit were the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Barrister Ibiwari Clapton-Ogolo, and all the directors in the ministry.
Niger Delta
Court Dismisses TIMARIV Suit Against Disbandment
The National Industrial Court sitting in Port Harcourt has dismissed the application of over 300 disengaged workers of the Rivers State Transport Management Agency (TIMARIV) challenging their disbandment by the Rivers State Government.
The court ruled that available evidence showed that TIMARIV workers were employed according to the contract of engagement stipulated in their employment letters, and not as civil servants working for the state government.
It would be recalled that the Rivers State Government had disengaged the TIMARIV workers in June, 2015.
Delivering his judgment, Justice Kola Olalere held that there was no proof that the disengaged TIMARIV workers were employed as civil servants of the Rivers State Government.
Justice Olalare also held that the disengaged TIMARIV workers were not entitled to allowances, compensation, gratuity and retirement emoluments because their conditions of service did not grant them such rights.
The judge further held that the matter was defective because it was brought through originating summons instead of complaints.
Addressing journalists shortly after the judgement, the state Counsel, Patrick Enebeli said that the judgment has proved that the disengaged TIMARIV workers have no case.
Niger Delta
Monarch Hails Wike Over Commissioner’s Appointment
The Eze Ala Umuokolo and Paramount Ruler of Obete, Ndoki Community in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Peter Ubadineke Umenta, has applauded Governor Nyesom Wike for the appointment of Mrs Ifeyinwa Nwankpa as the state Commissioner for Commerce and Industry.
Umenta noted in an interview that the commissioner is an illustrious daughter of Oyigbo, whose contributions to the development of the area, cannot be over-emphasised, adding that as a member of the state Executive Council, she would no doubt bring to bear on her position her vast wealth of experience and do the people of the area proud.
While thanking the Governor for the appointment, Umenta expressed confidence that the commissioner would live up to the expectation of the people as well as justify her appointment, describing her as the eye of the people in the Wike administration.
He also thanked Oyigbo stakeholders for finding the commissioner worthy by recommending her for the appointment, ostensibly due to her track record of impressive performance over the years.
The monarch commended the Wike administration for embarking on the construction of three flyover bridges simultaneously in Port Harcourt as part of efforts by his administration to decongest traffic in the city, stressing that this bold initiative, in addition to the setting up of the taskforce on street trading and illegal motor parks, was gradually restoring the Garden City status of Port Harcourt.
He equally lauded the governor in the area of security, contending that the launch of the Operation Sting security outfit by the government was responsible for the relative peace the people of the state were currently experiencing, and urged the government to sustain the good works of his administration.
