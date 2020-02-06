Focus
Public Hospitals Need Better Attention
One of the basic responsibilities of any government around the world is to provide social services for the people. One of these social services includes the provision of hospitals both at local, state and federal levels.
Indeed, there are several buildings and structures in Nigeria that are tagged hospitals but they are not, in the true sense of it. Some lack modern equipment with acute shortage of doctors and other medical personnel.
Nigeria’s government seems to have totally abandoned this very important sector because the ruling elites have nothing to do with Nigerian hospitals. Governors, president, permanent secretaries, local government chairmen, top government officials and the wealthy ones either go abroad or get medical help from private hospitals.
The amount of money spent abroad on what is now termed medical tourism is enough to provide good equipment to our public hospitals and to also give our local doctors the required training.
For this barbaric and inhumane treatment to be curbed, government should ban all government officials and their family members from going abroad for medical care, while doctors who are in active service should not be allowed to establish their own hospitals.
Also, government should provide all the necessary equipment and materials needed, senior nurses should not be allowed to establish private hospitals and more doctors and nurses should be employed.
By: Siki Robinson, Port Harcourt.
Focus
Check Rising Cases Of Underage Rape
Rape as we used to know it, was a sexual act between two adults but usually initiated by a male against the female gender. Though this is not to say that women do not engineer the action, but it was rare.
It is, however, disheartening these days to hear cases of rape against underage children and even babies in towns and cities across Nigeria today.
This situation surely calls for urgent attention. Causes of infant rape include: inordinate sexual gratification, ritual purposes, parental negligence, nature of parental profession, among others.
Prevention of child rape is always the best option. The most important preventive mechanism lies with the parents/guardians being vigilant. In fact, extraordinary kind of vigilance is recommended today, especially for the girl-child.
Parents should desist from sending their female children on errands carelessly. Also, they must teach them how to sit properly and not to sit on any male’s lap.
Finally, I expect elders and leaders of our towns and villages to consciously rise to the occasion and campaign against the rising cases of rape in their domains.
By: Godspeed Fombo, Port Harcourt.
Focus
Invest Masively In Agriculture
For some time now, our airwaves, the social media have been dominated by talks on how bad Nigeria’s economy has become and the need to diversify our economy.
It is no longer news that the price of oil in the international market keeps going down and that has dealt big blow on countries like Nigeria whose main source of income is oil, thus the urgent need to consider the development of other sectors that will help in reviving the economy.
And which other sector easily comes to mind than the agricultural sector. With the large, fertile land Nigeria is blessed with, many say there is no reason for the country to lack food and other necessities of life if adequate investment had been made in the agricultural sector. But the total neglect of this viable sector over the years has made the country to depend on other countries for virtually every commodity used in the country.
So, investment in agriculture is the key to the revival and sustenance of our economy. This will also create plenty of job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths in the country, thereby reducing crime in the society.
Nigeria is blessed with huge human capital, why can’t our nation be a place where people can come and manufacture goods at reduced cost and sell to other countries as is being done currently in China? That, of course, means that the power sector must also be looked into for there can be no industrialisation without constant power supply.
We need a true federation where every state should be autonomous, manage their natural resources and only pay a percentage to the Federal government. That will make every state look inwards and encourage competitive growth and self-reliance.
By: Nicholas Okpara, Owerri
Focus
Indecent Dressing Degrades A Woman
It is indeed a thing of shame that women of these days are involved in this shameful act; indecent dressing. Indecent dressing is the exposure of some parts of one’s body such as buttocks, breast, all in the name of fashion. This is not only seen among women but men as well. Some men also display their buttocks all in the name of sagging. The worst part of it is that some married women are also guilty of this shameful act. I don’t really know what they have in mind doing this. These clothes include miniskirts, short wears, transparent dresses and tight dresses.
The worst is that some parents encourage this ill behaviour by allowing their children put on such clothes. A good parent should caution their child and tell them to remove any indecent garment they put on. A good parent should dress decently so that their children will learn from her as children, copy what they see more and what you teach them. In some churches, they allow girls put on any type of cloth they like. Even when the reverends or pastors observe that, they keep silent over it. Some even go to the extent of encouraging them to put on indecent dressing however all in a bid to attract more people to the churches.
Recently, the case of rape is on the increase and this might be attributed to the indecent ways our women and girls appear these days.
I therefore enjoin parents, particularly mothers, to form the habit of dressing decently. They should also teach their daughters and wards to dress properly as that is their responsibility. Parents should make our society a better place by training their children properly.
Hope Balafama,
Port Harcourt.
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Group Claims Fulani Ownership Of Land From Sokoto To Atlantic
-
Politics3 days ago
Imo Guber Tussle: Supreme Court Knows I Have A Case -Ihedioha
-
Politics3 days ago
Edo 2020: PDP Stands Chance Of Producing Next Gov-Makinde
-
Politics3 days ago
Crack In Ogun ADC As Lawmakers Disagree Over Impromptu Meeting
-
News3 days ago
Adeboye Leads Millions In Protest Against Insecurity …Demands Overhaul Of Security Framework …There’s War To Islamise, Wipe Out Christians, Enenche Alerts
-
Education3 days ago
RSG Moves To Introduce Indigenous Languages In Public Schools …As Commissioner Inaugurates Technical Committee
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Council Boss To Deliver 30-Room Lodge For Corps Members
-
News3 days ago
Ihedioha: S’Court Judgement, Momentary Setback For Imo People -Anglican Bishops