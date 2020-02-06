News
FUNAM And Sponsors Of Hate Speech Bill
The Tide newspaper of Monday, February 3, 2020, carried the following news items, “Group Claims Fulani Ownership of Land From Sokoto To Atlantic” (Page 5). A little known Fulani group: Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) was quoted as giving a notice of a planned conquest of the entire territory from Sokoto to the Atlantic Ocean. President of that group is said to be one Badu Salisu Ahmadu who was quoted as saying that “any attack on a single Fulani is an attack on all. Any such attacks must be countered with triple measure.”
Badu Salisu Ahmadu was reacting to a recent killing in Plateau State by armed Fulani herdsmen, different from 2018 Benue massacre by same herdsmen. He was said to be quite unapologetic about the killings and claiming that the Fulani had been attacked before. A more audacious aspect of Ahmadu’s outburst is the claim of the existence of a Fulani Strike Force, ever ready for acts of brigandage.
There is a growing suspicion across the country that apart from being treated as over-pampered babies, the Fulani ethnic group in Nigeria, tacitly claims to be above the law. This can be a dangerous precedent if such frame of mind is allowed to go with impunity.
Being an old hand in intelligence and security operations, one finds it difficult to believe that the nation’s security network can remain blind to the provocative audacity of a group of “sacred Nigerians.” On a flashback, between February and June 1966, utterances and actions similar to what FUNAM is doing currently, were put together and sent to appropriate quarters as highly classified reports. Strangely, similar silence and attitude as currently prevailing, were the experiences of that time, until massive and organised slaughters began soon after.
Unfortunately for the history of Nigeria, some of the radical zealots of 1966 spoiling for blood, are today seeing what they were unable to see in the past years of madness. It would not be difficult to figure out that there had been some standing agenda in some quarters, hiding under the cover of politics and patiently waiting on the wings for an opportunity to drive home such hidden agenda.
The fact that a patriotic and noble effort to place Nigeria on the path of sanity, was tagged as an effort at ethnic domination, took the nation back to what we sought to escape from.
Today, the nation is paying gradually for the folly, myopia and mendacity of the clever counter plot of 1966. Those who would not want their hidden plots and wrong doing to be brought to light would go to any length to destroy what stands on their way.
For a group that calls itself Fulani Nationality Movement to claim that Plateau-Benue and the rest of Nigeria is an indigenous territory of the Fulani people, is not only a provocative statement but a hate speech. Is such claim not capable of making other ethnic groups to be on their guard? Especially when such arrogant claim is accompanied by acts of impunity and brigandage, are other Nigerians expected to sit and stare when dangers are looming?
Or would anyone deny the existence of dangers when FUNAM is threatening to carry out an old mandate of their fore-fathers? Does the utterance of the president of FUNAM not remind Nigerians of the mandate of Late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sarduana of Sokoto: “The new nation called Nigeria should be an estate from our great-grand father, Othoman Dan Fodio…?
Are the “Minorities of the North” not serving as willing tools” and “the South as conquered territories”? Are we not seeing ruthless prevention of a change of power? Where these old mandates are not being accomplished via political and military measures, are the antics of Fulani Nationality Movement, herdsmen and Boko Haram terrorists, not parts of the game plan? Who is fooling who?
Specifically, one would have expected the sponsors of hate speech bill and the nation’s security apparatus to swing into action, to see that FUNAM does not plunge Nigeria into avoidable state of insecurity. It would be fool hardly to regard the utterances and activities of the Fulani Nationality Movement as jokes. If the movement could go to the extent of having a Standing Strike Force ready for possible slaughter, coupled with what Fulani herdsmen had done in the past, then only fools would call them jokers. Surely, they are not!
Known predominantly as herdsmen, the facts that they now go with sophisticated and prohibited firearms, cannot be justified on the ground of protecting themselves from cattle rustlers. They have been known to rape and kill women in farmlands, such that farmers are now afraid to go to farms for fear of herdsmen. Much have been said over this issue that definite actions to check the impunity of herdsmen should have been taken to avert worse security problems. Must we sit as danger looms?
With deadly weapons and perhaps sympathy of powerful groups and authorities, some people may think that they have a monopoly of violence but this is not always so. Justice remains the most valid weapon.
Court Sentences Man To Death By Hanging For Killing Wife
An FCT High Court in Jabi, Abuja, yesterday, sentenced a 38-year-old man, Eric Chigbor, to death by hanging for killing his wife.
The police charged Chigbor with culpable homicide.
Justice Charles Agbaza, who found Chigbor guilty of killing his wife, Jessica, said the prosecution was able to prove, with cogent evidence, that the convict intentionally killed the deceased.
The judge rejected the defendant’s plea of not guilty, noting that based on the evidence before him, such plea was not plausible and that the prosecution was able to establish all the ingredients of culpable homicide as provided for in Section 220 of the Penal Code.
He said the offence contravened Sections 220 of the Penal Code and is punishable under Section 221 of the same statute.
In his judgment, Agbaza held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.
He said, “In the circumstances, the court finds the defendant guilty of the charge of causing the death of Jessica, on February 3, 2015.
“He is accordingly convicted. Before the court pronounces sentence on the defendant, and noting the plea of the defence counsel and the response of the prosecution counsel, note that the plea of allocutus has no place here, in view of the mandatory nature of the sentence provided under the law, which the defendant is charged, having been found guilty.
“Consequently, with the mandatory position of the law as provided by Section 221 of the Penal Code Law, and in the light of the above, the punishment for the offence of culpable homicide which the defendant has been convicted of is hereby sentenced to death.
“This will serve as a deterrent to others because of the rising wave of either wife or husband beating, resulting to death in our society.
“The court does not have discretion to impose any other punishment, much as it may, the law must be fulfilled at all times and in all situations.
“The defendant, having been convicted for the offence of culpable homicide under Section 221 of the Penal Code as charged, is sentenced to death. The sentence of the court upon you is that you be hanged by the neck until you be dead, and may the Lord have mercy on your soul”, the judge said.
The judge concluded by informing the convict that he had right of appeal to the Appeal Court within 30 days.
The convict, who resided with his deceased wife at No 10, Off Sabongari Road, Bwari, Abuja, took his wife’s corpse to the hospital in the early hours of February 3, 2015, and told the Mortician that the deceased committed suicide by taking Sniper.
Other witnesses, including neighbours, the Mortician and the police gave different evidence.
The convict, a bakery worker, had admitted during cross-examination that he used to quarrel with his wife, a corps member at the time, but had never laid his hands on her.
He said he had come back from work the day she died to meet the door to his apartment open, and when he walked in, he saw his wife on the bed, and when he called her, she did not respond.
He said his wife committed suicide because she was indebted to some people, and she was hypertensive.
A pathological autopsy carried out suggested that the deceased had a heart condition which may have deteriorated as the result of the matrimonial crisis she was going through.
Neighbours, however, said he was constantly beating her, and he would lock the door to avoid them from interfering.
The Mortician said there were bruises to her face and other parts of her body when she was brought to the hospital.
Presidency, CAN Spa Over Buhari’s Claim On Boko Haram Victims
The Presidency and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have sharply disagreed with the President Muhammadu Buhar’s claim in an op-ed published in a Christian newsmagazine in the United States that 90 per cent of the victims of terrorism in Nigeria were Muslims.
The disagreement between the two parties in this melodrama came to the fore, yesterday, following separate statements disputing and affirming the claim, and clarifying issues around the payment or non-payment of ransom for the release of Dapchi and Chibok schoolgirls.
While the Presidency urged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to desist from disinformation which can further divide Nigerians, the CAN leadership fired back, insisting that the President’s claim was false and baseless.
The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, made the call in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.
Adesina was reacting to what he described as, “unfounded allegations by the Christian Association of Nigeria about the payment or non-payment of ransom for the release of the Chibok and Dapchi schoolgirls.”
The CAN’s Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Kwamkur Samuel, was quoted in the traditional and social media outfits to have said inter alia: “Nigerians need to know, if they have not known the reason why the Presidency could not pay ransom to rescue Chibok girls. It is because 80 per cent to 90 per cent of the girls are Christians.
“The reason why Dapchi girls’ ransom was quickly paid and they were returned is the discovery that most of the girls were Muslims except Leah Sharibu who is still in captivity.”
However, Adesina, also recalled that similar allegation was made by the media in August, 2018, when they quoted a UN Report alleging that the Federal Government paid a “huge ransom” for the release of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls on March 21, 2018.
He said: “The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, immediately disputed the report, insisting that no ransom was paid, little or huge.
Rivers Community Gives Police 14 Days To Produce Two ‘Missing’ Men
The Bille Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, has urged the Rivers State Police Command to show them their two sons arrested alongside 10 others in the community whether dead or alive, threatening legal action, if the police fail to do so within 14 days.
The kingdom made the demand following rumours that the duo, having not been seen since their arrest on January 17, may have been allegedly killed in police cell.
The Chairman of Bille Kingdom Chiefs Council, Alabo Bennett Okpokiye-Dokubo, while addressing the press in Port Harcourt, said the concern of the community is on the whereabouts of two of the persons arrested by the police, Mr. Taminotonye Johnson Dei and Endurance Johnbull.
Okpokiye-Dokubo expressed regrets that since the police arrested over 12 youths from the community, the two persons have not been found in any cell, urging the police to disclose the whereabouts of the two sons of Bille.
He said: “What is puzzling us at present is the whereabouts of our youths, namely, Mr. Taminotonye Johnson Dei and Endurance Johnbull, whom the police arrested together with others on the same day, Friday, January 17, 2020.
“Since then, we have painstakingly searched through the several police detention cells in Port Harcourt with no trace of them, neither has the police said anything contrarily that these two persons are not in their custody.
“We demand the police to immediately produce or release Mr. Taminotonye Johnson and Mr Endurance Johnbull (dead or alive) to us. We demand the police to give firsthand medical assistance to the two youths they intentionally injured.
