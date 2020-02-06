Oil & Energy
Fire Guts TCN’s Power Plant In Ibadan
A power plant belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TRC) located at Ring Road in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital was gutted by fire yesterday.
The fire incident while attracted the attention of security agents, firefighters and other residents who were trying to reduce the damages, lasted for more than one hour.
The cause of the fire and the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, but, firefighters were still at the plant station trying to control the fire.
Though, there are speculations that the power plant belongs to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Regional Communication Officer, Oyo Region of IBEDC, Frank William, confirmed that the power plant belongs to Transmission Company of Nigeria (TRC) and not IBDEC as being speculated.
“This is a fire outbreak at TRC Plant in Ring Road Ibadan. I can confirm to you. But, it does not belong to IBDEC. It is under Transition Company of Nigeria.
“Fire fighters are there and I can confirm that there is a high level of damage control”.
Efforts made by The Tide to get the reaction of the Head of Fire Service in Oyo State, Mr. Mashood Adewuyi, proved abortive.
The Tide reports that the fire incident at TRC plant came barely twenty four hours after a fire outbreak was recorded along the Akala Expressway Elebu area of Ibadan.
On Tuesday, some shops and houses were affected when fire broke out along the Akala Expressway, near the popular Club 360 along Akala Expressway, Elebu, Ibadan.
It was gathered that the fire incident which razed shops on that axis in the early hours of Tuesday broke out from one of the shops.
Group Demands State Of Emergency On N’Delta
A group known as Patriotic Forum of Niger Delta (PAFOND), has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the development of the Niger Delta to address the age-long development neglect in the area.
The group said the people of the Niger Delta should be fully mobilised through the right incentives to participate in functional economic activities that will enhance the economic livelihood of the citizenry.
The group, in a statement made available to The Tide, also called on the Federal Government and other stakeholders to put a check on the activities of multinationals operating in the Niger Delta and make them to operate according to international standards.
The statement commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his plans to reposition the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to live up to its statutory mandate of developing the Niger Delta region.
The statement which was signed by the National chairman of the forum, Comrade Owo Udoh and National Secretary, Comrade Daniel Wilson, stated that the Niger Delta had continued to suffer development neglect despite its huge contributions to the nation’s economy.
The forum urged the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to commence the construction of roads in the Niger Delta and embark on other projects that will create meaningful impact on the lives of the people.
The group also called on other Niger Delta indigenes serving in the present Federal Executive Council, particularly the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, to attract developmental projects to the region.
The group which expressed regrets over the, “infrastructural decay” in the Niger Delta said development potentials in the oil rich region can be properly harnessed if the budgetary allocations for the development of the region are not diverted into personal coffers.
By: Taneh Beemene
Expert Urges FG To Generate More Power
An expert in the Nigerian power sector, Engineer Isaac Adekanya, has urged the Federal Government to generate more energy to serve the power needs of the nation.
The expert who spoke with The Tide in an interview also called for the total liberation of the power sector to allow room for a professionally and institutionally driven power sector delivery.
He attributed the low turn-out in the power sector service delivery to the prioritisation of political and commercial interests on the allocation of the DISCOS, TRANCOS, and GENCOS, at the expense of professionalism and delivery capacity..
The expert who called for more drastic reforms in the power sector said power generation should be liberalised for intense private sector involvement to provide the power needs of the people.
He urged that more attention should be centred on transmission of power, with an adroit check on energy theft and other related challenges.
According to him, “ experts in the power sector should be given the opportunity to make inputs in the formulation of policies and implementation in the power sector, a system in which power sector reforms are devoid of the active participation of the experts in the sector can not bring out the best results, power sector is service sector and efficient economic expansion and enterprise development depends on it.”
Adekanya, a former president of the Port Harcourt branch of the Nigeria Association of Electrical Electronics Engineers, also called for a stronger synergy between academic institutions and the industry in the area of research, information and training.
He said, “to achieve the vision and objectives in the power sector, the academic institutions and the industry must enjoy a robust parttnership, while the industry provides the fund, the institutions provide the information.”
By: Taneh Beemene
FG, Working Out Equitable Electricity Tariffs – Minister
The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman says the ministry and stakeholders of the electricity market are working towards the establishment of a predictable and equitable regulatory regime from the perspective of rate payers and investors.
The minister, who had earlier raised the alarm over the widening liquidity gap in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), said there was need to reinforce market structures and enhance transparency.
Speaking at the International Conference on Energy, Power Systems Operations and Planning (ICEPSOP 2020) in Abuja, Engr Mmman, said the ministry was already working hard to address the challenges by improving metering.
The theme of the conference was: “Empowering Micro Grif with Smart Grid Attributes Development in United States and Africa.”
He said the ministry of power, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Federal Ministry of Finance, and other relevant stakeholders, would consolidate a portfolio of activities deemed critical to the success of the electricity market.
He said: “The widening liquidity gap in the sector makes urgent, the need to reinforce market structures and enhance transparency. To address this challenge we are working hard to improve metering in general and in particular the use of smart meters as well as smart grids.
“In addition, the ministry is coordinating with the regulator, Ministry of Finance, the CBN, and other stakeholders to consolidate a portfolio of activities deemed critical to success.
These include refinement of commercial, technical, and regulatory components of transaction agreements; promotion of discipline; enforcement of contract effectiveness a day; establishing a predictable and equitable regulatory regime from the perspective of rate payers and investors.”
The minister said the ministry is focusing on electricity access for the teeming population through the use of mini-grid and micro-grid, noting that energy access has been a perennial issue particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.
Citing industry data, he said out of the 1.2 billion people without access to electricity, about half of them reside in the region.
He added that electrification rate in Nigeria stands at 55 per cent in urban and 36 per cent in rural communities, but assured that there are already measures in place to promote rural electrification.
Also speaking at the event, the chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Prof. James Momoh, said the conference was to provide the required environment to explore innovative regulatory approaches in promoting efficient and competitive service delivery involving deployment of smart and micro -grid technologies.
The chairman, House Committee on Power, Hon. Magaji Aliyu said as the country battles to generate, transmit and distribute electric power, the country has serious challenges reaching most of the rural areas.
He insisted that the issue of mini-grid development has become crucial in addressing the issue of power supply to remote areas of the country.
