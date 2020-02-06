Sports
Edo 2020: Team Rivers B’ Ball Set To Compete Favourably
The Rivers State Basketball Association says it is working hard to ensure that the team compete favourably with it’s counterparts in other parts of the country at the forthcoming National Sports Festival (NSF) christened “Edo 2020” scheduled to hold next month in Edo State.
One of the state Basketball Coaches, Dagogo Okumgba disclosed this, yesterday during an exclusive interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the team has continued to train for the task ahead in order to be in good shape and as well compete competently when the Fiesta eventually gets underway.
He noted that the team was among team sports that qualified from the South-South Zonal Elimination events for the “Edo 2020” festival, saying that the team is physically and has all it takes to perform well when the chips are down.
He however, explained that they (team) are yet to go into camping as they a- wait directive from the ministry of sports to go ahead.
“We are waiting for a go ahead from the state government to go into camping to further fortify our preparation made so far ahead the NSF,” Coach Dagogo Okumgba said.
He urged the athletes to remain focused, not relent in their efforts to compete with honour and do the state proud at the 20th National Sports Festival come March.
“My advice, the athletes should keep training with diligence, and ensure that they work hard to achieve their target of bring glory to the state. The bottom line is to succeed, hard work pays and it is the reward for every good work,” Coach Okumgba added.
Sports
Wike Reaffirms Commitment To Sports Development
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the state government is perfecting the Real Madrid Football Academy as a fundamental development tool that will serve as a catalyst for uniting kids from all backgrounds under the auspices of football.
Wike, in a keynote address during the 83rd Congress of the International Sport Press Association (AIPS) in Budapest, Hungary, yesterday noted that sports is an avenue to raise young people with the right character and determination to be successful in life.
“In Rivers State, more than 50% of the population falls within the age brackets where talents can be discovered, skills can be sharpened and dreams can be fulfilled through pragmatic nurturing, training and motivation. Football, among other sports, presents itself as one of the best possible way to raising generations of young people with character and determination to achieve outstanding results and prosperity.
“It is true that the future of any country or society is revealed in the character and quality of its youth. But what the youth eventually become in life is also founded on the extent and quality of education and skills they acquire from the cradle to the age of responsibility.
“It has been proven time and time again, that for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, but with latent talents, a successful career in professional football is a sure ticket out of poverty. History is also replete with several inspirational stories about young men and women who have migrated from rags to riches as a result of engaging in successful professional football and other lucrative sporting careers.
Wike recalled the Power of Sports (POS) Africa award to him by AIPS in 2017, noting that the award has spurred him towards greater investments in sports for the benefit of humanity.
The governor outlined the progress made with the Real Madrid Football academy. He said that the world class facilities of the Academy were commissioned in September 2019, while the academy will educate countless young people in the coming years.
High point of the occasion was the presentation of a Recognition Award to Governor Wike by the leadership of AIPS. AIPS Africa through its President, Mitchell Obi also decorated Governor Wike for his contributions to the development of sports in Africa.
Sports
Gombe Govt To Revive School Sports Festival
The Gombe State Government says it is set to revive school sports festival as a tool towards fostering peace and unity while discovering young athletes for the state and the country.
The Executive Chairman, Gombe State Sport Commission, Mr Hamza Soye made this disclosure when members of the state’s chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) paid him a courtesy visit in Gombe, yesterday.
According to Soye, the event will also be used to curb the menace of drug abuse by the youth while also fostering peace and unity that will galvanise more developments for the state.
He stated that the event which was last held in 2001 had been captured in the 2020 budget adding “we had wanted to do it before the National Sports Festival in Edo but for time constraint.
“We have taken it as a challenge and included it in the 2020 budget and at any time we do it after the National Sports Festival it is still right.
“We are committed to grassroots sports development.
“We are not just going to organise sports festival only but also school sports competitions to ensure that we discover more talents that will represent the state and the nation at large.
“Since the focus of this administration is the people, and the youth being the future, we are going to revive sports festival to discover talents and professionalise their talents for them so that talents are not wasted.
“We are passionate about this because most athletes that performed in years past were products of school sports festivals and competitions.
“We will support our young minds to realise their potential in sports,’’ he said.
The executive chairman hinted that the reward system for the youth who make the state proud would be reviewed to ensure “those who win gold or medals for the state are encouraged through special recommendation for jobs’’.
He said that the event when started would draw the interests of the youth away from drugs that presently threaten their health and potential, adding “when sports engage you, nothing else will matter.’’
He also hinted that sports development in the state would be comprehensive and not just on football, stressing that such will allow the commission to discover varieties of athletes.
He decried that private stakeholders had always seen sports funding as an ‘exclusive preserve of government or social services’.
“This should not be the case. Well-meaning Nigerians must support the Federal Government and states in that regard.’’
On the level of preparation for the National Sports Festival in Edo, Soye said, “we are doing everything possible to prepare the team and very soon we will embark on close camping to monitor the team.
“With all we are doing and the high level of preparations and the team spirit we are going to do well in Edo and make the state proud again.’’
Earlier, the state’s SWAN Chairman, Mr Haliru Teli commended the state government for its interest in reviving grassroots sports, stressing that such was needed to raise more athletes to address the dearth of athletes in the country.
Sports
MFN President Lauds Kickboxing/Karate Championship
The just concluded second edition of the Rivers State Kickboxing/Karate Championship, has continued to receive commendations, the latest one came from Mauythai Federation of Nigeria (MFN).
President of MFN, Comrade Paul Egonu, said he was impressed with the way and manner the championship was organised.
Comrade Egonu made the commendation yesterday in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, in Port Harcourt, saying the championship has actually kept youths busy and out of social vices.
“Honestly, I am so impressed with the way and manner the competition was organised. It has actually kept youths busy and out of streets who would have caused problems, that I know.
If other associations can organise this type of competition, then the state would have abundant talents in all sports,” Comrade Egonu said.
He used the forum to also commend the sponsors of the championship, Plant Ngeria.
“I really commend Plant Nigeria for the sponsorship. This is exactly what we are looking for.
I appeal to other multi- national companies to emulate the sponsors of this tournament,” he stated.
In another development the MFN President, Comrade Egonu, reiterated that he would develop Muathythai in Nigeria.
By: Tonye Orabere
