Niger Delta
Council Licenses 15,000 Teachers In Delta
The Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, said that the state had licensed 15,000 teachers out of 45,000 that registered with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).
Ukah, who said this in a statement yesterday, expressed satisfaction that Delta State was rated as one of the highest in the country in the area of compliance.
According to him, the state will continue to sustain its lead in compliance by ensuring that more teachers registered with the council.
He said that in a bid to enhance their professionalism, the ministry under his watch had been carrying out consistent interfacing with teachers in the state through periodic monitoring activities.
The commissioner stressed the need to encourage more people to embrace teaching profession.
He noted that this was not the best time to ask unregistered teachers to go adding that instead they should be given the opportunity to update themselves.
“One thousand teachers employed by the Okowa administration in 2019 were strictly qualified teachers with a minimum of first degree in education,’’ he stated.
Ukah pledged the state government’s cooperation with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria.
“The Ministry will review its data base to ascertain which sector recorded the highest compliance with the registration in the state.
“All hands must be on deck in tackling examination malpractice in schools,’’ he said.
Ukah commended stakeholders in the state for the unprecedented compliance of the state in the registration and licensing of teachers.
Niger Delta
Monarch Hails Wike Over Commissioner’s Appointment
The Eze Ala Umuokolo and Paramount Ruler of Obete, Ndoki Community in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Peter Ubadineke Umenta, has applauded Governor Nyesom Wike for the appointment of Mrs Ifeyinwa Nwankpa as the state Commissioner for Commerce and Industry.
Umenta noted in an interview that the commissioner is an illustrious daughter of Oyigbo, whose contributions to the development of the area, cannot be over-emphasised, adding that as a member of the state Executive Council, she would no doubt bring to bear on her position her vast wealth of experience and do the people of the area proud.
While thanking the Governor for the appointment, Umenta expressed confidence that the commissioner would live up to the expectation of the people as well as justify her appointment, describing her as the eye of the people in the Wike administration.
He also thanked Oyigbo stakeholders for finding the commissioner worthy by recommending her for the appointment, ostensibly due to her track record of impressive performance over the years.
The monarch commended the Wike administration for embarking on the construction of three flyover bridges simultaneously in Port Harcourt as part of efforts by his administration to decongest traffic in the city, stressing that this bold initiative, in addition to the setting up of the taskforce on street trading and illegal motor parks, was gradually restoring the Garden City status of Port Harcourt.
He equally lauded the governor in the area of security, contending that the launch of the Operation Sting security outfit by the government was responsible for the relative peace the people of the state were currently experiencing, and urged the government to sustain the good works of his administration.
Niger Delta
Lulu-Briggs: Abonnema Monarch Inaugurates Conciliatory Committee
Worried over the lingering crisis rocking the family of late oil magnate and philanthropist, Chief O.B.Lulu-Briggs, which has stalled his burial for nearly two years, the Amanyanabo of Abonnema, King Disrael, Gbobo Bob-Manuel has inaugurated a Conciliatory Committee to liaise with the aggrieved factions in the family in order to give the late Paramount Head of Young Briggs House a befitting burial.
The Committee comprised of notable chiefs and individuals, drawn from the principal Kalabari towns of Abonnema, Bakana and Buguma, also includes the three Chairmen of Akuku-Toru, Asari-Toru Degema LGAs.
Inaugurating the Conciliatory Committee recently in Abonnema, the Amanyanabo maintained that the committee was not a burial committee but an interface body that would liaise with the widow of the late chief, Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs and her step son and head of the Lulu-Briggs House, Chief Dumo Lulu- Briggs.
While disclosing that both Seinye and Dumo gave their consent for the setting up of the Conciliatory Committee, the Amanyanabo appealed for understanding from all interested parties as the continued delay of the burial had led to an embarrassment on the Kalabari people.
He stressed the need for a halt to the ongoing media war by parties involved in the crisis, while all pending suits incurring injunctions delaying the burial be immediately vacated.
The Amanyanabo also tasked the committee not to be involved in the distribution or sharing of the estate of the late Chief. adding that the committee’s mandate is to see to the peaceful interment of the deceased.
The Amanyanabo appealed to members of the committee to work assiduously to ensure, that the burial to takes place within the next 30 days, as according to him, finance would not be a problem to have the remains of the late high chief laid to rest.
He urged them to interface with everyone involved in the matter, in order to ensure that the late philanthropist is peacefully and timely interred.
By: John Bibor & Amina Ngoma
Niger Delta
Obaseki Demolishes Hotel Allegedly Built On Govt Land
Edo State Government yesterday afternoon commenced demolition of a multi -million naira hotel belonging to Tony Kabaka Adun.
Bulldozers and security personnel were mobilised to the hotel at about 12 noon and began the demolition.
It was part of the state government’s commitment to removal of illegal structures erected on government property, including public schools and waterways as well as roof eave-extensions and structures erected on the right of way of roads/streets, moats, river banks, TCN high tension lines, among others in Benin City and other major settlements in the state.
Residents in the area trooped out to watch the demolition of the hotel.
The Edo State Government had in October last year, through the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, issued a seven-day notice to Tony Adun to remove his T. Latifah Hotel and Suites, located at the Ugbor axis of the State capital.
It said the hotel was built on a property belonging to Ugbor Primary School.
Kabaka, who had vowed to die if the hotel was demolished, later opted to beg Governor Godwin Obaseki.
He apologised to Governor Obaseki for the words he used in the previous video saying he was “angered.”
Tony was engaged by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole administration to collect taxes from drivers.
He and other private revenue contractors were sacked by Governor Godwin Obaseki, who insisted the state government has the ability to collect its revenue.
Speaking on why the hotel must be demolished, Governor Godwin Obaseki said that no amount of blackmail would stop him from demolishing the building because it was built on government property.
Governor Obaseki told reporters last year that there was no political undertone in the decision since he had warned in the past that his administration would not tolerate lawlessness.
According to him: “Businesses cannot thrive when there is anarchy and complete disrespect for the law. For us as a government whatever we need to do to ensure that there is law and order will be done.
“If you have done the wrong thing and taken over properties that is not yours, to build on government property is the wrong thing to do.
