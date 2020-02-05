Niger Delta
RSG Takes Steps To Combat Lassa Fever
The Rivers State Government has taken concrete steps to combat the further spread of Lassa fever in the state.
The Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, who stated this while declaring open a one-day Sensitization Seminar on Lassa Fever for staff of Government House, Port Harcourt, said that in the last one week, the state has not recorded any new cases of Lassa fever following the maximum support the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has put in place through the Ministry of Health.
“The Rivers State Government through the Ministry of Health has taken drastic measures with the support of his Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, to combat the further spread of the Lassa fever, and I believe that in the last one week, we have not heard about any new case of Lassa fever in the state”.
Woke urged staff of Government House, who participated at the event, to make judicious use of the knowledge acquired from the programme and help to educate their neighbours, friends, associates, business colleagues, including church members on how to prevent the spread of Lassa fever.
“Those of you who work here will understand the sensitive nature of Government House; it is the epicentre of the state. Whatever knowledge you acquire from this programme, take it home and educate your neighbours, friends, associates, church members and business colleagues on the awareness to avoid the spread of Lassa fever”, he said.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Dr. Onyenachi Nwankwor called for regular hygiene to be practiced, adding that if proper hygiene was observed, people in the society would avoid 70 percent of contagious diseases.
Earlier in her presentation, Senior Medical Doctor at the Government House, Dr. Miller Finebone, had said that the one-day sensitization campaign on Lassa fever was organized to educate staff of Government House on the need to prevent the spread of Lassa fever.
She noted that the deadly virus’ common symptoms that can be identified from suspected persons infected include, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, chest pain, hearing loss, general fever, malaria, back pain, amongst others.
We’re Perfecting Real Madrid Academy As Dev Tool – Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that the state government was perfecting the Real Madrid Football Academy as a fundamental development tool that would serve as a catalyst for uniting kids from all backgrounds under the auspices of football.
Delivering a keynote address during the 83rd Congress of the International Sport Press Association (AIPS) in Budapest, Hungary, yesterday, Wike noted that sport is an avenue to raise young people with the right character and determination to be successful in life.
He said: “In Rivers State, more than 50% of the population falls within the age brackets where talents can be discovered, skills can be sharpened, and dreams can be fulfilled through pragmatic nurturing, training and motivation. And football, among other sports, presents itself as one of the best possible way to raising generations of young people with character and determination to achieve outstanding results and prosperity.
“We are therefore promoting the Real Madrid Football Academy, Port Harcourt, as a fundamental development tool with its entire foundation anchored on the combination of quality education and excellent soccer, which you know, is a catalyst for bringing together kids from all backgrounds with a common passion for football.”
Wike said that the Real Madrid Football Academy was initiated to use football as a means to transform the lives of young people.
He said: “It is true that the future of any country or society is revealed in the character and quality of its youth. But what the youth eventually become in life is also founded on the extent and quality of education and skills they acquire from the cradle to the age of responsibility.
“It has been proven time and time again, that for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, but with latent talents, a successful career in professional football is a sure ticket out of poverty. History is also replete with several inspirational stories about young men and women who have migrated from rags to riches as a result of engaging in successful professional football and other lucrative sporting careers.
C’River NSCDC Arrests Suspects Over Adulterated Petroleum Products
The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River State, said it arrested 27 suspects with adulterated petroleum products in the state between October 2019 till date.
The Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Mr Danjuma Elisha, disclosed this yesterday in an interview with newsmen in Calabar.
Elisha, who spoke with newsmen on his 100 days achievements in office, said the suspects were arrested by personnel from the command at various locations in the state.
According to him, on assumption in office, he read a riot act out to all suspecting criminals in the state to steer clear from crime or face the wrath of the law.
Elisha explained that 27 suspects alone were arrested with adulterated petroleum products while others were arrested for vandalism and extortion.
He said that during the period under review, one suspect was arrested for operating an illegal private guard business, while two suspects were arrested for selling gas in an unauthorised locations in Calabar.
He added that 10 suspects were also arrested for selling gas without valued licence from the Department of Petroleum Resources.
Elisha also said that one suspect was arrested for vandalising cable lines, while four other suspects were nabbed for obtaining illegal fees from Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidates.
The Commandant further said that some of the cases had been concluded, while others were still at various stages of investigation.
“Between October 2019 till date, the command have recorded various achievements since I took over.
“We have arrested several suspects for various offences ranging from illegal dealing of Petroleum product, cable theft, illegal sales of gas; extortion of high fees from JAMB candidates and several others.
“I have also undertaken the renovation of the command headquarters which include lighting, painting, and construction of additional detention room, refurbishment of command vehicles and the renovation of command conference hall.
“The exhibit include 27,500 litres of premium motor spirit, 40,000 litres and another 432 drums of AGO and a truck including others,’’ he explained.
The Commandant, who thanked personnel of the command for their support, commitment and cooperation, warned that the command will not tolerate any form of criminality in the state.
Council Boss To Deliver 30-Room Lodge For Corps Members
Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Solomon Eke has said a 30-room lodge being constructed by his administration for corps members serving in the area will be ready for commission soon.
Eke stated this while speaking exclusively with The Tide in his office at Rumuodomaya, the council’s headquarters, recently.
He further said the project which is going to be a permanent corps members’ lodge is aimed at giving them a more befitting accommodation, noting that it has already reached 90 per cent completion.
According to him, “I am building a permanent corpers’ lodge of 30 rooms because right now we are renting accommodation for corpers who are serving in Obio/Akpor and I said I will put a stop to it.
“It has been roofed and plastered. What is remaining is just few things, then it will be commissioned. The lodge is located at Rumuodomaya Secondary School,” he said.
The Council boss further said he is also doing drainage and connection of road that will lead to the lodge, just as he promised to deliver the project within the specified period.
Asked what propelled him to go into politics, he said he was in politics to touch lives and do the wishes of the people that elected him into office, noting that it was the reason he initiated a health insurance scheme that is almost free for the people of Obio/Akpor, describing himself as a philanthropist.
By: Azenye Worgu
