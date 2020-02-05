Opinion
Boko Haram, Still Technically Defeated?
The way and manner with which African leaders, and Nigerians in particular, struggle to clinch power at all cost, to the point of bulldozing any human blockade on their way to the exalted leadership seat, goes far to explain their non realization of the enormity of leadership which entails more of responsibility than privilege.
This crop of politicians are simply captivated by the paraphenelia of power, the juicy content of leadership, instead of the sacrificial spirit propelled by the will to defend and protect the need of the masses. The mere fact that leadership is embarked upon in the first instance, for the wrong reasons, charts a course for a failure-bound political adventure.
Moreso, the lack of knowledge of leadership technicalities, which Nigeria is a victim, has been the bane of many administrations in Africa as a whole. This singular error has over the years, exposed citizens to danger that ordinarily would have been nibbed in the bud. It is for this reason that Nigeria has become a country caught up in a web of heightened insecutity, yet bereft of idea of possible window out of her entanglement.
I recall that in December 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari told Nigerians that his administration had “technically won the war” against Islamist Boko Haram militants. He told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) that the militant group could no longer mount “conventional attacks” against security forces or population centres.
Very importantly, the president said that key to the defeat of Boko Haram is reorganising, and reequipping of the military, which had received training from the British, the Americans and the French. Mr President unequivocally told the BBC that the jihadists had been all but driven out from Adamawa and Yobe States, and their way of operating curtailed.
What could be more reassuring than the words of a country’s president?. But rather than settling down to gather the disjointed particles of their life, and forge ahead for another phase of life, it has been bitter tales and ugly memories of gruesome murdering of Nigerians in their own soil.
While the declaration of the president yet remains fresh in the memory of many Nigerians, insurgency has continuously appeared to be growing in strength and sophistication and becoming quite ominous for Nigeria so much that it is feared to destabilise the country to the point of possible disintegration.
The recent almost daily gory assaults on local communities across the country, is rather whooping up enormous sorrows and casting dark clouds of frightening uncertainties in the skies for the besieged populace.
Insurgency, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, militancy and rituals which used to be tucked up in the English dictionary, have now found a comfortable heaven in Nigeria to the point that she has become interlocked with corpses of her own innocent citizens.
For how long shall we continue to address our enemies as friends? When will we stop communicating with the deaf and dumb in verbal form instead of employing the only sign language that they understand any time any day? When criminals are not brought to account for their dreadful crimes, what do you expect? They get emboldened and continue in their evil to the detriment of peace.
Like the Christian body through its chairman, His Eminence Dr. Samson Ayokunle, did ask President Buhari, what exactly has become of intelligence gathering of our security agencies? If this administration be sincere in fighting against insurgency, one wonders what then is the essence of SIM card registration if the authorities cannot use it to track down these killers who rely on phones as a means of communication to do their criminalities?
If the security agencies claim the terrorists are operating outside the country, why is it possible for these hoodlums to invade the country, kill, maim, burn and kidnap without any convincing checks on the part of the security agencies?
Certainly, when security agencies don’t live up to the expectations of the people and the government, it is overhauled with a view of injecting new visionaries into the system. The retenion of the security chiefs even where they have shown grave incapability in guaranteeing the security of the nation has left a big question mark.
I think that the leadership of this great nation has frolicked and romanced enough with these demons in human clothing, and so, a new chapter capable of opening new vistas in understanding the dynamics behind these mindless killings and destruction should be our next focus.
According to Muzan (2014), if the present trend towards growing insurgency is allowed to continue unfettered, the regional basis of the scourge will become blurred with time and unpredictable in its potential to destroy the nation.
To say that the wreck on our nation’s image by the incidences of insurgency has caused catastrophic effects is an understatement, it has in no mean measure, depleted interests in entrepreneurship and investments into the nation’s economy.
We must not forget that an insurgency engulfed nation is bound to be infested with political disorder, economic disorientation, social vices, infrastructural decay, cultural and value decadence. We must act fast.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Funding Education For Global Challenges
A revelation by an expert on education sometime ago that Nigerian students have become globally less competitive should be of great concern to the government and indeed, people of Nigeria.
The lamentation came from a professor of Africa Religious Traditions at the University of Ibadan, Emmanuel Obasi, who decried the inability of Nigerian students to compete globally with their colleagues. Coincidentally, the observation was made when lecturers in the nation’s higher institutions were on strike to press home their demand for improved funding of tertiary schools.
While stressing that Nigeria’s culture of learning is in-appropriate compared to what is obtainable across the globe, the scholar said university teachers in Nigeria lack the needed resources to teach the students effectively. He identified lack of basic learning tools and conducive environment as the underlying factors, adding that the students are not effectively engaged with the universal practices.
I can not but agree with the scholar’s comment that Nigerian students have, indeed, become globally less competitive. This is as a result of appalling fall in the standard of Nigeria’s education.
Central to the professor’s lamentation is the low quality of education in Nigeria. It is no exaggeration to say that by every criterion applied, the learning culture in Nigeria has virtually collapsed under the weight of neglect.
As Professor Obasi noted, there is a serious and fundamental problem with the nation’s education system. There is a terrible, even horrifying problem with the education system in the land. Most of these have got to do with the governance system in education, call it poor education management.
Take the challenge of wages for instance. With a poor remuneration, how does anyone honestly expect a perennially disgruntled, poorly-motivated teacher to teach with competence, confidence and enthusiasm? In most states in Nigeria where poor revenue has become an issue, teachers bear the brunt, as they are most often, the last to be paid salaries.
The teacher is arguably one of the most important factors in the education system. A competent, motivated teacher may not necessarily be the highest paid person, but his or her infectious enthusiasm to teach and improvise where necessary encourages the students to learn. It is reported that in Finland that ranks very high in the quality of education in the global context, only the best graduates are recruited into the teaching profession. And they are remunerated like other very valuable, senior public officers and top professionals. That is how it should be for there can be no good doctors, engineers, lawyers and journalists without good teachers.
That is why, at all times, the teaching and learning environment must be conducive for teachers and students. If to offer globally competitive quality education to students is really the overarching goal of education, Nigerian leaders and education policy officials at all levels should put education on their priority list. Leaders should not be too busy to supervise facilities that they have funded well in all schools. It boggles the mind that children have to sit on mats and under trees to study in a 21st century Nigeria.
This is insufferable! Is it not tragic that pupils are reportedly chased out of their classrooms by rampaging cows of herdsmen on a rainy day? It happens in Nigeria and no one has been punished for this sacrilege.
Besides, in most public schools in Nigeria, post-primary and tertiary institutions lack laboratories for science, computer and language studies respectively. What is worse, it is hard to come by well-equipped schools let alone worthy public libraries. And so, when deprivation or poverty of teachers meets paucity or absence of facilities in a decrepit school environment, teaching and learning are markedly impaired. The consequence is that aggrieved teachers constantly resort to industrial actions and disrupt the school calendar all the time. The costs of this action to Nigeria are usually very high and unquantifiable, especially in the tertiary institutions where research is necessary.
The knowledge gap, the skills gap and the employability gap between products of Nigerian schools and those from other lands will continue to widen as long as we continue to underfund education.
Section 18 of the 1999 Constitution as amended stipulates that “Government shall direct its policy towards ensuring that equal and adequate educational opportunities at all levels” are provided. Only leaders who know the value of education would be disturbed about the non justifiability of this provision.
This is no time for any blame game. Everybody as stakeholders should accept responsibility for this tragedy that has diminished all of us. What is needed at the moment is not lamentation. Nigerians need to move from rhetoric to actionable policies for the revival of education. What we need is education that can trigger global competitiveness.
In the first place, we do not need a UNESCO official to tell us that we should earmark more than 26 per cent of our budgets from federal to local governments for education. After all, the old Western Regional Government in the 1960s once voted more than 50 per cent for education. And that is why these days, they have this competitive advantage within the context of federalism that marks them out.
Remarkably, there are many experts who are products of this system that once worked in the South-West of Nigeria. We need to tap from their wealth of knowledge and experience on how to revive education.
It is our consistency in funding education and implementing policies that can produce Nigerian students and graduates that are globally competitive. There is, therefore, no doubt that the quality of education is the only known panacea to the ills plaguing Nigeria’s education.
Toby wrote from Port Harcourt.
The Media And Rural Development
The mass media otherwise referred to as the press and also christened the forth estate of the realm is one of the institutions that can bring about the expected rural development in Nigeria.
This, no doubt, transcends its legal empowerment to inform, educate, entertain, set agenda and culturally correlate all parts of the society.
Indeed, all strata of the society look up to the mass media for objective information and education on government policies and programmes to enable them flow in the currency of societal development.
In fact, members of the society as well as other institutions can only participate effectively in the development of the society, especially the rural areas when they have the volume of information and knowledge required.
This is why it has become necessary for the mass media to evangelise segments of the society including the citizens with relevant information about government programmes and policies.
However, the majority of the people that needed such information and education are the rural dwellers.
Rural communities in Nigeria require development, especially in the area of rural road network. electricity, potable water, modern markets and in the understanding of the society generally.
Across the length and breadth of the rural populace one is made to witness absence of essential amenities to aid life.
The rural communities, it has been gathered, is the hub of the Nigerian society and again the custodian of the essential culture of the Nigerian society.
It is a sad commentary to note that after independence in 1960 and Republic in 1963, most of the dreams of our founding fathers concerning the development of all parts of the society is still a far cry.
Essentially, the mass media has been licensed to hold government accountable for the development of the society and the citizenry.
In recent time we have observed that most of the mass media institutions in Nigeria are located in the urban areas leading to urban bias.
The radio, television and the newspaper establishments across the country are mostly found in the major cities of Nigeria.
This apart, radio and television signals are also said to be in short supply for the rural communities leading to poor knowledge and idea of government policies and programmes.
More worrisome is the fact that majority of the newspapers are distributed and bought within the urban centers.
It is also hard and difficult to see newspapers with local, national and international focus freely distributed and sold at the rural areas.
This it has been calculated and seen as a minus in the education and information agenda and functions of the mass media.
This is because people act in the impulse of the things they see and hear on daily basis.
Rural communities can only respond to the volume of government policies and programmes on development when they are opportuned to available information on what constitutes development and how it is carried out.
In the course of developing the rural com munities in Nigeria to which the mass media has a role to play, we suggest that the mass media should establish branches at the rural communities so as to bring home the essence of governance and development.
This, no doubt, will aid the mass media to embark on rural broadcasting and reporting to encourage intercourse between the perception of the rural communities and government agenda on development.
In fact, mass media presence in some of the rural communities will avert some of the crimes perpetrated in the local settings and bring the rural communities closer to the government.
Omah wrote from Port Harcourt.
By: Obed Omah
Where Are Party Ideologies?
Every constitutional democracy provides for the formation of political parties. Section 228, sub-section (b) and (e) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, stipulates certain pre-conditions for the formation of political parties. These among others include: That no association by whatever name called shall function as a political party unless the membership of the association is open to every citizen of Nigeria irrespective of his place of origin, circumstance of birth, gender, religion or ethnic grouping, that the name of the association, its symbol or logo does not contain any ethnic or religious connotation or give the appearance that the activities of the association are confined to a part only of the geographical area of Nigeria.
Political party according to section 235 of the constitution under reference includes any association whose activities include canvassing for votes in support of a candidate for election to the office of president, vice-president, governor, deputy governor, or membership of a legislative house or a local government council.
Beyond the foregoing constitutional requirements of a political party, it also presupposes an organised group of persons, who aggregate the views and interests of its members and articulate same in such a way as to have them reflected in government policies.
Again, political parties, more than canvassing for votes in support of candidates for elective offices, also provide the avenue for a peaceful and orderly succession of administrations,and as well provide political education and sensitization for its members and by extension, the electorate. This in turn enhances people’s political consciousness and participation in the electoral process.
Going by the important role political parties play in the polity, they could be said to be indispensable institutions to reckon with in any democratic setting. There is, therefore, no gainsaying the fact that political parties could be invaluable instruments in fostering political stability in Nigeria’s emerging democracy. This, however, could be realised if only our political leaders and their followers play party politics on the basis of “national interest” as opposed to ethnic, religious, parochial or sectional interests.
It is quite disturbing to note that party politics in Nigeria today is still being played along ethnic and religious lines with the attendant incessant rivalries between and among political party opponents.
The activities of political parties in the present dispensation are similar to what we experienced during the first, second and third republics of 1966, 1983 and 1993, respectively. It will be recalled that during these periods, there were high level political instability in the country, owing to civil crisis occasioned by widespread corruption, nepotism and tribal politics. This consequently led to a prolonged military interventions in the country. The activities of political parties today cannot be said to be different from the past republics. Aggrieved political leaders and their followers now resort to verbal and physical attacks against their opponents.
This ought not to be so, especially when Nigeria is just trying to find its feet as a democratic nation. In some countries like the United States, Australia, South Africa and even Ghana, political ideologies and national interest, other than ethnic, religious and greed for power hold sway. The opposition and ruling political parties compete for elective offices not on the basis of personal vendetta and acrimony but on grounds of effective performance and implementation of public policies, programmes and projects which impact positively on the lives of the people.
To do this, opposition political parties should begin to intensify effort at educating and sensitising its members as well as the electorate on its ideologies and manifestos vis-à-vis the policies and programmes of the ruling party. This would enable the electorate to make informed and right choices of candidates during elections. The effective and positive use of the mass media in propagating these activities in this regard is very imperative.
This way, the spate of unhealthy rivalries and hostilities between the opposition and the ruling political party would be minimized, if not utterly eliminated in Nigeria’s party politics.
Fombo wrote in from Port Harcourt.
By: Iyeowuna Fombo
