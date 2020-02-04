Garba, Amuneke, Manu Hail Ighalo’s Move To Man United

Notable Nigerian football aficionados including the trio of Garba Lawal, Manu Garba and Emmanuel Amuneke have described transfer deal of Odion Ighalo to Manchester United as a welcome development.

Ighalo, in the eventful hours of the January Transfer on Friday joined English Premier League giants from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua on a reported six-month loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the half-year period.

“Ighalo’s transfer to Manchester United is a fantastic move and a big challenge for him,” Lawal, a Trojan in his heyday with the Super Eagles said.

“It is the dream of any player to play for bigger clubs like Manchester United and this is one of the biggest clubs in the world; I’m happy for him.”

Garba, who scored one of the goals at France’98 World Cup and a member of the team that won historic Soccer Gold medal for Nigeria at Atlanta’96 Olympics, said Ighalo should be able to cope with the demands of playing in the EPL after his earlier spell with Watford.

“Manchester United is bigger platform than when he played for Watford and there is going to be pressure on him every game and every week but I believe he can cope because he has gotten the experience of playing in the EPL before with Watford.”

Similarly, Manu Garba, the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup winning coach with Golden Eaglets, said the Watford experience would serve Ighalo in good stead as he begins a new life at Old Trafford.

“The transfer is good news for Nigerian football and good for Ighalo because it shows his attacking prowess over the years,” explained the former El Kanemi captain.

“For a club as big as Manchester United to bring him in order to solve their goal scoring problem means that Ighalo’s scoring ability is not a fluke; and with this Man United would enjoy more support from Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, Ighalo in a series of post on his social media handles has dedicated his transfer to Manchester United to the memory of his beloved Mary Omoyebagbe Atole (nee Ighalo) who passed on 12th December 2019.

“This (transfer to Manchester United) is for you Omoyebagbe, love for you forever,” the former Udinese striker wrote after his deal was confirmed in the early hours of Saturday.

In the early hours of yesterday, the 30-year-old Ighalo further reminiscence about his late sister.

“I wish (sic) she was here to see all we prayed for but I know you are happy and smiling in heaven….I love you and miss you every day,” he penned.