Politics
Delta: Ijaw Group Clamours For Urhobo Governor
Delta South Coordinator of Delta Monitoring Group (DMG), Comrade Ebinabo Isaba, has called on the people of Delta South Senatorial District to support Delta Central to produce the governor of the state in 2023.
Comrade Isaba, an Ijaw man from Burutu LGA in Delta South who made this call after a meeting of the group in Warri explained that the unwritten agreement of power rotation among the three Senatorial Districts by the political elites had brought peace and stability in the state.
He noted that in 1999 when the military handed over power to civilians, Chief James Ibori from Delta Central Senatorial District became the Governor of the state and he ruled for eight years.
He explained further that Chief Ibori handed over power to Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan from Delta South who in turn handed over power to the incumbent Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa from Delta North after completing his two terms.
Politics
Feud On Amotekun, Unfortuante – Ex-INEC Chief
The former National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Lai Olurode has described the recent feud among some of Nigeria’s elite on Amotekun as unfortunate.
This, the Professor of Sociology said was because Nigeria’s security landscape remains challenging and impervious to previous interventions.
According to him, not demonstrating unity among the elite will surely send a wrong signal to hoodlums and miscreants.
He said: “Our security personnel are overwhelmed. Young men and women (the security agencies) are sacrificing their lives rather than conceding a foot of Nigeria’s territory. The population of widows and orphans apart from those who had become internally displaced is on the rise. Schools and hospitals had been erased from the map (the battlefields in the Northeast). What we had assumed to be far is now by our doorstep and can no longer be wished away.
“As far as Nigeria’s security is concerned, a new lease of life has become inevitable. Old paradigms and dogma must be jettisoned. This isn’t the time for legal niceties and jargons. The artificial boundaries between federal, state and local authorities on whose role it is to secure life cannot be of primary concern. Nigerians care little as to the source of intervention as to its effectiveness.”
According to him, dogmatism about who to secure life and property shouldn’t have been placed in people’s thoughts.
“We are all being returned to the age of savagery and primitivism, the long-forgotten state of nature. This isn’t the time to sit on the fence but for leading elite to stand up for or against Amotekun. By the way, Amotekun is Leopard, more on the defencive than on the offensive. None should prevaricate on the symbolism and philosophy of Amotekun. The initiative by the Southwest governors provides a platform around which political leaders from other zones should build a formidable consensus and latch on to, rather than dissipating energy on its legality. If the Amotekun phenomenon works, it can be replicated with cultural modifications in other zones.”
The courage and initiative deserve applause rather than condemnation. After overcoming this initial reactionary response and assurances given, the next concern should be modus operandi, indeed, the structure and funding. Nigeria will be a better place for all with this federalism by default,” Prof Olurode said.
Politics
Africa’s Leadership Question: ‘Most Countries Need Revolution Of Thought’
The President, Nations Leadership Institute (NLS) Mr Akogun Oyedepo, says most African countries need revolution of thought to breed future leaders in their countries.
Oyedepo, a lawyer and political scientist made this known on Monday while speaking at the official unveiling of the institute in Ilorin.
Our source reports that the unveiling of the institute was performed by the Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, Mr Salihu Danladi.
Oyedepo declared that successive leaders in most African countries had nothing to learn from the past apart from corruption, tribalism and nepotism.
“We now have a better governance environment in some African countries where we have in place governments that even jailed members of their ruling elites.
“This, I consider a remarkable feat in the fight against corruption in the system.
“Otherwise, the hitherto norm was to protect the ruling oligarchy by shielding members of the class from justice,” Oyedepo said.
He said it was as a result of the turmoil in political landscape that NLI was born.
“We are of the view that as at today in Africa, there is an acute leadership deficiency,” he added.
According to the NLI president, leadership is exerting special influence within a group, community or even the country to move toward permanent beneficial goals that fulfil the group’s real needs.
“A leader therefore must be one that will use his or her informal power, authority and influence to direct and control other people in the pursuit of common goal.
“Leadership is not greed, selfish ambition, showmanship, nepotism, hat sectionalism, tribalism. Leaders that exhibit all these tendencies in position of authority are mere pretenders and they are not leaders properly so called,” Oyedepo said.
He explained that the institute was born to correct all the misconceptions and wrong perception of leadership in a world heading for disaster.
“What we need in most African countries is revolution of thought; thought that will change our perceptions about true meaning of political power and authority.
“We need body thoughts and actions that will not make our leaders enemies of themselves.
“When leaders embark on primitive accumulation of wealth and throw several people in penury; they jeoperdise their own security.
“If the poor must live, they must do so by visiting violence on the rich (incidences of kidnapping, ritual killings, internet fraud and even violent religious extremism are instructive here).
“Corrupt leaders create their own nemesis as their life style and their selfish belief system create material condition for violence,” Oyedepo added.
He called on African leaders to emulate Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore, who through personal charisma and well informed selfless leadership moved the country from the third world to the first world within a space of 50 years, adding that President Yew achieved the feat without fighting any internal war.
“Therefore, we need not fight wars before many countries in Africa change from the present primitivity to modernity.
“And sometimes war and violence in the attainment of a political power can lead to a new progressive direction or it could also lead to stagnancy and backwardness in all facets of life,” Oyedepo said.
He however commended President Paul Kagame of Rwanda for creating out of from a war torn country, a stable, unified and reconciled country.
“Rwanda has been a success story of a country that moved from violence to posterity, yet the story of South Africa is different.
“From the developing trends in that country, the post-Apartheid South Africa is different from the expected outcome.
“It is not only that the inequalities of the Apartheid years are sustained, the xenophobic attacks on non-South Africans living in the country have put to question years of Mandela’s struggles.
“Perhaps there is the need for another way of social justice in that country or a revolution of thought,” Oyedepo stressed
Oyedepo said NLI was for revolution of thought that would re-direct what he considered as perishing nations.
“There is the need for altruistic leaders that will be honest, bold, knowledgeable and compassionate.
“There is the need for leaders of integrity and character. Leaders that will not promote an ethnic, sectional agenda or a preferred section of their country to be number one in a multi-ethnic society,” he added.
Oyedepo said Nigerians need a country where corruption was no more a norm, where crimes were loathed and leaders that would be nationalistic and patriotic so much that they would know the real needs of the people.
NAN reports that NLI has six schools made up of School of Party Organisation and Campaign Management, School of Legislative Training and Consultancy Service, and School of NGO Training and Operation.
Ohers are the School of Tourism and Hospitality, School of Entrepreneurship and Skill Development, and School of Leadership Values.
The unveiling ceremony was attended by members of Kwara House of Assembly, academics and politicians, while the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Kayode Alabi, was represented by Alhaji Femi Yusuf. (NAN)
Politics
Visa Ban: Ex-NIIA DG Wants Buhari To Dialogue With Trump
One-time Nigerian Institute of Foreign Affairs (NIIA) Director-General, Prof. Bola Akinterinwa, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss the issue of immigration visa ban directly with United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump, who signed the order based on an Executive Proclamation.
Akinterinwa, who was reacting to the ban in an interview with newsmen said it would be a waste of time for the issue to feature on the agenda of the U.S-Nigeria Bi-national Commission.
He queried why Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and not the President or his deputy will head the bi-national meeting.
The former NIIA said: “It is appropriate at the level of the U.S. Government to issue the immigration visa ban. Every sovereign state has the right for self-protection and territorial security.
“It (the U.S.) wants the federal government to provide adequate information on those – terrorists or people with history of terrorism -applying for immigration visas and not other classes of visas.
“They want the Nigerian government to provide adequate information on immigrant visa – it is not on business visa or tourist visa. U.S. concern is on landed visa. American government does not want a situation where a potential terrorist or people with history of terrorism will enter its territory.
“In this case, nobody can blame the U.S. for taking the action it took. What prevented Nigeria from addressing the issues raised by the U.S before President Trump issued the proclamation?
“Nigeria’s foreign policy has always been reactive and nor pragmatic. It promotes no concreate national interest. Nigeria needs a foreign policy of grandeur.”
He urged the presidency to investigate why the diplomatic medium of communication, which is through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, refused to communicate the U.S. government’s concerns to the President and other authorities.
Akinterinwa said: “The Foreign Ministry should be held responsible for not communicating to the president and others concerned. In this case, the U.S. has the right to take any action if the Federal Government is not responding to its request.”
He noted that the setting up of a committee to fix the security lapses that led to a U.S. curb on immigration “is a waste of time”.
“By setting up the committee, Nigeria has accepted guilt and inefficiency. What will the committee do? It is a waste of time?” he said.
Trending
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Rage As ‘Ikoku 4’ Return With Wounds From Alleged Police Torture
-
News4 days ago
Lulu Briggs Burial: Ghanaian Authorities Set To Intervene
-
News4 days ago
Senate Probes NNPC Over $396m Refinery Maintenance Fee …Urges Isolation Of Travellers From China, Others To Check Coronavirus
-
News4 days ago
Boko Haram: Borno Residents Call For Sack Of Service Chiefs
-
News4 days ago
Sales Rep In Court Over N2m Theft
-
Business4 days ago
Stock Exchange Opens New Window For SMEs
-
News4 days ago
Spate Of Kidnapping, Killings Worries Jonathan
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
‘Bonny/Warri Seaports ‘ll Create Jobs For Indigenous Seafarers’