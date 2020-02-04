Oil & Energy
Body Decries Spate Of Oil Pollution In N’Delta
An advocacy group, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), has raised concern over the poor attention given to issues of oil pollution and environmental management in the Niger Delta region.
Executive Director of the group, Auwal Ibrahim Musa, who spoke with The Tide in an interview in Port Harcourt recently, said gas flaring and oil related pollution in the Niger Delta had assumed alarming rate, leading to colossal damages on the ecosystem, and displacement of the natural means of livelihood of the people.
He pointed out that; “an average of 240,000 barrels of crude oil are spilled in the Niger Delta region yearly, but no concrete measures are taken to avert the ecological disaster in the region.”
He said the oil spills which are mostly caused by oil exploratory activities led to 60 percent reduction in household food security and reduced the ascorbic acid content of vegetables by as much as 36 percent and the crude protein content of cassava by. 40 percent, which could result in a 24percent increase in the prevalence of childhood malnutrition.
He pointed out that oil spills have grave health implications as: ”Evidence continues to accumulate, suggesting that environmental exposures adversely impact human reproductive function. Chemical exposures in the work place, homes, farms and ambient environment have demonstrated effects on women’s reproductive health and concerns have been raised about a broad spectrum of factors that affect women health including social, biological and physical environment.”.
Musa noted that, although each year, 100s of post -impact assessment (PIA) studies are conducted to assess the impact of the hazards generated by the oil industry on the physical and social environment and human health, most of these studies are conducted without any significant contributions by health professionals and are reported without highlighting the immediate and long term implications of the identified hazards on the health of members of the impacted communities.
He recommended effective environmental governance in the Niger Delta, stating that it is only through such process that laws, policies and procedures would be implemented to achieve a healthy and sustainable environment in the region.
“It is through good environmental governance that the key stakeholders (government, oil companies, local communities) will be able to perform their roles to ensure a healthy and sustainable environment. It is through good governance that we will be able to eliminate conflict and environmental entrepreneurs who feed on the crisis in the Niger Delta”, he said.
The Executive Director also urged journalists and nongovernmental organisations to be proactive in raising awareness on environmental justice to promote a healthy and sustainable environment in the Niger Delta.
By: Taneh Beemene
Oil & Energy
Phed Arrests Three Suspects For Illegal Reconnection
The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc (PHED), has made good its warning against illegal reconnection by arresting two persons suspected to have unauthorized access to electricity and one person that reconnected illegally.
The licensed electricity distribution company had, in a press release issued by the Manager, Corporate Communications, John Onyi last week warned members of the public who are in the habit of reconnecting illegally to desist from it or have themselves arrested and prosecuted.
In its determination to tackle the menace of energy theft, the ‘Operation Storm’, a task force team inaugurated by the PHED’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Henry Ajagbawa visited No.7 Cherubum Road, Off Tombia extension, Port Harcourt and discovered that the premises has been enjoying power supply without paying bills to PHED.
On further scrutiny, the two suspects namely Mohammed Ali and Victoria Joseph narrated how they had been paying to someone they could not vividly give his name or location. They were subsequently arrested by the security agents working with the company and handed over to UST Police station.
s reports that the action of the two suspect, negates the Electricity Sector Power Reform Act 2005 , that frowns at unauthorized access to electricity by the members of the public and punishable by the law.
Luck also ran out on another suspect, Kingsley Reginald, who was caught on the spot while reconnecting a defaulting customer whose premises has earlier been disconnected along Cherubum Road, Port Harcourt. He was subsequently arrested and handed over to UST police station for further interrogation.
With ‘Operation Storm’, PHED has vowed to recover over N172.790billion owed by customers in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers States.
Onyi urged defaulting customers to service their outstanding debt for energy consumed and desist from illegal reconnection.
Oil & Energy
Economist Gives Reason For High Cost Of Electricity
A Development Economist, Prof Uche Nwogwugwu of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has attributed the crisis in the Nigerian electricity sector to poor generation and energy loss in the course of transmission.
Nwogwugwu told The Tide source in Awka, Anambra State at the weekend that the high cost of electricity in Nigeria was mainly due to the inefficiency in the sector, noting that customers should not be made to fund the cost.
The Energy Expert who said about 40 per cent of energy generated was lost in transmission because of aging infrastructure, pointed out that supply has not matched demand.
He said general expectation was that upon unbundling of the sector, Nigerians would enjoy better electricity services but expressed worry that poor supply and increased cost had characterised the sector.
“Energy is not cheap no matter the source, where it is cheap, it may have either been paid for or subsidised just like any other commodity but it is important because it is a critical infrastructure for sustainable economic development.
“The history of electricity generation in Nigeria is public domain, from the era of Electricity Company of Nigeria to this stage where it has been unbundled and gave rise to Generation, Transmission and Distribution companies.
“But much as the GENCOs have not generated maximally, and TRANSCOs not been able to transmit electricity without energy loss, there is bound to be crisis in Nigeria energy sector.
“Electricity supply has not marched demand, a situation where we have about 40 per cent of total generation lost to transmission and energy theft is quite worrisome.
“Because of these identified challenges, increasing the cost of electricity becomes the only likely way the industry players can remain in business, which in turn hurts the economy by depleting income and consumption,” he said.
Nwogwugwu said what the sector needed now was additional investment by investors to improve efficiency rather than stifling the economy by making people to pay more.
He faulted blamed the players in the sector for having jot demonstrated that they had the manpower and financial capacity to drive and efficient and cost reflective electricity sector.
“It is a systemic problem, at the unbundling stage, the companies were even given loans as a way of making them start up smoothly, meaning that from inception they lacked the capacity to drive the sector.
“There is need to clean and upgrade the upgrade electricity infrastructure to reduce losses, these companies were supposed to come with money and expertise.
“Already, our industries are starved of energy what it means is that producing optimally but the complaints now are coming from the household consumers.
“The impact of increasing electricity cost is that it will negatively affect consumption pattern and the dilemma is that electricity is completely inelastic.
“Customers will have no option than to pay because they need electricity but the question is, will the commodity be available, how will the increase affect supply,” he said.
Oil & Energy
Gas Flaring: Group Demands N98bn Compensation From FG
A group known as Host communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas,(HOSCON), has demanded the release of N98bn gas flare penalty owed oil producing communities in the country.
The National Chairman of the body, Dr Mike Emuh made the demand in a press statement made available to The Tide.
He said the oil producing communities in the country had suffered untold poverty and environmental degradation as a result of gas flare and oil related pollution in the communities, and noted that the payment of the fund will help in, “ alleviating the plight of the people and foster peace in the Niger Delta region”.
The National Chairman said that the international law stipulated that; “$3.5 be paid by oil companies for every 1,000 standard cubic feet of gas flared and the law requires that the fund be paid to host communities for the damages done to their host communities by gas flaring.”
He decried a situation where oil firms pay the fine to the Department of Petroleum Resources who pays back the money to the Central Bank of Nigeria for disbursement to the Federation Account.
Dr Emuh who was recently re-elected as the president of the body also called on the Federal Government to allocate more oil blocks to indigenes of the Niger Delta, noting that active participation of the Niger Delta in the oil and gas sector will promote economic development of the region.
He also kicked against the payment of 13% derivation fund to state governors, which he said has, “mismanaged over N10 trillion paid to oil producing states for over 16 years.”
By: Taneh Beemene
