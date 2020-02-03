News
Osinbajo Recalls Chopper Crash He, Others Survived In 2019
The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has marked one year of surviving the 2019 helicopter crash with a thanksgiving service at the Aso Villa Chapel, yesterday in Abuja.
The Vice President was joined at the thanksgiving by his wife, Dolapo, family members and his aides, including some of those who were with him during the crash.
Osinbajo, who spoke with State House correspondents after the service, said it was an awesome and incredible deliverance.
“I think that what happened on that occasion was so amazing; so miraculous; 12 of us in a helicopter; the helicopter crashed and not one scratch on any one of us.
“That’s just incredible; so, we can only continue to thank God and to praise the Lord Jesus Christ for an awesome deliverance of so many of us; so, we just keep thanking God.
“That’s why we are here this morning to just praise God.”
He said the survival of all the people in the helicopter crash demonstrated God’s mercy and had strengthened his faith in God and in Nigeria.
“Can you imagine a situation where you survived a helicopter crash? I think it demonstrates that God is merciful; God is awesome; he is able to do all things.
“I think it just strengthened my faith and the faith of all those who were there,” he said.
On his part, the Chaplain of the Aso Villa Chapel, Rev. Seyi Malomo, said the incident was a miracle for Nigeria.
According to Malomo, it is not just a miracle for the vice president alone; it is for the President and for every Nigerian.
Malomo said that thanksgiving was an injunction in all faiths and was necessary when God did something that defied human understanding.
“When God has done something great for you, it is just necessary to say thank you to God. We all know that that is part of our culture.
“All faiths, all religion; thank you is part of our language, but when what he did is even beyond imagination—12 people in an aircraft, no scratch, it could only be God,” he said.
News
Adeboye Leads Millions In Protest Against Insecurity …Demands Overhaul Of Security Framework …There’s War To Islamise, Wipe Out Christians, Enenche Alerts
The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, yesterday, led a procession of thousands of Christian faithful in a peace walk to end the spate of insecurity and killings in Nigeria.
Adeboye at the end of the church’s monthly Thanksgiving Service at its National Headquarters in Ebute-Meta, Lagos State, yesterday, commenced the protest from Ebute-Meta through Atan Cemetery in Yaba metropolis and back.
Clad in a green and white suite, Pastor Adeboye told the congregation before the commencement of the walk that the walk is in accordance with the three days fasting and prayer organised by the national body of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.
Praying for about 15 minutes for the country, Adeboye prayed that killings and insurgency will come to an end in the country.
Lamenting at the state of the nation’s economy, the man of God who also prayed for the restoration of the nation’s economy and growth in all areas said there was a time that naira was equal to a dollar in Nigeria.
In his words: “There are something that the government can do alone and there are others they cannot do alone, that is why we have to pray for the country that God should have mercy on Nigeria.
“Let there be peace and security in Nigeria. God sees all things and knows where the terrorists are fighting, we pray that God sends His light to Nigeria and expose the evildoers in the country. That God should uproot all their sponsors.
“We pray for abundance, growth in every area of our economy and that every branch that God has not planted in Nigeria be uprooted”.
The prayer walk was led by Adeboye with members of the Executive Council of church.
The walk started 10:45am at the frontage of the church walk in 2km through Redemption Street to Cemetery Street and Atan area.
Adeboye who led the 15 minutes’ walk carried a placard with the inscription ‘All Souls are precious to God’.
Members were praying and carrying placards with The inscriptions such as ‘We say no to killings, ‘We say no to terrorism, ‘Every life matters’, ‘Shed no blood, it cries to God’, ‘God hurts when his creatures hurt, all creatures are created equal’ ‘silencing others right is not right, among others.
Adeboye, has said every soul lost to insurgency is precious to God whether a Christian or a Muslim.
Prior to the walk, Adeboye led his congregation on prayers for the peace and security of the country, saying, “Lord, have mercy on Nigeria. Let there be peace and security in Nigeria. God sees all things and knows where the terrorists are hiding, we pray that God sends His light to Nigeria and expose the evildoers in the country”.
He said, “After the service, we are all going for a prayer walk. We’ll march according to age. There are some who would march around the church because of their age, and there are some who would march with me to Atan Cemetery and back.”
“Every soul is precious to God whether a Christian or a Muslim. Father, we declare no more death of the innocent in Nigeria”, he said.
The cleric prayed that God uproots all the sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria.
He said, “It is written that if my people who are called by my name can humble themselves and call on me, I will heal their land” making reference to 2 Chronicles 7:14.
Adeboye lamented that some countries now ban Nigerians from coming into their territories as he prayed for the restoration of the nation.
He preached briefly on ‘Songs of Victory’ with text from Psalm 18:1-3 after which he led the congregation on the prayer walk.
Adeboye, who had instructed all members of his church across Nigeria to embark on the protest, said, “the prayer walk was aimed at offering prayers and supplications unto God to save Nigeria from being consumed by insurgents, terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, militants and ritualists in all our states.”
The cleric displayed several placards saying, ‘No to further killings’, demanding that the federal and state governments should rise up to their civic responsibility of securing the lives and properties of citizens.
He also demanded that “the security infrastructure in our nation be overhauled and improved drastically” for the current security challenges to be a thing of the past.
Reacting to the US visa ban on Nigerians, Adeboye said, “Nigeria presents a high risk, relative to other countries in the world, of terrorist travel to the United States”.
The US also said Nigeria did not adequately share public-safety and terrorism-related information necessary for the protection of the national security and public safety of the US.
Although Nigeria is the only country in West Africa sanctioned by the US Department of Home Security, other countries on the list are Eritrea, Myanmar, Tanzania, Sudan and Kyrgyzstan.
Adeboye, who made his reaction known, yesterday during the church’s monthly Thanksgiving Service at the church’s National Headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos State, also led his congregation on a prayer walk, in accordance with the directive of the Christian Association of Nigeria, which had, in an effort to strengthen the nation’s security forces in the fight against insecurity, declared a three-day fasting and prayers to end with a prayer walk today, February 2.
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had declared a three-day fasting and prayer beginning January 31 to empower the government and the military forces in the fight against terrorism and the spate of killings in the country.
The CAN President, Dr Samson Ayokunle had ordered the spiritual exercise to end yesterday with a prayer walk.
Meanwhile, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, has said that there is an ongoing war in Nigeria.
Enenche said the war was aimed at wiping out Christianity and Islamize the nation, but such would not happen.
He spoke while lamenting over the level of insecurity in the Northern part of the country which has led to the death of Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Rev Lawan Andimi, and some university students.
Recall that Boko Haram had abducted Andimi and later beheaded
Reacting to Andimi’s execution CAN had accused the Buhari-led Federal Government of colluding with Boko Haram to kill Christians.
However, Enenche while addressing his members at the church headquarters in Abuja said: “There is war in the land and its war of attrition which is a prolonged conflict that has the aim of gradually reducing the strength of those you are fighting to reduce strength, effectiveness and weary them into submission.
“There is war in our nation, whether anybody would agree or not it’s a matter of either deception or wickedness but there is war. It’s a war between good and evil, light and darkness, those who love life and death, love and hate, Christ and the anti-Christ. The antichrist is not permitted to work when Christians are here.
“There are those burying their heads and pretending as if nothing is happening and unfortunately there are Christians who for the purpose of salary are defending killers, for the purpose of what to eat today, for the purpose of relevance that would soon pass.”
Enenche recalled how Boko Haram insurgents had allegedly abducted and killed Andimi, a bride preparing for her wedding and a student of the University of Maiduguri.
He said: “it’s no longer news that between Christmas and today that some people have been killed in the North-East. I heard of a lady about to get married who was abducted and eliminated. What is happening in this country is under-reported but every day for the thief and one day for the owner.
“The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Michika, Adamawa State was abducted and decapitated this year. A young 200 level student of the University of Maiduguri was abducted and killed and his offence was that his going to school. Two other students in Mongu, Plateau State were executed on video and somebody is saying nothing.”
The clergyman also warned those in the Southern part of the country that they are not safe, adding that the authorities have failed to ensure the security of Nigerians.
Enenche, who was visibly angry, declared that Nigeria would not be Islamized under the current crop of gospel ministers who have continued to pray for the nation.
He assured Christians that the days of terrorism and those sponsoring it in Nigeria would soon be over.
“I want to tell people in the South-South, South-East, South-West that you are not safe, don’t think that because you are down there don’t let anyone deceive you. Church service can only happen when we are in a country that is safe and if you are looking to the authorities you are wasting your time.
“We have a God in heaven who will arise because we are dealing with a devil that is a permanent loser, it’s not on our watch that this nation will be Islamized that Christianity will be wiped out.
“The days of terrorism and those who support them are over forever. Nobody has a monopoly of wickedness, violence. We shall not be cowards in our nation and shall not sit and watch until we are finished like chicken.
“In some parts of the country, they formed a local vigilante and you say they can’t. You are not protecting people and you won’t let them protect themselves. Whichever way something is about to happen whichever way it goes. The time has come when village dame guns will finish their GPMGs
“Mysterious disaster shall befall them, you know they have been told that the number of people they kill will send them to hell which is their heaven,” he said.
News
RSG Berates NLC Over Position On Minimum Wage
The Rivers State Government has berated the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over its position on the new minimum wage recently approved by Governor Nyesom Wike and currently enjoyed by public servants in the state.
It would be recalled that the state NLC Chairperson, Comrade Beatrice Itubo, had in a statement, last Friday, rejected the payment made to workers by the state government, saying that it does not reflect the N30, 000 minimum wage approved by the Federal Government.
Itubo also said the payment by the state government was not a product of the collective bargaining between the government and labour, and called on the former to immediately reconvene a meeting of the negotiation committee on the national minimum wage without delay; noting that it would not tolerate what it termed the nonchalant attitude of the government towards workers’ welfare in the state.
But in a swift reaction, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, in a statement, said labour ought to have shown appreciation for the prompt payment of the minimum wage by the Governor Nyesom WIke-led government rather than hiding under the cover of labour to pursue political interests.
The statement reads, “Rivers State Government has challenged the state Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to make good her threat over the new minimum wage and face dire consequences.
“It is quite unfortunate that the Beatrice Itubo-led NLC rather than show appreciation to the state government for the prompt payment of the minimum wage, allowed themselves to be willing tools in the hands of politicians. NLC leadership should come out clearly to tell Rivers people that they are politicians instead of hiding under the cover of labour to propagate their political agenda.
“Rivers State Government has commenced the payment of the new minimum wage for employees of the state public service with the consequential salary adjustments as approved by the Federal Government, and will not be deterred by cheap blackmail.”
While pledging the commitment of the present administration to the welfare of its workers across the state, the statement said, it will not allow the activities of a few persons to deter the governor’s resolve to continue offering quality service to the people.
“Governor Nyesom Wike remains committed to workers’ welfare and will not allow the activities of a few disgruntled elements to dissuade his resolve to serve the people,” Nsirim added.
The statement by the state Chairman of the NLC, Beatrice Itubo had read in full, ‘’The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Rivers State Government to immediately reconvene a meeting of the negotiations committee on the new minimum wage without further delay.
“Arising from a meeting of all public sector unions affiliated to NLC at the state NLC Secretariat, today, the union resolved that what was paid to workers as January salary was not a reflection of the new national minimum wage or a product of principles of collective bargaining between the government and labour.
“NLC also insists that henceforth, it will not tolerate the nonchalant attitude of the government towards its employees, and urged workers to be alert and committed to their work as well as remain resolute as NLC will not be complacent rather must ensure that their welfare is given top priority’’.
News
Monarchs Are Critical To Dev, Wike Affirms
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that traditional rulers play a critical role in the development of the state, emphasising that he has deep respect for traditional rulers.
Speaking during the installation ceremony of former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo, as Head of Achin War Canoe House of Kiniju Town and admission as member of Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs, at National Field, Okrika, yesterday, Wike regretted that some unpopular politicians in the state continue to play politics with the traditional institution.
He said: “I have great respect for traditional rulers because they are critical to the development of our state.
“It is regrettable that some politicians always want to play politics with the traditional institution. I am the only governor who has always declared open their quarterly meetings. It was not so in the past.”
Wike said stated that he will always promote the tradition and culture of Rivers people, noting that in all his engagements with traditional rulers, he has always maintained that they promote their respective ethnic nationalities.
He said: “When I urge the traditional rulers to promote Rivers culture it is not aimed at disrespecting them. We must promote our own culture. We must show we are Rivers people.
“Those playing politics with the traditional institution were the ones that balkanised the traditional institution in the state. What I said is, carry along your official staff of office, which distinguishes you as traditional rulers. Our traditional rulers must prove at all times that they are not second class citizens.”
Wike urged Chief Abiye Sekibo to use his experience and contacts to add value to the Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs, stressing, “Use your experience to attract development to the area. I want to commend the people for choosing Dr Abiye Sekibo.”
The governor said that despite emerging as the head of Achin War Canoe House, Sekibo’s contributions are still required in the political landscape.
Also speaking, senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Senator George Sekibo said that with the induction, Dr Abiye Sekibo was now a leader in charge of a division, noting that he was like a general in the Army.
He said: “As a war canoe chief, you should be ready at every point in time to defend your people. To defend the citizens of your war canoe, today is not necessarily war, it may be economic. Whatever challenge, it is required of you to salvage the situation”.
In his remarks, the Chairman of Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs, Chief Kala Wolo said Okrika people were happy with the governor because he loves them and was committed to their development.
He explained that Okrika people would soon celebrate the governor’s re-election.
The induction of Chief Abiye Sekibo as Head of Achin War Canoe House and admission into Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs witnessed traditional dances, which climaxed with the inductee displaying before the audience.
