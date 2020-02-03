Politics
‘ Obiano, Umeh Have Destroyed APGA’
A member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Ziggy Azike, has alleged that Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, APGA National Chairman, Victor Oye, and as well as Senator Victor Umeh, have destroyed the party.
Azike said the alleged corrupt practices perpetrated by the trio during the 2018 party primaries in the country, particularly Imo State, thwarted the will of the people who are yearning for a change in the state.
The APGA chieftain, who made his position known, in an interview with reporters over the weekend, in Aba, also declared that the unending fraudulent activities of the party leaders had led many leaders and stakeholders leaving APGA for other progressives parties in Imo State.
According to Azike, “The reality is that the trio of Obiano, Umeh and Oye have totally completely destroyed the APGA brand in Imo State, APGA’S promise has been shattered and demolished; the APGA which Imo people prayed will come and restore their land just as NCNC, and NPP did is no more; none of the people they that hoped will is left; the N-APGA which was a response by the Union of APGA Governorship aspirants in Imo State is struggling to revive a highly demoralized populace; in Anambra, APGA will surely lose constituencies; if anybody under APGA wins, it will be because of the individuals rating and efforts.
“The brand APGA has been damaged and no longer represents “Nkea bu nke anyi”; “this is our own”; Obiano, Umeh and Oye have managed to destroy in one fell swoop, a Legacy built by Chekwas Okorie, Peter Obi, Ikemba Nnewi, and all other Igbo patriots, who invested integrity, goodwill, sacrificial Leadership, good Governance, Patriotism and dedication to high ideals in directing the people.
“Just as APGA was going national, having won a House of Representative Seat in Taraba, elections in Kaduna, FCT, and Bayelsa States; the demon spirit of Judas Iscariot captivated and enraptured the leadership of APGA today neither Obiano, Umeh or Oye can safely step into Imo State without the highest level of Security as Imo people hold them responsible for undermining and truncating their dreams and hope for a better and greater Imo State from May 29, 2019.”
Politics
Northern Governors Forum Condemns Killings In Plateau
The Northern Governor’s Forum have condemned the series of attacks leading to destruction of lives and properties in Plateau.
The governors condemned the act during their condolence visit to Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Saturday in Jos.
The delegation, led by Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, said the killings were detrimental to the progress of the state and the region.
Bagudu said that the forum was in support of all security measures by Lalong to restore and maintain peace in the state.
“We condemn all acts of violence in Plateau and else where,” he said.
He urged people of the state to support Lalong in his efforts to bring development to the state while condoling with the families of those who lost their lives.
“If there is anything we can do individually or collectively to support maintenance of peace, please be assured that we are available to it.
“We commend all security agencies for the continuous support in restoration of peace in Plateau and elsewhere,” he said.
Bagudu said the commitment of Lalong towards ensuring peace in the state prompted President Muhammadu Buhari to release funds for the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons to their ancestral homes.
Lalong thanked the governors of their support, saying the state had been enjoying relative peace until the recent attacks.
He said for peace to be sustained in the state, deliberate efforts must be made by leaders of communities in discharge of their duties.
He added that Plateau was a miniature Nigeria with 53 ethnic groups therefore its peace needed to be well guarded.
He said the state had ensured that all security measures were put in place to forestall attacks including the establishment of the Plateau State Peace Building Agency.
“The purpose of the early warning signal is for communities to tell us if there will be likely crisis. If communities are sincere, if somebody wants to do anything, they will tell us and we will send security to go there.
Politics
Crack In Ogun ADC As Lawmakers Disagree Over Impromptu Meeting
All may not be well with the Ogun State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as two State House of Assembly members boycotted a meeting convened by the lawmaker representing Yewa North and Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency, Hon. Jimoh Olaifa.
The meeting, which held at Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of the state, on Saturday, was shunned by the duo of Hon. Adegoke Awoso and Hon. Haruna Egungbohun.
Both lawmakers represent Isokan and Ketu State Constituencies of Yewa North local government respectively.
Our correspondent reports that ADC members, who refused to defect from the party were at the meeting with Olaifa.
The Tide’s source earlier reported that the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
It was also reported that lawmakers, who won their elections under the platform of the ADC, did not defect to the Dapo Abiodun faction of APC with Isiaka.
However, our correspondent gathered that Olaifa and the lawmaker representing Imeko-Afon State Constituency, Hon. Jemili Akingbade, had in a way deserted Isiaka, as they held a meeting with the Lagos West Senator, Olamilekan Adeola, allegedly to join forces with him.
Adeola, it was learnt, is going to Ogun State to contest in 2023, after failing to achieve similar ambition under former Governor Ibikunle Amosun in 2015 and 2019.
Politics
Imo Guber Tussle: Supreme Court Knows I Have A Case -Ihedioha
Recently sacked Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha has attacked Governor Hope Uzodinma for saying that time for election petition has elapsed and that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate will get nothing from the Supreme Court.
He said Uzodinma was attempting to gain legitimacy with lies over the state of affairs of the state.
The former Governor was reacting to Governor Uzodinma’s chat with State House Correspondents in Abuja last Friday, where he made several claims concerning the Supreme Court judgment.
Ozodinma during the chat had also commented on the matters arising from the court ruling, payment of all outstanding salaries owed workers and
restoration of pipe-borne water and electricity.
The ex-governor said that the Governor’s assertions were blatant lies and deliberate distortion of facts, aimed at currying legitimacy.
Ihedioha’s statement was released by his spokesman, Chibuike Onyeukwu and made available to newsmen on Sunday.
The statement added, “Firstly, we bear no grudge over his statement that the Supreme Court cannot review its January 14, 2020 judgment.
“That is the extent he knows, in order to sustain the illegitimacy of his government.”
The former Governor said that the truth remains that he {Uzodinma) is quite convinced that his position is founded on clear illegitimacy.
