‘ Obiano, Umeh Have Destroyed APGA’

The Northern Governor’s Forum have condemned the series of attacks leading to destruction of lives and properties in Plateau.

The governors condemned the act during their condolence visit to Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Saturday in Jos.

The delegation, led by Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, said the killings were detrimental to the progress of the state and the region.

Bagudu said that the forum was in support of all security measures by Lalong to restore and maintain peace in the state.

“We condemn all acts of violence in Plateau and else where,” he said.

He urged people of the state to support Lalong in his efforts to bring development to the state while condoling with the families of those who lost their lives.

“If there is anything we can do individually or collectively to support maintenance of peace, please be assured that we are available to it.

“We commend all security agencies for the continuous support in restoration of peace in Plateau and elsewhere,” he said.

Bagudu said the commitment of Lalong towards ensuring peace in the state prompted President Muhammadu Buhari to release funds for the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons to their ancestral homes.

Lalong thanked the governors of their support, saying the state had been enjoying relative peace until the recent attacks.

He said for peace to be sustained in the state, deliberate efforts must be made by leaders of communities in discharge of their duties.

He added that Plateau was a miniature Nigeria with 53 ethnic groups therefore its peace needed to be well guarded.

He said the state had ensured that all security measures were put in place to forestall attacks including the establishment of the Plateau State Peace Building Agency.

“The purpose of the early warning signal is for communities to tell us if there will be likely crisis. If communities are sincere, if somebody wants to do anything, they will tell us and we will send security to go there.