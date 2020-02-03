Edo 2020: PDP Stands Chance Of Producing Next Gov-Makinde

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Mankinde, has, said the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, stands the chance of winning the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

He stated this in Benin City, shortly after a brief meeting with the leadership of the party on how to conduct free, fair and credible ward congress in the state.

Makinde said the meeting with the leadership of the party is centered around the people and at the end of the exercise, it is their right to decide who govern them.

He urged the PDP members not to give a listening ear to what the ruling party in the state is saying but to be focused and determine as the party (PDP) is solidly behind them.

“The opposition and their pessimist will say what they have to say but we have to do what we have to do to give confidence to our party members, the people of Edo state and Nigeria”, he said.

Governorship aspirant of the party, Engr. Gideon Ikhine said the PDP has a golden chance to take over Edo State, but that that chance can only be brightened by a free and fair Congress that will usher in new State Working Committee for the party.

“We have a bright chance now to take over Edo like never before but the foundation for that chance is a successful Congress that will unite the party and make us strong. If we can get it right in this Congress, then the governorship primary and the election will be a walk over”, he said.

Ikhine appealed to the youths especially, not to allow themselves to be used by anybody to fan the embers of discord and disunity in the party adding that, such has cost the party a great deal in the past and should not be allowed to repeat itself.